A: There’s a chance, but like I said, I’m not expecting any at the moment.

A: I don’t know how you do that without finding ways to crawl into a player’s head, but if coaches throw up warning signs (and I know that at least one player who got tossed this offseason was known to be a bad act), I’d pay very close attention.

Q: Do you think Jimbo will adjust his recruiting strategy/approach a little and maybe emphasize character just a bit more?

A: It will help the heavy pull hitters, just like with all other teams. I think that means Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle, in the case of the O’s.

4. How will the new MLB rule outlawing the “shift” (2 infielders on each side of 2nd base) impact the Orioles? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: A bunch. That’s the way it always is. I mean, we know the obvious ones: TJ Shanahan, Fadil Diggs, Aki Ogunbiyi, Jordan Moko…but there will be more.

3. Which players do you expect to miss Spring ball due to recovering from injuries or surgery?

A: at least two, but I suspect more. There will probably be some changes next week.

Q: How many new position coaches will we be looking for before Spring ball? (Catorano)

Q: any update on 2022 recruit Jadon Scarlett?

is he enrolled this spring?

will he participate in spring practice? (Rareo)

A: The answer to all three is the same: Yes.

Q: Hey Mark, appreciate all that you do. I have questions about three guys on our basketball roster that have not played all year. I assume they are injured. They are Javonte Brown, who put in some good minutes last year, and Ethan Henderson who also played some last year, and Ashton Smith who seemed like a promising recruit when brought in last year but I don't think has ever been on the court. Just curious - I think I have seen them on the bench so it seems like they are with the team. (Agrabfan)

A: Brown isn’t hurt, he just isn’t in the rotation. Smith, I think, has had to deal with some injuries. I don’t think Henderson’s been with the team at all this year. Buzz said in early November that he had “some work to do” to get back with the team, but his situation was not disciplinary. Neither he nor Smith have played a minute this year.

Q: Who are the top leaders on Defense and offense? Who's the team leader and can that person lead in the locker room? (Big Smoothie)

A: Look to your captains — Demani Richardson, Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson and Isaiah Raikes. Other leaders that have emerged are Conner Weigman, Bryce Anderson and even Evan Stewart. Layden Robinson is also a guy players look up to. I would love for Bryce Foster to take a leadership role because he could just body-slam people if they got out of line.

Q: We have the #5 baseball team in the country, are any of them legitimate MLB prospects? (H273)

A: Absolutely. Jack Moss and Nathan Dettmer immediately come to mind. And that’s just thinking about it for 2 seconds. I’m sure there are more.

Q: Who is our next 1st rounder (after ’23)? (Colt_Seavers)

A: Walter Nolen.

Q: Whatever happened to Demas? Any chance he could come back if he got his legal issues resolved? (GCJC)

A: Nobody added him and there is absolutely, positively, no chance he ever comes back. He was expelled from the university and, bluntly, I don’t think he would be welcomed back in the locker room.

Q: In your opinion what is holding us back from succeeding in portal? (Idiallo4440)

A: I have no idea. They could be being overly selective or want to go through spring ball and make a run at guys that go into the portal in May. But it’s confounding.

Q: I can't remember seeing this before, but how involved is Durkin in recruiting, itself? Since he's taking over linebackers, will he have a more active role in recruiting them specifically if he hasn't in the past? (Benh01)

A: He has been involved and has been on the road this month, in fact.

Q: In your opinion, is it a good decision for Durkin to coach the LB's himself and hire a different defensive coach for another area? Our LB coaching and performance was less than stellar this last year.

A: Yes, I think it is. The performance was not good last year and who knows what he wants better than the guy calling the shots?

What's next and when in football facilities upgrades? (Tsip despiser)

A: The next round of upgrades is underway right now. The practice bubble has been torn down and the infrastructure of a new, much larger, indoor facility is going up now.

Q: 1. Undervalued prospects with whom we have commitments or interest?

A: Punter Tyler White. I know that isn’t what you wanted to hear, but when you have guys saying he’s an NFL draft pick when he’s still in high school…that’s a weapon.

2. Best coaching teacher we have, in your opinion?

A: Terry Price.

3. Petrino, like any OC, values certain traits over others. What have you seen in that regard thus far?

A: Absolutely nothing, because we haven’t gotten to spring practice yet.

4. Of the returnees who got injured last year, who's return helps us the most?

A: Bryce Foster and Fadil Diggs.

5. Haven't heard much on Melin Ohstrom yet. How has learning curve been? Expectations? (JustAvgIllini)

A: That’s because Theo is still figuring it all out. It’s a massive change to go from European football to the SEC. He’s got great physical gifts; it’s just a matter of becoming a football player. I think he’s got another year before he’s ready.

Q: Tarian Lee, Josh Moten, Devin Price haven't landed anywhere yet. Any chance they come back to us?

A: I would like Devin to come back. I wouldn’t mind Lee coming back. There’s is not a single chance in Hades Moten comes back and, with three arrests, he may not land anywhere.

What are your expectations for Feb 1? Any nice surprises, or do we fill out roster with a bunch of three stars? (The Stein)

A: I don’t see anything happening right now.