A: Personally, I'm opposed. But that's been clear. The coaching staff is sharpening up the knives, it seems. If they keep him on an extremely short leash, the risk could be outweighed by the reward.

Q: Denver Harris…Fool me twice, shame on us or the prodigal son returns, kill the fatted calf? (HeadleyG2)

Q: What is the status of FB Jerry Johnson III who no longer appears in RB discussion? (raraeo) A: To the contrary, he's been in most every discussion. He's the fullback -- the only fullback on the roster. So that's his status, I guess. How he's used really depends on Collin Klein.

That's a long way of saying I doubt he's an option.

A: Sure, and Perkins would be one of them. But I have no idea how feasible that might be. I know that a lot of defensive players are not happy with the wholesale firing of their coaches, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll enter the portal.

Q: Are there any LSU defensive players you’d like to see hit the portal now that Kelly has cleaned house? Is Perkins a possibility? (h273)

Q: What are your expectations Mark on amount of portal commitments we get by the end of the weekend? (Jordan.Attar91)

A: They're already at two. They could easily double that.

Q: Would Mike Evans have been signed by a major Power 5 school if the portal, no sit transfer, and NIL existed when he was in high school?

A: Yes. Texas A&M.

Interest in all the Bama and Georgia guys who are now in the portal, other than the GA CB who isn’t in the portal anymore? (QuckDrawMcGraw77)

A: A few of them, sure. Alabama has a couple of receivers I know A&M is interested in, and they're interested in center Seth McGlaughlin from Alabama. The Georgia guys, I don't know.

Q: How does LSU firing their entire defensive staff impact our targets/guys we’re after? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: It definitely helps with Terry Bussey. No question there. The big one is whether it'll make Dominick McKinley reconsider.

Q: Does losing lsu’s defensive staff all but eliminate them from bussey? (6.Williams.Bs)

A: No, but it hurts them severely.

Q: Do most of the CBs visiting this weekend only have one year of eligibility left? (Ag20)

A: Most, yes. But not all. For example, see Harris.

Q: If Bussey were to sign with a school today, would it be A&M?

A: Yes, I believe so.

If Bussey does not sign with A&M in Feb, which school do you think it would be with? (DavidImy)

A: I wouldn't care.

Q: Mark, I understand we’ll have clearer picture in a couple of weeks, but do you expect A&M to be a net winner or loser on the portal. (Thepassag)

A: A winner.

Q: Have the portal commits signed or do they just show up? (colemanag)

A: They just show up. It's more complicated than that, honestly, but that's why you have so many guys visiting this weeken.

Q: Do any recruits ever talk about a degree plan? Major field of study? Ya know "Student Athlete"? Cause I got news for them, less than 5% ever play professionally, and I hope, with all the "NIL money" , the University is not on the "nut" when they transfer/enter the portal/ fail at the pro level/ dont graduate or even sniff a degree. Please tell me we dont pay for their education after they squander the golden opportunity given to them as 18 year olds....And do we have anyone of the athletic staff that sits them down and explains the harsh realities of being a grown up? Or gives them the contact number of a good Aggie Lawyer when they fvck up? ...Rant over. (Bobdoc54)

A: Yes, many of them do. Germain Ifedi knew coming in that he wanted to be in civil engineering and he was. He interned on the rebuild of Kyle Field. But your rant is extreme. They've got the ability to move some can and will. Some have an athletics degree plan and many don't. They do better than you're giving them credit for.

Q: Were PFF scores published for the Aggie Bowl Game performances? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: If you're really sure you want them...

OFFENSE:

Jaden Platt, 88

Jahdae Walker, 76

Moose Muhammad, 74.3

Jaylen Henderson, 73.2

Trey Zuhn, 70.2

Dametrious Crownover, 67.6

Bryce Foster, 64

Rueben Owens, 62.2

Max Wright, 60.3

Kam Dewberry, 59.7

Chase Bisontis, 57.7

Earnest Crownover, 55.6

Theo Ohrstrom, 55

Micah Tease, 54.7

Amari Daniels, 54.6

Marcel Reed, 46.9

DEFENSE:

Sam Mathews, 89

Dalton Brooks, 73.5

Shemar Stewart, 73.3

Taurean York, 65.4

Rylan Kennedy, 65.1

Albert Regis, 63.6

Sam McCall, 62.3

Chris Russell, 62.1

Malick Sylla, 61.9

DJ Hicks, 61.6

Gabe Dindy, 60.5

Kent Robinson, 59.1

Bryce Anderson, 58.4

Martrell Harris, 56.4

Jadon Scarlett, 54.2

Jayvon Thomas, 52

Bravion Rogers, 47.9

Q: Who do you believe was the Coach that was our priority before the Stoops debacle?

A: Mark Stoops.

Have you reflected on your role in the change of plans, if so, how are you feeling about it? (DFWAggie)

A: Quite bluntly, I have lost no sleep about it, don't care about it and all I did was be the guy who put the info out there first. The rest was up to God, Ross Bjork and the 12th Man.

An aside: the tone of this question makes me think I should go sit in the corner and ponder my mistakes. If you're waiting on that, and I don't think you are, that ain't happening.

Q: Any clarity on Marble’s status? (OldArmy72)

A: Not yet. Hopefully tomorrow, but I'm not counting on that either. It may come down to seeing him in the layup line before the game Satuday night.

Q: 1. If we have 14 (?) slots remaining to fill from the portal, how would you allocate by position?

A: Mercy. Ok, let's go with 3 corners, 3 defensive tackles, 3 defensive ends, a linebacker, two wideouts and two offensive tackles.

2. Now that the staffing hires are complete, can you rate each on an elite recruiting scale (1-10), with 10 as elite. We know Wiggins is a 10, but not sure of the rest.

A: Taylor is probably an 8. 10 years ago, he was the best there was. Aristide is a 6.5, but more effective in Florida than anywhere and he's still young. Spencer is a 7. McGriff is an 8. He's got the skins on the wall. TJE is a 5, but that's just because he's young. He's done some good work already. Not sure on Cushing or Dougherty.

3. How would you rate this staff’s overall recruiting prowess (based on what you know of each coach’s past recruiting history) vs the rest of SEC schools (incl the new punks,, okie and tu) staffs?

A: As good as it gets. There may be some that are a little better, but we're splitting hairs. This is a good recruiting staff, and my numbers are probably harsh.

4. With the FL State effort to get out of the ACC, realignment could happen sooner than the 2036 expected ACC demise. I know this is maybe the ay too early, but which schools do you think the SEC is really interested in? (Haas89)

A: Until the legal wars are done, none of them. They don't want to be dragged in to a court war where they're painted as the bad guys. And trust me, the ACC fight will be unlike any we've seen before.

Q: Do you think you could put together a team from scratch in one year that could make the playoff (just need to be top 12) solely with transfer portal players?

A: Yes. Absolutely.

Best estimate on what would it cost in terms of NIL $? Keep in mind, you are not required to have 70+ players. You could put together an NFL-like 53 man roster. (JasonJThompson)

A: You give me the $30 million slicedbread claimed A&M spent on the 2022 class and I'm close. You give me $50 million and I'm bringing it home.

Q: 1. O/U on additional 3 prep signees in February?

A; Under.

2. Trooper & TJE taking over DFW?

A: Let's not get nuts here.

3. WILL LB next to York on roster or still on the way?

A: On the roster.

4. Best case, redshirt O'Neill?

A: Absolutely.

5. We have lanky WDEs in the mold of Tyree Johnson (Sylla, Kennedy, Williams, White), if we get the portal guys we hope, how good can we be? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Very.

Q: Now that the staffing is complete does the recruiting both HS and portal change? Do we take into account, take advantage of the schools the new staff came from?

A: No change in terms of approach; it may expand their targets in the portal.

When a portal target visits how are they handled? Are they responsible for their travel costs? What does A&M pay for? (HaveGunWillTravel)

A: An official visit is the same as any official in the past. The school incurs the costs.

Q: When the recruits/transfers visit, do they have any type of film session where our coaches have prepared film of comparable former or current players running their scheme to give the recruit a vision of how the coaches plan to use them? (gigem85)

A: In many cases, yes.

Q: Will Connor be good to go for Spring ball? (Ringdunker93)

A: I don't see why not.

Q: impact of the new OC staff for portal targets as well as anticipated impact for 2025 recruiting? D seems to be in good hands with the recent portal additions but the O needs more talent, especially in the OL.

A: No change. An problem's a poblem.

Speaking of OL - Thomasson and Shannon's potential for next year if there are no OT portal signings? Bisontis moving inside is good and hope Fatheree gets back to his Fish form but need great set of OTs to really push the O. (Rooster77)

A: I have no idea who Shannon is. If you mean Ashton Funk, he and Blake Ivy are both solid prospects. Thomasson is a guy I've liked for a couple of years, and this year could be make or break for him.

Q: are tortillas the best food delivery device ever conceived? (BADASH)

A: The most important is regular bread. But tortillas are probably the best.

Q: Was Kelly waiting until firing coaches after portal closed, shrewd or rude? (spar2cus)

A: It was still open, but he really limited what the players could do. It's both shrewd and rude. It may help him short term, but he may be shocked by who jumps in April.

Q: I'm confused (which is pretty commonplace). I see that LB Scooby Williams is on campus for a visit. Has he entered the portal?

A: Yes.

If so, why is he being called Florida LB Scooby Williams. Would he not be former Florida LB?

A: Semantics.

Unless I missed him, I also don't see him on our portal tracker as offered.

A: Sometimes I miss them. It's based off of who says they have an offer. But also, some don't have an offer until they show up, then it's formally given.

I just figured if someone is in the portal, they typically don't show up for a visit without an offer?

A: See above.

Dammit, sorry, that's three questions, maybe four. (MarathonVet)

A: Four.

Q: Why does the NIL and "paying players" always get beat to death when we get a commitment - say from a kid that grew up down the street - while others are spending more on their third string QB? (Richard23)

A: Richard, mon ami, you know the ancient phrase: Haters gonna hate.















