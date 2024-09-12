Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Didn’t see EJ get any snaps last week. He’s still listed as the 2nd team OR. Why didn’t we see him more? …and who was that guy getting lots of snaps at RB? (Elicrow)

A: You didn’t see EJ get any snaps last week because he didn’t. He was a last-minute scratch, and that ended up being a non-issue. The guy getting the carries after Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels was walk-on AJ DiNota, and I thought he did a pretty decent job.

Q: Mark, do you see anything mechanically different with Weigman this year? I have seen people say he is not following through on his left foot and his mechanics are totally off. Just wondering if you have seen anything different physically. (Naytch)

A: I saw a lot wrong mechanically against Notre Dame. Against McNeese, not so much. He was stepping into his throws, had his lower body involved and had good zip on his passes.

Q: Both teams we have played gashed us with what looked almost like a sweep left. They pull everybody to that side and then take it for good-to-great yardage against the right side of our defense. And McNeese seemed to get 3-4 yards on at least one carry during each series.

Many posters have noted the worse-than-anticipated run defense. Why are we struggling so consistently with that particular play? (Rick77)

A: They’re not fitting it right. Every time that play has been run, they’ve crashed down on the left tackle and let the back go free. You’ve got to cut off the edge on that play, and they haven’t.

Q: Who do you think is the biggest threat to us...Graham Mertz or DJ? (Win77)

A: Hard to say. Mertz will make fewer mistakes, but is also less of a big play threat. Lagway will go bombs away, but he’s also a true freshman and could be baited into mistakes.

Q: Status of EJ Smith and TJ Shanahan for Saturday’s game? Will they travel to Florida? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: EJ is good to go, and I doubt Shanahan will be held out.

Q: Hopefully our entire program is glancing over at Austin to recognize what they are building.......and understanding we need to get our act together and make a positive football statement quickly. Do you believe the program feels a sense of urgency? (Aggie1983)

A: I absolute HATE these kinds of questions. It’s one of the most irritating things about Aggies — the constant fear of what they’re doing in Austin. They need to worry about getting their own house in order period, not because Texas might be good. The inferiority complex over those people is just insane, and it validates their mockery.

I don’t know how many times I’m going to have to pull up this quote from Ulysses S. Grant on Robert E. Lee, but I’m going to do it again: "Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do. Some of you always seem to think he is suddenly going to turn a double somersault, and land in our rear and on both of our flanks at the same time. Go back to your command, and try to think what we are going to do ourselves, instead of what Lee is going to do.”

Let’s worry about what A&M is doing because it’s good for A&M, not because Texas fan may make fun of us. I’m not saying you can’t or shouldn’t hate them, but it should absolutely not be the first thing you think about. Try to think about what we are going to do ourselves — the sense of urgency should be there regardless if Texas is 0-12 or 12-0. Win for the sake of winning, not because they are too.

Q: Help me believe that our problems are fixable (D line, linebacker play, w/r separation) and if they are, why were they not fixed in camp?

New systemNew coachLots of transfers playing their first time (Richard23)

A: The D-line problems have largely been mental mistakes as they adjust to the new scheme (and, to an extent, playing with each other). Linebacker play is largely the same. Receiver separation? That one may be tougher to fix. We’ll see if they can get some this weekend, or if they need to scheme around it.

Q: How much did the ND loss to NIU affect your outlook on the team and our season? How much would a few dominating performances by ND in the next few weeks affect it? (TAMU-83)

A: Didn’t affect my outlook in the slightest. This season is about whether A&M can improve and play to their potential. Notre Dame losing just shows they’re inconsistent. A&M needs to play at a higher level and do it consistently.

Q: I’m most concerned with our WR situation. In your opinion is our lack of Elite WR recruiting success due to Kleins offense or QB play? Or our recruiters are just not getting the job done? (lester_bangs_96)

A: Ok, let’s slow down a second here. We are two games into the season, which is Klein’s first at A&M. That is an incredibly small body of work. Nobody is making a decision off of that yet. The Aggies are, however, in the final three for 4-star Jerome Myles, who will announce on the 18th.

Q: Do you think Elko goes on a spending spree in the off season (Specifically QB) if '24 season goes South? (SilverFox73)

A: My, but we’re a chipper bunch today. Again, we’re two games into the season. It’s a little early to declare things a disaster or to stay they’re great. Let’s see how the year develops and where the needs are.

Q: Does Klein adapt his offense to his players, particularly QB, or does his offense require a running QB?

If so, what if that running QB can’t complete enough passes to be efficient? (MSCAg1997)

A: He has that reputation, of adjusting to his players. Does he require a running quarterback? No, but it definitely helps. And Weigman can run. I don’t get where this idea developed that he can’t. Two years ago, people were comparing him with Johnny. Is he as fast as Marcel Reed? No. Doesn’t mean he can’t get the job done.

Q: What are the 3 most important things that the Aggies must do against Florida for best chance of winning the game? (RacerRod)

A: Control the line of scrimmage on offense, get pressure with the front four and make some plays down the field.

Q: So if DJ Lagway goes in, do you put Bussey in on defense as a spy to match speed with speed? (Aggdoc)

A: No. Absolutely not.

Q: Am I right to be more concerned now with the DL than the OL? I haven't seen all the snaps but I thought Scourton looked a bit slow in his pass rush. The so-called strength of the team better step up imo. (DriverD)

A: I was really disappointed in week 1, but they did have Leonard moving a lot. Last weekend was just tofu. This is the week we’ll really start to get an idea of what they’ve got.

Q: Will you look for talent for Headley while you're in Florida? (Hogtide)

A: With what time?

Q: People keep debating whether or not Klein's offense requires a QB who is a running threat, what do you say? And, there's a narrative that Weigman isn't a good runner, what are your thoughts/assessment? (AggieinDC)

A: Unintentionally, I think I answered this one a few questions up.