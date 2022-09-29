Q: Expected coverage vs MSU? Elko soft or durkin press?

A: Hopefully a little of both. You can’t just sit there and let them dink and dunk down the field without pressure, and you don’t want to put yourself in a position to give up a big play.

WR who ends up with most yards and tds? (Tschaar)

A: Without Ainias, I guess the most reasonable answer would be Evan Stewart.

Q: Nolan Ryan deserved the Cy Young award over Jim Palmer in 1973. True or False? (CheekySchneider)

A: False. Palmer went 22-9 with a 2.40 ERA (leading the league), 16 complete games and 6 shutouts, and even picked up a save. He gave up 1 home run every 18 innings. He wasn’t just the Cy Young Award winner, he was the runner-up for the MVP!

Nolan was 22-16 with a 2.87 ERA and 26 complete games, but only 4 shutouts. So while Nolan had a great year and struck out a lot of dudes, Palmer was better.

Q: 1. Sometimes when the opposing defense is substituting players, they do it so slowly that when the ball is set down, there is so little time left that our offense ends up getting a delay of game. Why don’t they change that rule?

A: Oklahoma would like it changed, after they were slow substituting on 4th and 1 against K-State and the Wildcats saw it and substituted when they didn’t plan to, causing a delay of game. But you've got to allow the defense to substitute if the offense does. It’s up to the offense (Jimbo) to get the call in faster.

2. What is the rationale behind not calling holding on the other team’s offensive? Do we do it as often as the other team? Is it just for extreme cases? Not venting here, just trying to understand. (Aggie_in_NB)

A: I have no idea what the rationale is for holding anymore.

Q: How is McKinnley Jackson’s recovery? Is this still stuff from his off-season surgery or is it something else? (dad_in_tx)

A: I’m guessing so, considering how limited he’s been so far. Hopefully he’s ready to go this weekend, because he’ll be needed for sure.

Q: It's time for a Miss Cody answer session:

Why is our offense doing so poor?

Cody says: Maybe they’re not practicing enough.

2.Is Jimbo hardheaded?

Cody says: I haven’t met him yet.

3. Why are we using a 3 man front on defense? (AgsRule97!)

Cody says: They may think it’s a better way to stop them from scoring.

Q: Our recruiting class doesn't look promising. Is there any light at the end of this tunnel? (Thepassag)

A: I’ll take “questions they’d like to have back” for $1000, Alex.

Q: 1. Has anyone asked Jimbo why we are playing so many underclassmen? Are those juniors and seniors that bad? Or, did most of them transfer?

A: What seniors? There are only 9 scholarship seniors on the team. They are Ainias Smith, Jalen Preston, Myles Jones, Brian George, Chris Russell, Andre White, Demani Richardson and Max Wright. So they’re all playing — or, in the case of Ainias, have played.

The juniors are Nik Constantinou, Tarian Lee, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes, Layden Robinson, Earnest Crownover, Adarious Jones, Caden Davis, Antonio Johnson, Devon Achane, Jaylon Jones, Kenyon Jackson, Max Johnson, Chase Lane and Devin Price. All but Jackson and Jones (who are both hurt) have played. So why is he playing so many underclassmen? Because that’s what he’s got!

2. Why hasn't anyone asked why we switched to a 3-man front? (Aggdoc)

A: That question has been asked multiple times at multiple press conferences. The answer has been that they’ll be multiple with their fronts and it depends on the opponent.

Q: Jake Johnson status? With Smith out, would love to see two TE sets with Johnson and Green to complement Stewart and Marshall with Achane out of the backfield or running. Given the high percentage whiffs by Wright, not sure what the risks are if Johnson or Garza are out there running around. Garza has been in the program for 2.5 yrs so doubt he still doesn't know the O so he must not be able to block air let alone a defender if he cannot beat out Wright.

didn't we have something like 6 TEs on the roster at one time? Now we are left with one functioning TE and one that keeps a piece of turf in place. (Rooster77)

A: Jake has a quad injury and I don’t know how long it’ll take for him to get back on the field. Garza is really in his rookie season, because he was hurt all last year. Blake Smith is in his third season. They still have six on the roster, and you need to have a little patience with some of them. Jake needs to get healthy and Theo Ohrstrom is still learning the game.

Q: How dinged up is this team?

A: Not as dinged up as it was two weeks ago.

What do you expect in changes in personnel Saturday? (DentonAg80)

A: Not much. Hopefully McKinnley Jackson will be back and Gabe Dindy will be fully ready to go. Yulkeith Brown will likely step in for Ainias, and I’m not sure what they’ll do at the other outside receiver slot.

Q: Are you still as optimistic in A&M recruiting as you were a month ago. If so, why? (FbFan222)

A: Why, yes. Yes, I am. And I think we all know why.

Q: Your thoughts on the RBs performance and utilization other than Achane? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: LJ Johnson’s touchdown was really cool.

Q: How are they going to reshuffle the WRs? Any chance Stewart moves to the slot and fills Smith's role? Will Achane see time at WR too? (Maverick00)

A: Why would you move Stewart to the slot? Who replaces him then? No, it’s Yulkeith’s job — but I do expect to see Achane in the slot a good bit.

Q: 1. With Hicks' commitment, is there still room for Bowens?

A: Yes.

2. Biggest recruiting priorities behind wide receiver?

A: A quarterback would be nice. So would another offensive tackle.

3. If no prep WRs, do we leave scholarship(s) open to use portal?

A: They’d better.

4. Has Cody asked for a droid for Christmas yet? (JustAvgIllini)

A: She already has one. Seriously.

Q: Probably too long of answer for here, but would appreciate if you could do an overall state of where we are with the 2023 class. We missed the WR we expected, but got Hicks. Who are the main targets left and your expectations? (3s2ghill)

A: Let me see if I can put something together for Tidbits on that.

Q: 1. Did the loss of Ainias make the Aggies underdogs to MS State even though A&M beat two teams ranked above them in a row?

A: No, playing Mississippi State at home and the still weak offensive play did that.

2. Who replaces Ainias returning punts? What are the concerns with the replacement?

A: Moose Muhammad, probably, and he’s been pretty good at it.

3. Is the O-Line finally getting its collective act together?

A: Can’t argue with the results in the running game from last week, so I have hope in that area. The pass protection still has to really improve.

4. With the Hicks commitment, are there other 5 star recruits leaning A&M's way?

A: Maybe Javien Toviano, but LSU folks like there chances there and he’s not talking.

5. Are there any indications the offensive point production improves dramatically without a change of play caller?

A: There’s no indications that it would improve with a change in play caller — just hope. And if the play caller gets his guys executing the way he wants, then yeah, they can do it better. But coming up with some new play calls would also be a good idea.

Q: IF we ever get to a 3 touchdown lead in the 4th quarter, would you expect Jimbo to put King in for mop-up or Weigman? Maybe UMass? I'd just like to see the kid throw a little in a game. (Tsmith3001)

A: I would expect they’d both get a chance to play some in a blowout.

Q: We are loading up on top flight talent especially at the DL positions. Ultimately how will Jimbo keep everyone happy so they do not enter the portal. Players now want to 3 and out and head to the league. If you are splitting time or not starting it is hard to showcase ones talent. (GCJC)

A: He’s doing a pretty good job of it right now, because virtually all of them are playing. The two we had questions with due to size, Malick Sylla and Enai White, are the only two who aren’t getting consistent time in the rotation.

Q: Is there anyone on the roster who can effectively provide an edge pass rush? Obviously there are no Von Millers on the roster but who is the best speed rusher we have? (BC93)

A: The aforementioned Enai White, probably.

Q: 1. Are you expecting a 50/50 split between 3 man and 4 man fronts from our defense?

A: This weekend? No. I’m expecting a lot of 3-man.

2. Your over/under on targets for our TE group? (Pebbycree)

A: Eh, let’s go with six.

Q: Any updates on Toviano? Will Hicks commitment help in any way?

A: See above on Toviano. Will Hicks help? Sure won’t hurt. But I think it will have the most impact on Peyton Bowen. Hicks and Anthony Hill are now both after him.

Who are the targets at WR? RB? QB? (Mozilla)

A: At RB, it’s Jeremiyah Love, Roderick Robinson and still Reuben Owens. At wideout and quarterback, I don’t know beyond Malachi Nelson. They kind of crashed and burned at wideout.

Q: Are you gonna enjoy answering the woe is me recruiting questions? (Wick)

A: Immensely.

Q: With a somewhat unexpected Whoop! for that commitment, when do you expect the next several?

A: I have no idea.

We are at 12 so 5-7 more? (DentonAg80)

A: Maybe 8 or 9 more. But not much more than that, if any.

Q: Mark - I know Jimbo has not shown to be objective any time in the past, but he’s done such a GREAT job in the CEO role with outstanding recruiting, selling Texas A&M and putting the pieces together to build a successful program. With all of that and A&M’s continued financial resources and willingness to use them, is the only thing standing between him a Nick Saban-type legacy him stepping back and hiring a stud Offensive Coordinator? Surely somewhere in his self-analysis he can see that and why wouldn’t he want that? (Chlgs29tx)

A: Most college head coaches are like corporate CEOs in that they think their vision is the right one and everyone else can get bent. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. But when the CEO is able to run the whole show, he usually does it. And, right now, Jimbo still thinks he’s the best OC for this team.

Q: Which item is larger and has more pages?

Jimbo’s play calling sheet or a Cheesecake Factory menu? (Maroon1)

A: Unoriginal. I saw this online earlier in the week.

Q: Seems out D-line is always playing short this year. Can you recap who was out for each game so far, and when we expect it to be at full strength?

A: McKinnley Jackson has missed every game except 3 snaps against Miami. Tunmise Adeleye got hurt against App State, came back in, but hasn’t played since. Walter Nolen missed two games. Albert Regis is nursing a hand injury. Adarious Jones has missed the entire season. I think that’s it.

Also, the Pirate offenses always seem to work well until they run up against teams that are just man on man better athletically. Are we that type of team this year? (TAMU-83)

A: Guess we’ll find out Saturday.

Q: Who of the D Line fish has been the most impactful? Who will be by season's end? (JustAvgIllini)

A: So far, I think Shemar Stewart has been. By season’s end, I think it could be Walter Nolen.

Q: What pieces of the puzzle is Jimbo lacking to win a National championship for A&M? (Big Smoothie)

A: Another big time wideout, better offensive line play and overall experience for his younger player.

Q: Just listened to an ou podcast saying it was an outrage that the ou staff did not receive any word from Hicks prior to committing to Ags. I think I read somewhere that Hicks called Bates maybe a half hour before. What's the truth? Either way, their sanctimonious bs is weak. (AgNok)

A: Bates knew. Most of the rest of the staff did not. Regardless, I’m not crying for them.

Q: We've got 3 4*s ranked 6.0 on Rival's rankings, Thomas, Rogers & Bisontis. Which or all get to 5* status in your opinion? (Win77)

A: I think that Rogers has a real shot at it. He’s definitely one of the best corners in the nation.