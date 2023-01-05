It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Can you remind us about the Portal opening this month. It's really only a couple days? (Richard23)

A: it hasn’t closed yet. It’s a 45-day window from when it opened, so I think it’s still open until Jan. 18.





Q: What’s the story on K Ethan Moczulski? What has he been doing this fall? Why was he not practicing? Will he suit up this spring for camp? (Drunkpot98)

A: he was hurt early on and didn’t practice, but he was healthy by the end of the season and should be ready to go this spring.





Q: With the recent additions to some of the existing talent, could A&M be looking at a top 5 defense next year? (Maroon Mudbug)

A: it’s hard to say. We’re anticipating improvement from guys with a ton of potential. We’re guessing on whether Tony Grimes and Sam McCall will fit into the scheme well. And they definitely need improvement at linebacker. So it’s just a guess.





Q: Pros vs. Cons for Petrino as the new OC? (Big Smoothie)

A: Pros — brilliant offensive mind, highly adaptable to his personnel, success in the SEC.

Cons— have never heard a good thing about him personally. He’s a mercenary of the highest order.





Q: Did we wait this long to hire Bobby petrino bc we struck out on everyone else?

A: he wasn’t the first option. I don’t know about everyone else, but they tried other guys.

Personality wise, how do you see him working with Jimbo?

A: that’s the real question. But one thing that I’m pretty sure of is he’s not going to let Jimbo meddle. And maybe that’s one reason Jimbo hired him, to protect himself from himself.

Petrino another old coach using us for a paycheck, ala Addazio? (Tschaar)

A: I think this is as much for his ego and to prove he can still do it, so no, I think he’ll be motivated.





Q: is Petrino an in-the-booth guy or on-the-field guy? (Tsmith3001)

A: no idea. He hasn’t done this in a while. But I’m guessing in the booth.





Q: What type of offense does Patrino run? He has been a head coach for a long time so how involved was he in calling plays? (GCJC)

A: He’s multiple, a lot like Jimbo is. He’ll run spread and he’ll use pro-set. But he varies things a lot more and adjusts week to week to opponents. And he’s called the plays everywhere he’s been.





Q: I have always liked Isaiah Raikes. He not only plays DT but also plays a lot on special teams. Do you think what we have seen of him is about all we can expect. I would love for him to have a breakout year but I am not expecting it. (gunsnwoodrow)

A: Isaiah is a great young man. As for what to expect out of him, I think he’s a rotation guy. But McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen are ahead of him, so he’d have to play fantastic to do more than be in the two-deep. And i hope he does.





Q: Now that it's Petrino and he was signed at UNLV for the past 19 days, how do you see this playing out? Does Petrino have enough street cred based on Lamar Jackson to woo the hipsters? (Rooster77)

A: It will either work out extremely well or crash and burn. I don’t think there’s a middle ground. And yeah, I think saying that you coached a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP would probably have a little traction, especially considering he’s still in the league.





Q: What is your gut with Petrino’s staff? Does he clean house and hire his own offensive coaches?





Addazio and Craig can go, but I’d like to keep Robinson and Coley around.





A: I think Coley and Robinson should stay. They’ve earned their keep. Coley did a good job with the wideouts this year and recruits at a high level. Robinson is much the same with the running backs. As for the rest, I think he and Jimbo will have to figure out what to do. But it seems quite realistic that changes are coming at other spots on the offensive staff.

Now that the search is over, who was at the top of your OC wish list? (Colt_Seavers)

A: Ryan Grubbs at Washington.





Q: I have read some messages indicating that some current players were upset when the news of Petrino as the OC was announced. They seemed to indicate that they did not feel the coaches were honest about who would be selected as the OC. What does your intel say? (Davidimy)

A: I didn’t see anything like that, and I follow pretty much everyone on social media.





Q: Riley was first choice, but you know who was 2nd, 3rd, 4th if there was one (FbFan222)

A: I’d look at guys who suddenly got pay raises or job boosts. So Grubbs and Brian Hartline at Ohio State are two of them.





Q: 1. Other than Weigman, which players benefit the most from Petrino's hire?

A: The backup running backs and Evan Stewart.

2. Any intel on the injury front? Everyone on schedule with their recoveries? Particularly interested about Zuhn and Diggs.

A: Nothing there. Diggs will probably be ready to go this summer, as will Zuhn, but I doubt we’ll see either this spring. In the case of Diggs, there’s no chance.

3. Do we see a lot more deeper routes to the TEs? It would seem like we should have some matchup advantages there.

A: Petrino likes those kind of routes, the ones right down the same. He ran them a lot with D.J. Williams when he had him at Arkansas.

4. Petrino uses a lot of misdirection as you stated. Do you think he features anyone on the jet sweeps or goes by committee?

A: I don’t think you can just go with one guy, because they’ll get wise to it.

5. Does Brownlow-Dindy push his way into the two deep fairly quickly? 3 tech? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Now that he’s healthy, I think he can work his way into the rotation. He was a beast in high school and now he’s got a year-plus in a college S&C program.





Q: Let’s assume everyone is healthy and that 75 is now your permanent left guard ala fellow atascosita product Kenyon green - can 66, 77, and 74 be utility guys who can be placed anywhere from left guard, center, or right guard ? I wouldn’t mind seeing 66 or 74 at center to c how they pan out as we already know what 77 provides… if we show up next season we may lose the entire right side and having these three experienced guys will help tremendously (Gatillero_76)

A: Just in case you don’t know the code here: 75 is Kam Dewberry. 66, 77 and 74 are Jordan Moko, Matthew Wykoff and Aki Ogunbiyi.

Now, to the question: I don’t want Moko or Aki at center. I want them at guard and ready to go. They have depth at center and Bryce Foster should be the unchallenged starter there.





Q: Will we make better use of time outs in 2023? (86Aggie)

A: Hang on, I’m trying to decide how to answer this question. Should know in a few more seconds…





Q: Watching the OU/FSU bowl game, OU was driving and the RB stuck out one arm to block a defender, but then was hit and lost the ball from his other arm. It cost OU the game. While I have seen other players successfully hold onto the ball with one hand, do coaches teach running backs and receivers to always keep two arms around the ball or is this up to the player? (davidimy)

A: Two hands is preferable, but at the very least you are supposed to keep the ball in the hand AWAY from the defender. But sometimes, defensive guys just make a great play.





Q: how did Hicks do in the actual under armour game? not practice, but the game. I missed it.

A: He did all right. Those games are tough on defensive linemen because they limit what the defenses can do (no blitzing, base fronts only).

how is Owens doing at the Army game practices? (Badash)

A: Very well. He’s sparked discussion of getting a 5th star.





Q: Once you enter the portal, is there an end date? Do you have to be committed by a certain date or can people just commit from now until August? (Naytch)

A: I think you can commit anytime, but you have a 45-day window (the one that is open now) to enter the portal and than another 15-day window in the spring. Grad transfers can go in at any time.





Q: What color is Cody’s cast? (h273)

A: Combination purple and red.





Q: DLine is clearly the strength of our team, but we rarely had 4 DLinemen on the field. The majority of snaps, I saw 5 men in the box, sometimes 6. What positions were those typically? 2DTs, 1DE, 2LBs? 1DT, 2DEs,2LBs? 2-1-3? (crashholsomblack)

A: I think this thing with “rarely” having 4 D-linemen on the field is overblown. We did see 3-man fronts a lot in midseason, which I hated, but we didn’t as much as the year went on. Sometimes we did see the fourth lineman standing up (which I have never seen before), but most of the time it was 2 DE, 2 DT and 2 LB. But you’re right, for a team that struggled to stop the run, the lack of players in the box was frustrating to say the least.





Q: Do you happen to have a top 5 portal target list (guys you know A&M is or should be going after) for LB? OT? WR?

A: Not really. I’m just looking at guys I think have the ability to help. Tony Grimes was really the one I had targeted from the get-go.





Any idea why Durkin largely schemed so differently last season compared to what he did at OM ? I may be wrong but my perception was it was way too conservative & "light" in the box way too often. (Mozilla)





A: I think there was a lack of faith in his younger players and a fear of giving up the big play. But, by not having enough guys up in the box, they gave up big chunks of yards that way.





Q: what’s your honest opinion on the OC hire? (Mtholmes)

A: Like I said yesterday, high risk/high reward. Petrino’s got the skins on the wall and his offenses have been consistently good. But while I’ve never heard anything bad about his ability to scheme up an offense, I’ve never heard anything good about the man himself. Maybe he’s changed with time and retrospection. We’ll see, I guess.





