Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: How does our woman's basketball coach get to be on the staff for the Olympics? Does this help any with recruiting? (Gmalone)

A: Head coach Dawn Staley hired her. As for recruiting, let’s put it this way, it don’t suck.

Q: Recent WR depth recaps do not include Micah Tease. Where is Tease? (Rare)

A: On the football field. He’s got some work to do.

Q: I think we all agree that the starting DL is or should be great. I’m interested in knowing if Rodas Johnson, Regis, Brownlow-Dindy and Scarlett will provide a quality depth for us. (Lskeen)

A: You’re going to see Johnson and Regis for sure. I expect Dindy will be out there too, because he’s healthy and man, he looks stout. Scarlett is a tweener. I just don’t know quite where he fits.

Q: If you had to pick one takeaway from Elko’s Press that really stood out to you, what was it? (MC9008)

A: Direct answers. Sumlin was the absolute worst at press conferences. Jimbo was better, but if he could dance around things, he would. If you ask Elko a question, you get an answer. If he doesn’t want to answer it, he’ll just say that.

Q: Why all the advertisement in the Aggie Yell Community? I am ok with Ags seeking land, prayers and such, but no ok with the health ads that I am seeing, can you shed light on this. (MajorOgden44)

A: It’s spam. Free boards across the network have been hit with them lately, and I’m killing them as soon as I see them. Just ignore them, because they’re irrelevant.

Q: Whorns haven't played a game in the SEC yet, but SEC Network has already added a tu analyst to their coverage team.

Multiple schools represented by the various talking heads on SEC Network football coverage, but not the Ags.

I can think of several Ags who are qualified and would be great commentators - what's the deal? (Mckd75)

A: I will start this by saying, on a personal level, I could not care less what SEC Network does. I don’t watch it except for games, though Laura Rutledge and Alyssa Lang are cute (and supposedly quite nice, but I’ve never met them).

Texas probably got a talking head because ESPN had all that Longhorn Network personnel and no place to put them. As for A&M, I don’t know who you’d put in there right now except for Johnny, since most of the guys are still playing. Maybe Ryan Swope or Patrick Lewis? But they’re both doing well in other lines of work.

Q: Does the OL have a leader? Zuhn? Someone who holds the others to task. (H273)

A: Zuhn’s a team captain, so he’s unquestionably the leader of the group.

Q: It's going to take me a while to see if this transfer portal thing is going to make football start to look like the NFL. We could have a couple DB's, a safety, a linebacker and a DL that I couldn't pick out of a line up of Icelandic choir boys.

I love college football because I followed kids from their junior year in high school, through spring training, maybe special teams before they make the two deep.

Do you think college football PR will adapt and keep that excitement. I don't really follow a Pro team, so I see the loyalty and excitement fading for the normal fan. (Richard23)

A: “Icelandic choir boys.” That’s really good.

What is not good is the free agency that you’re mentioning. From a player’s standpoint, it’s great. From a fan’s standpoint, it’s an abomination. And I think that it does hold the potential to hurt fan interest, both in the short and long term. The hope, I guess, is that fans will just show up regardless because it’s their school. And that may work for 75% of people — but the 25% who give up could be a difference-maker.

Q: What is the S&C program doing different to get this team stronger, as was mentioned In Monday’s PC? (BC93)

A: They said they’re doing a lot more “Olympic lifts”, which are the power clean, front squat, squad clean, push jerk, the power snatch and the front snatch. So it sounds like they’re spending less time on machines and more on the bar — not at the bar, mind you.

Q: Went back and watched Klein’s offense against the best competition they played. Nothing really jumped out at me as innovative/creative. He moved guys around a good bit, but I expected him to be setting up something deceptive. Perhaps he had it in the playbook and didn’t have the need or thought the defense was adjusting. What excited you about him…other than anything’s better than the past. (Elicrow)

A: The movement is the deception and the innovation. If you have defenses moving, then they’re already out of their element. I don’t care about trick plays or something creative like that. I want them to be able to line up and be better than the other guys. Klein is adaptable and will adjust his scheme to the opponent. He wants to run the ball, but also utilizes the tight end in the passing game and likes to take deep shots. Being raised on Joe Gibbs and his offense, the adaptability, going out and pounding people and taking deep shots is music to my ears.

I’ll give you an example: look at the 1982 Redskins. The Riggo drill. Two tight ends, an H-back (his creation) and a lot of running. 1983 was more open. 1991 was the Posse and Mark Rypien throwing bombs all over. Even though Jimbo used some Gibbs plays (which, unfortunately, you could tell from the formation — which meant opposing defenses knew), he never adapted. Klein adapts to his personnel, sometimes on a weekly basis.

Q: Are there any recruits expected to attend practices?

A: Yes.

How open are the practices going to be? Have you gotten a schedule? (Travster23)

A: So far, only through this week. But we’ve been able to stay for about an hour for each one so far.

Q: Aside from DL & QB, what position group do you have the highest expectations from and why? (Hogtide)

A: That’s a tough one, but it’s either linebacker or corner. I think I’m going to go with corner, because they have four really positive attributes: depth, size, experience and a couple of extremely talented newcomers. I think this group could go from the team’s sucking chest wound to a strength in the span of a year.

Q: The OL still seems to be the weakest link going into the season.

Is ND going to be a good test? How good is there D-line?

A: Their defensive line. And it looks solid on paper, even though they lost some pieces to the NFL.

Who do you think on paper are the top 3 toughest D-lines we will face this season? (Spar2cus)

A: Hmm. A&M dodges most of the really good ones in the SEC this year, so no tears shed on that front. Probably Notre Dame, Texas and Missouri.

Q: Can we get an update on Micah Tease? I live in Tulsa and he is friends with one of my kids. Despite his poor decision last year he is a good kid and I would really like to see him making progress. (SouthernAg)

A: Like I said earlier, he’s got some work to do. He’s probably in the two-deep right now due to the injury to Jabre Barber, but he’s going to have to really do some things to stay there. He does look noticeably bigger this year in terms of added muscle, though.

Q: In your opinion, who are some of the under the radar players who are going to be a force by seasons end?? (Silverfox73)

A: Nobody talks about cornerback Will Lee. I think he’s going to be a force. Tight end Tre Watson is another guy I’m expecting big things from. For the third, I’ll take linebacker Solomon DeShields. If that’s cheating, since he’s a senior transfer, let’s go out on a limb and say freshman receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman. He’s stood out to me already.

Q: Is Dindy hurt or just hasn’t been making enough noise to be talked about? I know, give it time blah blah. But we hear a lot about Nic. So hot players are talked about. (Eyecutter98)

A: Dindy is healthy now. But he’s also behind multiple guys on the depth chart, so he has work to do. So yes, hot players are talked about. He hasn’t done enough yet to get to that point, but I’m optimistic he will. He sure looks like the proverbial brick BLEEP-house.

Q: What are your expectations for OL? I understand there's only been 2 practices, but do you think they'll mostly hold up against ND on pass pro, give us a chance to run, or are you expecting a slight incremental improvement, and ultimately still get sliced and diced by the ND defense? (Thepassag)

A: I think they’ll automatically be better because they got Steve Addazio the hell out of Dodge. Outside of that, we’ll have to wait and see. But I do think having a healthy Deuce Fatheree, a healthy Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis at guard are all positive steps.

Q: Will Marcel Reed be better than Vince Young? (Blumpkinator Dong)

A: No.

Q: All these preseason won lost projections, are you asked to participate? (Wick)

A: No, and I wouldn’t if I was. Those, to me, are like percentages on recruits — pointless, can change immediately and are more of an ego boost for the “prognosticator” than they are factual information.

Q: How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?… (Jordan.attar91)

A: Oh, about three-fiddy.