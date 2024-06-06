Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Small, medium, large, or gargantuan boobs? (Hogtide)

A: Yes.

Q: I’m about to scratch off a sports bucket list item by road-tripping to Omaha and catching several games at the College World Series. What have you accomplished and what do you have left to accomplish on your sports bucket list? (HeadleyG2)

A: I have been to an NBA Finals game, a World Series game, an NFL playoff game, an NHL playoff game, the NCAA Tournament and a bunch of bowl games, including the Orange Bowl. The bowl games and the NCAAs I covered, and that means (normally) good seats. I’ve been to the Rose Bowl, which wasn’t as amazing as it should have been (thanks, Kevin). I haven’t been to a Super Bowl or a national championship game. I’d also like to go to the Masters and the British Open.

Q: Who is Matt Salviago who Landyn mentioned for his recruiting prowess? What is his background and role with the team? (GCJC)

A: Matt Salvaggio is the Coordinator of Player Development. It’s a front office role. He started working for the program while Jimbo was the the coach and he was a student. He’s graduated now, but Mike Elko saw how well he meshed with recruits and kept him on. He’s an absolute self-made success story and is likely on the fast track in the business.

Q: Looking ahead at the CWS bracket, are there any teams you are hoping the Ags meet up with after Oregon? (98 Percenter)

A: All the lower seeds. In all seriousness, not really. I just hope they get past Oregon and we’ll let the chips fall where they may from there.

Q: Do you anticipate our offensive line to be effective and protect Conner and be able to open up the running lanes this year? (Staubach1972)

A: Yes, I do. I will be disappointed if they’re not significantly improved.

Q: Is Kyrie going to survive his trip to Boston? (H273)

A: When was the last time Boston wasn’t all talk? 1775?

Q: Are you pro “alt uniform” or agin-it? There is no wrong or bad side to this. Myself, I had some fun with the Saturday uniform reveals under Sumlin. (JasonJThompson)

A: I am honestly on the “don’t care” side. I want to see good football. If alternative uniforms help with recruiting, great. Use them. Otherwise, it means nothing to me.

Q: Mark, what are you anticipating from this big recruiting weekend?

A: There’s the big question for this week. And, to be honest, I don’t know. I hope they can make some serious progress, but it’s going to be hard to get anyone coming in this weekend to shut it down. They’ve all got other trips they want to take. If they can put themselves ahead for WR Tax Williams and really get a margin for 5-stars Michael Fasusi and Jonah Williams, I would call that a successful weekend.

Do you see anyone close to committing to us at this point? (Thepassag)

A: I do. There are a couple of guys in the Houston area that I think are getting close to making a move. But they’re not coming in this weekend.

Q: Do we have any incoming baseball recruits that have the potential to make an impact as a true freshman like Jace and Gavin have the last two years?

A: I don’t know if they have someone like that, but Cooper Williams out of Alvin is a guy I’d like to see. They have to decide whether he’s a pitcher or a first baseman, because he’s a tall lefty (6-foot-4) who throws in the low-to-mid 90s. They also have Terrence Kiel II coming in, and he could be a guy who can take over in center field and move Jace LaViolette back over to right. They have several other pitchers with big arms coming in, but I think you’re looking for hitters from the way you’re question’s phrased.

Do you think Buzz will ever become an elite recruiter?

A: Here’s the thing on that — what’s an “elite recruiter” anymore? A guy who gets high schoolers? Transfers? Both? The opportunity for A&M to take a step in all areas has arrived. This year. They’re a top-15 team again, and they have veterans across the board. They’re more athletic. If they play with more tempo offensively, that should add to the overall appeal. But, keep this in mind: basketball recruiting is horribly dirty. It makes football look like a church picnic.

I think the 12 team playoff format is the perfect size, and I love the 4 1st round byes for conference champions, plus the first round games happening on the campus of the higher seeded team. What do you think of the 12 team format? Just right, too big, or too small?

A: I wouldn’t want it to be any bigger. I just want A&M to get in the damned thing.

Who wins their next World Series first: Astros, Rangers, or Orioles? (Phastman)

A: Considering how banged up the Astros and Rangers are right now and the Orioles are already nearly 20 games above .500, I’d have to say I like the O’s chances. But, like the Astros, they’ve had two starters go down with elbow injuries, so they’ve got to go find another starter. But they’ve got some absolute dogs waiting at AAA who could be unleashed at any time.

Q: There seems to be a lot of talk about Schloss possibly going to the sips (well, at least from the sips). Under what circumstances do you think he might even consider a move? Is it a huge payday, our $80 Million reno/rebuild isn't what he expects/wants, something other?

I doubt he is considering any sort of move, but curious from your perspective what things could trigger the itch to make a move. (Maddog83)

A: I knew it.

For those of you not on the board, I shot down the idea of A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle taking the Texas job pretty hard the other day. I also said that I would bet money that more than a few people would still be terrified at the prospect, if not outright convinced it’ll happen because…that’s just what Aggies do.

So, what would it take for Schloss to go to Texas? A&M would have to break its promise on the renovations, Texas would have to significantly boost his salary and the NIL it has for baseball AND undertake a renovation program similar to the one A&M is preparing to start.

Look: A&M is the better program. At this point, you can argue they are a significantly better program, and they’re willing to put money in to keep the program in a position where they can make frequent runs to Omaha. Texas has history on its side. That’s it. They do not have the present, and A&M is working to make sure they don’t have the future (which is not to say they’re going away. They won’t).

Q: What happens to the LHN when tu joins SEC? (JohnnyRocketAg)