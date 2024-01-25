AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Q: Who is our backup center and who does he backup. (Richard23)
A: As of today, Jan. 25, 2024, Mark Nabou is the backup center and he backs up Bryce Foster.
Q: Have you heard any names for Athletic Director? (WhartonBones)
A: The search committee was only officially formed today, so, outside of 12th Man Foundation CEO Travis Dabney, who I mentioned a couple weeks back, no.
Q: Are you aware of any specific Aggie related commitment announcements (date/time) between now and Feb. 7th.
A: If you mean for the 2024 class, there’s Terry Bussey, but he hasn’t made anything known. But 2025 LB Kelvion Riggins will announce where he's committing to Friday evening.
Date of spring practices and game? (DentonAg80)
The start of practices hasn’t been set, but the spring game is April 20.
Q: Now that Ryan Williams committed to Bama, do you expect A&M to try to get more WR transfers when the spring portal open? (Ag20)
A: I think that depends on two things: where they decide to put Terry Bussey, should he sign, and how things go in the spring. Personally, I’d be going after at least one because I want at least 10 receivers, but spring may decide how much of an effort they put in to adding someone.
Q: Besides the 10 FB coaches listed on the official website, who are the Analysts and GAs supporting the FB program? (BoxsterBoy72)
A: If you go back to the site, they have added everyone from Elko down to office staff. There are quite a few analysts and GAs on there, to the point where it would be a lot to type them out.
Q: Football:
Is the interest in college football last longer and more interesting now with NIL and transfer portal? Do you think NIL and/or transfer portal is better or worse for college football? And why?
A: I think there’s more interest, but there’s also more frustration and more people getting turned off. I know that sounds like a contradiction, but a lot of folks stop caring after bowl games and tune back in for training camp. Now, they’re watching as their teams get gutted and rebuilt, and it’s pissing off a lot of them.
Basketball:
How much do you think our offensive woes are related with Marbles absence? (Spar2cus)
A: Very little. He couldn’t shoot from long range either.
Q: If Shawn Spencer is our DL coach, do you think we will have an advantage game to game because he is psychic?
A: Well, in A&M’s case, it’s Sean Spencer. And hopefully it comes from closely watching, just like it did with Shawn.
Where is Burton Guster? Last time they were involved in professional sports, I believe ”Gus” was the mascot. But we don’t have a “mascot”. Is he in charge of pharmaceuticals for the athletic department?
No, he is a defensive analyst. He works closely with Spencer. I’ve heard he usually limits his comments to, “This is a bad idea, Sean”, “This isn’t going to work, Sean”, and “You know that’s right.”
Last question, will pineapples be more prevalent in the locker room? - Pierre Deperaux.
(Psych, 2006-2014) (JasonJThompson)
They will not.
Q: Will J Marble play this year?
A: No.
Starting Left and Right tackles? (Tschaar)
A: Trey Zuhn and Deuce Fatheree.
Q: Basketball question. Bryce Lindsey has not played in the last several games. Is he injured?
Still in the program I hope. I have not seen him on the bench.
A: He hasn’t played since conference started. But I didn’t see him Tuesday night either.
Also, is this definitely the last year of eligibility for Andersson, Coleman, Carter, Lawrence, Radford,
and Marble? Next year looks a little thin if all of those guys are gone. (Agrabfan)
A: Garcia has a Covid year he can use. Coleman does as well. Carter is a junior. Radford and Lawrence are done. Marble likely is too.
Q: Breakout stars on offense? Defense? (CypressAggie)
A: Le’Veon Moss, Donovan Green and Cyrus Allen on offense; Shemar Stewart, DJ Hicks and DeRickey Wright on defense.
Q: MBP, would you say that DT is the most important addition when the spring portal opens back up? (WOSAG)
A: Absolutely. Even if Hicks stars like I predicted he would a question ago, they’re still thin.
Q: 1. Can you give us any comments about what the players are saying about the strength and conditioning process and how they compare it to last year?
A: No. I think Moffitt has told them that if they’re talking, they’re not working hard enough.
2. What are their thoughts on the new staff? The new culture?
A: So far, what I’ve heard is positive. It’s interesting that you used the word “culture”, because that’s one Elko uses a lot. He’s not playing favorites and he’s not letting guys do their own thing; there’s a program standard that has been set and if you’re not going to meet it, there’s the door.
3. How would you compare the level of excitement from the student and from the former students about the direction of the program? What are your thought?
A: I think mine is in line with everyone else — cautious optimism with a really big hope that they’re not let down yet again.
4. What would have resulted from mixing the Palpatine and Skywalker bloodlines? (Aggie_in_NB)
A: An incredibly powerful whiner who hates sand and has an innate desire to rule the galaxy.