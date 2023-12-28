It's time for the final AY Mailbag of 2023, sponsored Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville! Aggie owned and operated, they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

A: I’m not optimistic at all. I have no need to be, because I’m already certain he’s coming back. So there’s no need for optimism, unless you are optimistic that he can have a very big 2024. There, I am quite optimistic.

Q: Moose not opting out of this game makes me optimistic. You too? Especially after that 2nd quarter catch. (Tsmith3001)

A: They have five weeks, so there’s no sense in even trying to guess right now. A lot can, and probably will, change. A&M needs both of them badly, so they should do what’s needed to keep them around.

A: Yes. I need to get the exact number, but I know several will be.

Is any of the new commits going to be early enrollees? (Spar2cus)

A: He’ll probably take time from Wildens Leveque and Solomon Washington, and spell Henry Coleman some. Coleman needs to play a lot, though.

What will the rotation look like when Marble returns?

Marble not playing in games but does he practice and with the team?

A: Like I said in the last question, he’s got a decision to make on how he assembles his staff. I expect that there will not be a guy solely responsible for special teams, but the tight ends coach could share that role.

So, will we have a special teams coach with Elko?(Vasobean)

A: Expect would not be the right term. Hope would be. And yes, I hope he’s back soon.

Q: It is almost January, do you expect to see a Marble sighting soon?

A: They need a wide receivers coach, a tight ends coach and either another defensive line coach (Tony Jerod-Eddie) or a special teams coach. As for prime candidates, I haven’t heard any names at this point. Mike Elko has kept this very much under wraps.

Q: What position coaches to we lack hiring, and who do you feel are some prime candidates? (GCJC)

A: There are several that A&M is in good shape for. Landon Rink of Cy-Fair, Kiotti Armstrong of Jasper, Dilan Battle of Mansfield Timberview, Kevin Oatis of Hattiesburg, Miss., Anthony Smith from Hollywood, Fla., Chaminade Madonna and Lance Jackson of Texarkana Pleasant Grove are all players to watch from A&M’s perspective.

Also, are there any 2025 DT prospects favoring A&M? (Ag20)

A: Next week. There will be several in at that time.









Q: Watching Erob go aggressive as an interim in Nov vs today and all the Syracuse recruiting, does it change his legacy? (Jeffmc)

A: That’s a person to person deal. He did a great job for A&M for six seasons, he held the team together and the guys following him to Syracuse were going to probably go regardless because he was the reason they came to begin with. Personally, I wouldn’t want to go back up north, but to each their own — kind of like their opinions on E-Rob.





Q: Are we done with portal losses for the season? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: There may be one or two more, but I’m not expecting a lot. I would’t be surprised if they are all done with departures, I’m just hedging my bets.





Q: Tell me/us again what the portal windows are? On one hand I am excited to see what we can get and on the other I am afraid even more might leave when ERob is completely gone. (3sghill)

A: Ok, people in the portal can sign whenever. Let’s get that clear. The opportunity to go into the portal ends on Jan. 2. It will reopen again from April 15-30. But graduate students can enter at any time.

As for other players leaving when E-Rob did…why would they wait? They’d be gone already, and the ones that would go to follow him have.





Q: Was Stewart leaving an NIL issue or did he wear out his welcome with his teammates? (H273)

A: Completely NIL. But I didn’t see or hear a whole lot of support as he headed out the door.





Q: So what was the difference in the guys that were listed out with injuries last night and the guys who sat out for personal reasons but also supposedly had injuries. Why were those not just listed as injured and out? (Naytch)

A: The guys who were injured were out for the year and physically could not play at all. The others were not 100% but had the option to play, but decided not to.





Q: How does Elko take this hot mess of departures, recruits, portal ins and outs, NIL and get things in a position to have a true spring practice? (Richard23)

A: He’ll have a couple of months to get it all squared away, and that’s why they pay him the big bucks.





Q: So is it official that Coley will not be retained?

A: His daughter posted that he wasn’t being retained, so that seems pretty solid.

Did Henderson have a broken arm? What’s his immediate path to recovery before spring? (Miltond)

A: Oh, he absolutely had a broken arm. He had surgery on it today. So now he waits. Nothing else to do for now.





Q: Your thoughts on what positions gain bodies from the portal before it closes. Any specific individuals who might be close to commiting? (Pebbycree)

A: Ok, another reminder: the portal can close and players can still sign. A&M will host several guys on official visits after the portal closes.

As for positions of need, I think that’s clear: running back, cornerback, defensive tackle and defensive end. It would be great to add another wideout, a couple of offensive lineman and a linebacker too. A&M has 13 spots, thereabouts, open right now and two freshmen they'd like to sign. So they can take quite a few more transfers.

Now, to the question on specific guys — haven’t heard much at the moment, but portal stuff Is a lot quieter than regular recruiting.





Q: What is going on with Bobby Taylor? Injury, talent, all of the above?





If he didn't get in last night, I don't think he ever will. (Jaydub2)





A: He’s had real trouble staying healthy. He’s missed a lot of time over the last two years because he just can’t stay on the field. He also has the difficulty of being a tweener; he’s big for a corner, but isn’t quite big enough for a safety. It’s something the new staff will have to figure out.





Q: Who do you expect to be in the QB room competing for a start in practice during A&M's Spring camp? (AginAfIII)

A: I’m just going to put this out there right now and kill any speculation: Conner Weigman is the starting quarterback. Period, full stop. Marcel Reed will be there, and Jayden Henderson should be back. I expect Miles O’Neill will be too. But there is no quarterback controversy.





Q: I dont' think Elko had a special teams coach at Duke. I would think that as sub-par as special teams has been this year, having a special teams coach might be "recommended" to Elko. Disagree? (Boone8466)

A: I think it’s his staff to assemble, and his to take the heat for if it doesn’t work.





Q: 1. I still think we need another NT. Thoughts?

A: I think they need more than one. More like three.





2. Will Shemar Turner stick around?

A: That seems to be the plan.





3. Early impressions on staff you've met? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I haven’t had a chance to meet any of them yet. Maybe in the spring.





Q: So, in your opinion, how is the start of the Elko era coming along? Is it about what you expected, or better or worse? (Thepassag)

A: I think he did about as well as he could in recruiting, and according to Rivals, A&M has the highest average player rating of any signing class. So that’s not just good, that’s impressive. I like the seven guys they've gotten out of the portal, but the jury is still out until that’s all done. I like the OC hire, but I was expecting a bigger name for DC. The S&C coach hire is excellent — I think. But none of that matters until the rubber hits the road.

Short version: It’s been a solid start. But the big things for him to work on we won’t see.





Q: Can you make me feel better about any of the key players that sat out of the bowl game “for personal reasons”? Moss and Turner in particular. (LawHall)

A: Sure. Turner was on the sideline with his teammates and Moss has already signed his new NIL deal.





Q: Evaluate the CB roster after the Texas Bowl. Transfers, Grimes/McCall, returning players (2 fish?), 1 portal transfer

A: Bad. Very bad. Getting Grimes back will be a help. Getting Will Lee in will be a big help. But Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers need to flush this season and just go back to work. They were in a tough situation and got picked on. They have to have short memories. McCall, simply, is a safety playing corner. I might try him at nickel, if I were the coach.





any others coming in?

A: They’re working on it.

Does this make signing Bussey an absolute must have i.e. NIL deal has to be upped significantly? (Rooster77)

A: It’s not my money to spend, but I’d ask the folks who have the cash — what position looked worst to you last night? And what position cost A&M at least four games? That’s all you need to know about where I stand.





Q: Any other high school kids we are hoping to sneak in and sign for the current class? (LawHall)

A: Not that I know of. This is going to be portal-heavy.





Q: During the game ESPN showed that Bussey had signed. Mistake or internal knowledge? (Wick)

A: I think that’s a mistake.





Q: Lots of complaints about OL run blocking but at the same time we haven't been very creative with run schemes. Do you think we might see bunch groups in the backfield or hand offs to the big Swede tight end? Anything different would be welcome. (DriverD)

A: How about they get the basic stuff right before trying to go Brock Bowers on the world? I don’t care about creativity. I want guys to put a hat on a hat and knock an opponent off the ball. They have not done that for two solid years. You do that, and then you can get cute.





Q: 1. Please explain why the new coaching staff didn't help with the Bowl game. I know they're out recruiting, but given your comments on the game plans for the offense and defense, why did they let the outgoing coaches, who apparently weren't retained, coach the bowl game?

A: Because that’s how it works. The 2023 season was not over. The new coaching staff takes over in 2024. It wasn’t their game to coach. Kevin Sumlin was hired before the 2011 bowl game and he did not coach it. Jimbo was hired before the 2017 bowl and he did not coach it. The new staff at Duke, for instance, did not coach their bowl.





2. What's the report on Henderson? Can he realistically be expected to play again if the injury is as bad as reported?

A: I expect him out there for spring ball.





3. It appears there were adjustments after halftime at the Bowl game that kept OK State from a complete route of the Aggies. What did the staff miss that prevented a comeback win (in spite of the fumble by Daniels)?

A: Players.





4. Your article mentioned Elko has a good base of players to work with/build on. Your best guess on how long he's got to improve over Fisher's 2020 season achievement before the BMAs become restless?

A: I have no idea. I’m not one of those guys. A lot of them weren’t restless this year, for reasons I don’t fully understand.

5. Besides alcohol, what's your recommendation to help us old, frustrated, disappointed Aggie fans in dealing with the A&M underachieving football program going forward as our time horizon (and patience) wains? (Chuck70)

A: First, it’s still just entertainment. Many things in life are more important. Second, find a place to watch games where you absolutely, positively cannot lose your crap. The press box has been a blessing in that respect. Third, remember that if the time horizon runs out, you will have the best seat in the house when they do, eventually, win.

On second thought, are you sure alcohol is off the table?



