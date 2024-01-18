Aggie owned and operated, Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: How do you think the transfer portal (and NIL) impacts the quality of football next year?

Even KU BB is impacted with so many one-and-dones.

We see teams heavy with upper classmen succeed with lesser talent than teams with inexperienced or too many newcomers.

Culture / leadership / reps together / willing to push and fight for the guy next to you

A: I think the portal is going to shift the landscape of college football. You’re seeing teams like Washington, Alabama and Arizona get absolutely gutted by coaches leaving late, and they can’t do much about it. Teams like Georgia and Ole Miss have gotten stronger (Georgia, particularly). For all the pain it suffered early on, A&M is going to come out stronger — maybe significantly so.

But here’s the thing: people are getting fed up with players leaving after a year or two because they’re not getting their way or, more likely, because they’re not getting the money they want where they are. The pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction from where it was five years ago, where the players had very little leverage. People are getting fed up, and now that it’s hit Alabama, I think there will be even more momentum to find a middle ground.

Do you see life as an endless honorable struggle like Nietzsche, or a boring and mundane experience, full of self-reflection and regret, like Kierkegaard? (Richard23)

A: Neither. And both.

Q: Seeing chatter about Karl Scott being linked to the A&M job now that McGriff is out. Any truth to this? (Jordan.attar.91)

A: For those of you who don’t know, Karl Scott is currently a defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks. He has an SEC history with a couple of schools, including Alabama. But outside of a couple of questionable Twitter posts, I haven’t heard much about him in connection with this job. Two things I’d point out: the Seahawks don’t have a coach, so his job is in limbo. He could end up staying in Seattle. Also, would he want to come back to the college ranks? Most coaches who get up there don’t want to come back unless they have to. Better pay for less work.

Regardless, Mike Elko isn’t exactly signaling his hires, so it’s no surprise that there’s not much smoke from the A&M end.

Q: can you elaborate on what the fine print (in Walter Nolen’s NIL contract) might have said? (AggieInDC)

A: No, I can’t. That was almost verbatim from someone that has seen the contract, but I didn’t press for specifics. I’ve said a few times that I really don’t want to know how the sausage is being made, and that’s true. I don’t want any part of that mess, because I could end up seeing that ending up with anyone remotely involved being dragged into a legal fight at some point.

Q: Granted it is early, but with the portal additions where does the 2024 Aggie football team rank for teams in the SEC West? (RacerRod)

A: Two points on this one: I don’t think you can really even determine how things look until after the spring portal season. That’s one. The second is there is no more SEC West. The SEC is just one giant conference now.

Q: Are B J Mayes, Jaydon Hill, Trey Jones, De'Rickey Wright, and Tyreek Chappell the only DBs with one year of eligibility left? (Ag20)

A: Mayes has two years of eligibility left. He redshirted in 2021, played in 2022 at Incarnate Word, transferred to UAB and played there in 2023 and is now at A&M. Hill, Jones and Wright all have a year left. And, if Chappell returns, he’d have a year left.

The other corners — Will Lee, Donovan Saunders, Dezz Ricks, Jayvon Thomas, Bravion Rogers, Sam McCall and Bobby Taylor — all have at least two years remaining. At safety, Bryce Anderson, Jacoby Mathews, Jarred Kerr and Marcus Radcliffe all have two years or more left, and that doesn’t include incoming freshmen Myles Davis and Jordan Pride.

Q: Do you think Elko wants to take as many portals as he can (that fit) knowing that some will come now and go in April when it’s apparent they won’t start. (Tsmith3001)

A: I think he’s taking as many as he can now that he thinks can start. He’s trying to add not only depth, but competitive depth to push the players that are already around. If some of them realize that’s not happening and leave after the spring…oh well.

Q: The transfer portal seems to have heralded a new era of college football — one in which players jump from team to team with the window for player development closing considerably and the need for player assimilation dramatically increasing. If that’s true, how would you rate Elko and his staff as assimilators? (Kneuse)

A: Assimilation. That’s an interesting way to put it. Are they the Borg or something? We are Aggie football. You will be assimilated.

Let me try taking it from another angle, and that’s addressing needs. First, Elko had to recruit his own players to stay. Quite a number left, and I’m sure they’d have liked to have kept some of them — Jake Johnson, Fadil Diggs, Isaiah Raikes, Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart come to mind. But that’s not always possible, or even smart, in this day and age. But did the Aggies lose players a lot of folks thought they would, like Shemar Stewart, Le’Veon Moss, Jacoby Mathews, Chase Bisontis or Moose Muhammad? No. They made a strong sales pitch and quickly, and it worked.

Second, he had to work the portal. Right now, I have A&M at 22 portal commits and one PWO who had a scholarship at K-State in WR Wesley Watson. With the exception of defensive tackle, I think A&M is as strong, or stronger, across the board. They’re far better off at safety and corner.

Finally, he had to figure out what to do with the 2024 recruiting class. He told a few commits that they’d be better served going elsewhere, so that cut the signing class to 14 with a few players — Terry Bussey, Duke OL commit Robert Bourdon and 5-star Ryan Williams still out there. Bussey seems like he’ll stick, at least at this point, and what Williams does is anyone’s guess. But A&M ended up having the best class in terms of average player ranking in the country.

So, overall, I think he’s done pretty well.

Q: At this point, would Elko let additional players go to make room for new additions or have those who were encouraged to leave already gone? (BC93)

A: The portal is closed until April. Nobody’s going unless they’re a postgraduate student, at least until then. The ones that were told to look around have done so.

Q: Do you have any information about the Walter Nolan NIL contract? (Thompsonryans)

A: Nope, not beyond what I said about not reading the fine print, which he clearly didn’t.

Q: If Buzz doesn't make the tournament, is he fired or extended for great speech writing amid terrible shooting? (Jeffmc)

A: He’s not getting fired.

Q: Why are you confident that Buzz is safe this year? (Ag98)

A: Because he’s been the SEC coach of the year twice in five years, has gotten to the SEC championship game two years in a row, beat #2 last year and just beat #6. And, considering they have rallied from a 21-point deficit twice and a 20-point deficit Tuesday, the players haven’t quit on him.

Q: With bama, wash and AZ having 30 day additional portal windows, which, if any, players do you think Elko will target? (Hogtide)

A: I think you’ve already seen them go after the one they wanted, Dezz Ricks, and got him. Outside of that, the players they’d like aren’t in the portal. They’ll go after Caleb Downs and Kadyn Proctor, but I doubt they’ll get anywhere with them. I think they both know where they’re going.

Q: Can you talk about the rumor that is going around that Scott Stricklin is the favorite for A&M AD job? (Idiallo4440)

A: Today, he said he has “no interest in working anywhere else (besides Florida) at this time.”

So I think that rumor is just a rumor. Could he be lying through his teeth? Sure, but he’d be an incredibly convincing liar.

Q: What portal prospects should A&M be hard working to bring in?

A: I think they’ve gotten what they were after — for now. That could change depending on who goes in the portal from Alabama, Washington and Arizona, but they’ve got a solid haul at the moment.

With our portal success, what position group do you think is the strongest and weakest now?

A: Strongest, safety. Weakest, defensive tackle. This is presuming the offensive line gets a lot better with new coaching.

With the position play of Bussey at All Star game is he more a WR than a CB should he sign with the Ags? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Personally, I’d move him to wideout. There are fewer receivers and I think he could make an impact immediately. But if they want to keep him at corner, you can make a case for that too. He’s just that good.

Q: Has the portal negatively affected graduation rates? Seems like a lot of kids lose college credits chasing temporary money. Also just wondering how long until (hopefully more “if”) something like that will start showing up?

Hopefully this is something that gets the government (or whoever is in charge these days) off their ass to pass some uniform laws (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: So far, it has not. Graduation rates have remained pretty high.

Q: Is there a primary specialty Elko will focus on? I’ve heard Saban was big on working with the secondary. (6.William.Bs)

A: If he did, it would probably be the safeties. But I doubt he’ll do that.











