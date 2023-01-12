It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: With the new addition of Petrino as the OC, has that changed the view of any of our recruiting targets?

A: Not really, so far as I know. I think this is one where A&M will have to tell the kids to look at what he’s done in the past and even recently. 4-star QB Air Noland has already said he was impressed with Petrino’s track record.

Are there any 2023 recruits still being looked at?If I read the numbers correctly, even a 5.7 3 star would bump us up to #10 on the team rankings list. (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: They’re only still in it for a couple of guys, JUCO WR Marquis Mitchell and WR JeyQuan Smith. Both would fit your requirements.

Q: Where is Petrino?

A: College Station, Texas.

Is there going to be a press conference?

A: No.

Will you have the ability to ask him about his offense?

A: Maybe this summer.

will he adapt to his personnel?

A: That’s why he’s where is, so he’d better.

Has he distributed his playbook? (Crashholsomback)

A: I really doubt it.

Q: Can you summarize the next steps for Ainias and any deadlines for his decision. I know we talk about it endlessly but it very well may be the most important recruit left on the board. (Richard23)

A: He really doesn’t have to do much of anything. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Monday, but he just needs to inform the NFL if he’s coming back to school. And that’s about it.

Q: What is Grimes remaining eligibility? (Jeffmcd99)

A: Two years, if he decides to use his Covid season.

Q: Any concern about the lack of LB, OT, and WR additions via the portal?

A: I would like to have all the positions filled already. That’s also completely unrealistic. If they can get a wideout and a linebacker before spring ball, that would be optimal. A tackle, if they want one, may be one they wait on until after the spring.

Are there any remaining targets that are high caliber like the Cobb kid at OSU at those positions? (RBAG)

A: Yes — well, at least at linebacker and wideout. And they’re actively pursuing a few.

Q: What is the staff not doing right in the portal?

Seems like we have quite a few spots to be filled and have only added 2 scholarship players. (Ag_2000)

A: Counterpoint: who says they’re doing anything wrong? They’ve gotten two guys they sorely needed and are still in contention for a few others. Did they miss out on some? Clearly. But this process is a long way from over. I think some people believe that, just because the portal closes on the 19th, you can’t sign any more transfers. That’s wrong. They can’t go in the portal (actually, graduate transfers can at any time), but ones who were already in can be added.

Q: What is the process like when Petrino meets A&M's offensive staff? For example, will Petrino officially interview & evaluate each position coach, or is it much more relaxed with informal discussions?

A: Shockingly, they have not shared this information with us.

How much authority does Petrino have to fire & hire his coaches?

A: It’s Jimbo’s team. It’s his call. Petrino can have input and it may be significant, but Fisher calls the shots.

If he makes any changes, how soon will this happen? (SGMan)

A: I would assume that it would not happen until after National Signing Day.

Q: From a national perspective there's been a lot of A&M(Jimbo) negativity, how has this affected the A&M brand and the athletic department? (Big Smoothie)

A: If they gave one half of a flying F about this, I would be sorely disappointed. They want to make you the Astros? Fine. Be the Astros. Go out and win it all and make people hate you more.

Q: What’s the likelihood of shifts in philosophy when you have former head coaches on staff? Ie, do you think jimbo listens to suggestions about how they conduct business? (Aggdaddy)

A: I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Jimbo has hired guys who, in the past, have fed him his teeth. He respects their abilities and what they’ve done — including to him. So yeah, I do think it makes it more likely that he takes their input and values it.

Q: 1. I think we are likely targeting needs more right now. That said, if really good players come available at positions more of a luxury, what is the answer?

A: You go get them. They have enough space for both.

2. Which area(s) would we like to increase our recruiting footprint?

A: Everywhere. It’s a national game now. But if I had to pick two regions, it would be the deep South (Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana) and California.

3. Using the old football adage, "You don't lose your job due to injury," who holds the inside track on LG, Dewberry or Moko?

A: I put together a 3-deep for Tidbits (shameless plug) and I have Dewberry with the 1s. For multiple reasons, not the least of which is he should actually be healthy for spring practice and the other two won’t.

4. Which position group usually benefits the most from an offseason of S&C?

A: Linemen. Both sides of the ball.

5. Knowing what you know behind the scenes, how easy is it for you to root for kids like Jadon Scarlett et al? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Oh, so much easier. When you see a kid who has really wanted something and busts their butt to get it and finally succeeds, you can’t help but be happy for them.

Q: When is the next Signing period?

A: It’s not a period, it’s a day. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Any key dates leading up to it?

A: For the 2023 class, no. But junior days start next weekend.

What High School names is A&M still on with this class? Any potential new names to watch? (Guns-n-bone)

A: See above. I have to think they may make a run at someone else, but that’s who we have now.

Q: About a dozen Aggies are left in the portal.

About a dozen Aggies have transferred to other programs.

Any news on other pending transfers?

A: No, I think they’re done.

Particularly any news on Linebacker Ish Harris?

He appears to be best Aggie prospect in portal and best fit for a return. (Raraeo)

A: He transferred to Houston.

Q: 1. What will February signing day look like. 1-2 or more

A: That’s the hope.

2. Spring practice battles

A: Running back, defensive end, cornerback and nickel immediately come to mind. Can’t have one at left guard yet because Ogunbiyi and Moko are still rehabbing their knees.

Q: It seems we lost some of our recruiting momentum over the last year. It is swinging back?

A: They lost a little, but for the size of the class, the 2023 group is pretty darned good. They closed strong.

Do you see some major targets showing strong interest our way?

A: Still a little early, but I know they’re doing pretty well with several guys, including some wideouts.

What are your expectations for the 2024 class? (Thepassag)

A: Top 10 at least.

Q: What record does Jimbo need to stay safe? Does another 8-4 season with a 4-4 conference record do it? (RBAG)

A: Yeah, it probably does. Sorry to disappoint.

Q: I love Tyrece Radford. Nice kid, tough as nails, great effort, extremely coachable. I think has a future in professional basketball, but not sure it's in the NBA. Is he getting any NBA buzz? (Phastman)

A: Not that I’ve heard. He may have to start overseas and work his way over. It’s frustrating because he does everything well, but he’s just 6-foot-2.

Q: Any chance that some of the guys that left for the portal and are still sitting there decide to return? (Crashholsomback)

A: I really doubt it. I have them with 9 guys currently uncommitted in the portal and I’m not sure I’d want any of them back.

Q: NCAA just limited reasons for 2nd transfers, does this have a real impact, is it NCAA testing the waters to see what they can do, or does this become a joke like NCAA enforcement? (DentonAg80)

A: It could cut 10 to 15% of those in the portal out in the future, so that would be something. But you have to actually enforce what you put on paper.