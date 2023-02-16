It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Basketball-who are we losing from this team? What kind of new talent do we have coming in high school and portal additions?

A: The only player who is definitely gone is Dexter Dennis, who is using his fifth year this season. Boots Radford and Andre Gordon are both seniors (Boots is a redshirt), but they still have their Covid year.

A&M signed 4-star PG Bryce Lindsey out of IMG, and he’s the only addition at this point. There have been no moves in the portal yet, and almost certainly won’t be until after the season.

Is the basketball portal busier in the spring? (Bbatt)

A: Absolutely. Very few players, unless they’re in a bad spot with their current program or just aren’t playing, would want to go in now.

Q: Do we know of any administration changes that were completed in the off-season that are supposed to address the poor handling of recruits (LBer not to be mentioned)? From the discussions on the board, this seems to be an unknown, but very important piece of college football these days. If you have more details on these roles and responsibilities, I'd also like to read about them. Thank you sir. (Defaultag)

A: No, there have been no changes that we know of to this point.

Q: What are the odds (yes, I want odds) of getting a 1 v 1 interview with either Jimbo or Buzz? Do they even entertain that with any reporter?

A: Not very good, but I’m going to try with Jimbo right before spring ball. I don’t know of any 1-on-1s, save maybe with national folks, for either of them. There’s no way Buzz is giving one right now.

Has Jimbo and any of the staff, gotten in their cars and driven over to Conroe yet?

A: Uh, yeah.

What actually happened to the Rivals site the other day when it went down? (Tip despiser)

A: It wasn’t really a Rivals issue, per se. It was the entire service provider having problems, so sites worldwide went down.

Q: Worst offense?

Vladimir Putin or 2022 Jimbo Fisher? (Richard23)

A: Ouch. Jimbo wasn’t getting 5,000 killed for a couple of yards, so I’ll take Mad Vlad without much thought.

Q: Does winning in one sport help the recruiting for the other sports or do these kids even look at that. (86Aggie)

A: It could help a little bit, but only a little bit. They have much more important things on their mind than what another sport is doing.

Q: Best sandwich at Whataburger? (H273)

A: The Mushroom and Swiss, and they got rid of it.

Q: Maybe I misread the tea leaves but you seemed certain that D Craig & Adazzio were going to be let go; any idea what changed? (Mozilla)

A: I was very confident there would be more changes made. No doubt. But I think the combination of time and the inability to lock down a significant improvement for some offensive coaches led to some guys sticking around.

Q: I know how we feel the SEC treats us, but from a hierarchy or member standpoint:

How does A&M's Athletic department rank within the SEC?

A: Upper echelon.

How do the other SEC Teams think A&M fits within the conference as a whole?

A: Upper echelon.

Which team(s) are we aligned with strategically and which team(s) are we just enemies?

A: Strategically, we’re aligned with LSU, oddly enough. I don’t think there’s any real hate, even if there’s still some awkwardness. The only program I think there’s mutual disdain would be with Ole Miss. A&M took their AD and the football coaches clearly hate each other.

Mark, how do you think the SEC treats A&M as a member? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think they treat them as a normal member, but they also don’t quite get where A&M’s coming from on a lot of things. We are, in some respects, a unique institution and there’s still a lot of “We know best” amongst older southern colleges. And yes, I’m getting at the addition of Texas and OU and the idea that everything’s just going to go swimmingly. If it doesn’t — and it won’t — maybe the level of respect for the decade-long member will increase among the schools that have been in for 80 years or whatever.

Q: With Spring Training starting up, what are 3 random MLB predictions for this year? (Colt_Seavers)

A: Yordan Alvarez will be the AL MVP; the Orioles will not make the playoffs because they won’t have enough pitching yet and the Yankees pitching staff will prove to be a paper tiger.

Q: How does A&M's bball team stack up against Bama and Tennessee?

Bama's got lots of skilled players, but they don't seem to handle intense defensive pressure well. But they shoot 3's well, and that kind of team has been tough for us in the past.

Tennessee has some great players, and they know how to play pressure defense. Plus they can score bunches of points in a hurry.

How do we match up?

A: Talent-wise, A&M is inferior. Which means about jack squat. Arkansas has three, maybe four, NBA draft picks on their team and A&M took them pretty strongly in the second half last night. The Aggies cannot have poor shooting halves like they did last night in the first half or the second half at LSU. They essentially went a whole game shooting 30%. You do that and these teams will run you.

First thing A&M will have to do is get Julius Marble going. He’s had a total of 4 points in the last two games, and NO baskets from the field. The Aggies have to be strong in the paint and he’s a huge part of that. If he starts to get going, defenses will have to adapt and A&M will be able to run their cutters better. The fact they’ve won the last two games without anything from him is kind of amazing.

Then you’ve got to defend the way they have lately, save for the first half last night. That was bad. But they got it together in the second half and Arkansas did not adjust well to the zone. Buzz needs to be willing to switch faster.

The last thing is keep doing what you’ve been doing: attack the rim and draw fouls. Don’t be afraid if you get some shots blocked. Go right at them. The relentlessness of the Aggies has been a real factor in SEC play.

I didn't mention MSU, but i don't know anything at all about that squad. Any hints as to what we should watch out for with Hail State? (Rick77)

A: Mississippi State, in spite of some Bulldog backers thinking they’re in good shape, is desperate. They’re 17-9, 5-8 in SEC play. They can’t afford another loss in conference and their biggest two obstacles are the Aggies and road trip to Missouri. The key to stopping State is limiting center Tolu Smith, who is averaging 14.6 points a game and has put up big numbers in conference. This will be like dealing with Florida’s Colin Castleton — body him with a big like Marble or Coleman AND run other players at him from different directions. Force the ball back out.

Q: 1. Give us your predictions for the remaining MBB games?

@Mizzou

Tennessee

@Mississippi State

@Ole Miss

Alabama

A: A&M spanked Missouri earlier this year and Auburn just dismantled them, but they also won at Tennessee. They’re dangerous, but I like A&M’s chances. Ole Miss is just flat terrible. Mississippi State is hit or miss, and more miss than hit. Like I said, they’re desperate, and desperate teams can either bring it or run out of gas. I think A&M takes them.

That leaves the last two home games, Tennessee and Alabama. They're the toughest games of the year. Reed absolutely has to be packed and there can’t be any letdowns. It may be too much to ask for a win against both, but they could go 4-1 in that stretch. Anything less than 3-2 would be a shock, and that would still likely mean the 2 seed going into the SEC Tournament.

2. What new face(s) are you most excited about on the baseball team? (PT Boy)

A: Anyone who doesn't say Jace LaViolette is out of their minds. True freshman or not, he’s already 6-foot-6. 230 pounds and absolutely smokes the baseball. I’m also hopeful SS Hunter Haas can find the stroke he had in 2021, when he hit .304 for Arizona State, and dumps last year’s when he hit .186. I’m intrigued by Josh Stewart, who transferred over from Austin. He’s Kohl Stewart’s cousin and has a solid fastball.