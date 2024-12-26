AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Jackson Cantwell, got any info on him? AggieWire (USA Today) is reporting we're his leaders. (H273)

A: I think that would be extremely optimistic. I think they’re in the mix, but this is the number one player in the nation we’re talking about. I don’t think he’s going to make a decision anytime soon.

Q: What do you think is a reasonable expectation for our conference record this year in basketball?

A: If this conference is what we think it is (and seems to be), if they can get a record two or three games over .500, they’re a top four seed.

Any indicators that any players will “portal out” immediately after the bowl game? (Naytch)

A: Nope. It’s been really quiet on that front.

Q: any chance that Bussey plays some @ CB next season?

Would he be able to play 2 ways, ala Travis Hunter? (3G Ag)

A: The way that they recruited corners and then went after them in the portal indicates to me that they want him at receiver. And really, I’d like to see him concentrate on improving at wideout more than messing around at corner right now.

Q: The A&M NIL website Texas Aggies United seems to be just that, a website waiting for interested parties to join and contribute. Is this the extent of our NIL effort at A&M? (Aggie1983)

A: I’m sure that once you’re in, it won’t be the extent of it.

Q: Are we expecting any changes to football coaching staff?

God bless you and your family. (Spar2cus)

A: First off, thanks. I really appreciate it. To your question, I really was under the impression we’d have some movement right after the season. Now, I’m not so sure. If they make some changes, I would expect it would happen pretty quick.

Q: Is Coach Elko looking for another TE? (Raraeo)

A: If someone like Harold Fannin of Bowling Green decides to go in the portal, sure. Otherwise, I doubt it. They’ve got enough.

Q: Any chance of Elko either hiring a new defensive coordinator OR taking over the defensive play calling himself? Our stats under Bateman left a lot to be desired. (WhartonBones)

A: He’s not going to take over play calling himself. If he wants to make a change — like I said, that would probably happen pretty quick. But I don’t know of any imminent moves at this point.

Q: Tell us all about your flight to Vegas with Lindsay? Please. (Parlay Magic)

A: She was very nice, incredibly sweet and we talked about history stuff and our jobs. I knew she was a model and actress; I had absolutely no idea she had 9 million instagram followers.