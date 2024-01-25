Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Who is our backup center and who does he backup. (Richard23)

A: As of today, Jan. 25, 2024, Mark Nabou is the backup center and he backs up Bryce Foster.





Q: Have you heard any names for Athletic Director? (WhartonBones)

A: The search committee was only officially formed today, so, outside of 12th Man Foundation CEO Travis Dabney, who I mentioned a couple weeks back, no.





Q: Are you aware of any specific Aggie related commitment announcements (date/time) between now and Feb. 7th.

A: If you mean for the 2024 class, there’s Terry Bussey, but he hasn’t made anything known. But 2025 LB Kelvion Riggins will announce where he's committing to Friday evening.

Date of spring practices and game? (DentonAg80)

The start of practices hasn’t been set, but the spring game is April 20.





Q: Now that Ryan Williams committed to Bama, do you expect A&M to try to get more WR transfers when the spring portal open? (Ag20)

A: I think that depends on two things: where they decide to put Terry Bussey, should he sign, and how things go in the spring. Personally, I’d be going after at least one because I want at least 10 receivers, but spring may decide how much of an effort they put in to adding someone.





Q: Besides the 10 FB coaches listed on the official website, who are the Analysts and GAs supporting the FB program? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: If you go back to the site, they have added everyone from Elko down to office staff. There are quite a few analysts and GAs on there, to the point where it would be a lot to type them out.





Q: Football:

Is the interest in college football last longer and more interesting now with NIL and transfer portal? Do you think NIL and/or transfer portal is better or worse for college football? And why?

A: I think there’s more interest, but there’s also more frustration and more people getting turned off. I know that sounds like a contradiction, but a lot of folks stop caring after bowl games and tune back in for training camp. Now, they’re watching as their teams get gutted and rebuilt, and it’s pissing off a lot of them.

Basketball:

How much do you think our offensive woes are related with Marbles absence? (Spar2cus)

A: Very little. He couldn’t shoot from long range either.



















