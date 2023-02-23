Q: Taylor. Have you ever seen a player draw so many fouls for getting run over from behind? Seems he gets at least one per game. It seems to be a part of his game, and I don’t remember seeing that from anyone else. (TAMU-83)

A: I’ve seen a few other guys do it, but nobody with the consistency that he does. It’s brilliant. He did it early in the conference schedule and I thought, “damn, that’s smart.” And nobody’s caught onto it yet.





Q: 1. When will coaches shut down the recruiting roadtrips and shift focus to prep for spring practice?

A: They already have. I believe this is a dead period.

2. What type of access will the media get during spring practice? Same as usual I suppose? Just wondering if the offense will run practices a little differently with Petrino at the helm. (Pebbycree)

A: The access we get will not change. That's up to Jimbo, not Petrino.





Q: Last year Javonte Brown played good quality minutes late in the season -> him being another BIG why isn't him playing some minutes in the games? (Doctore-20)

A: Gotta look at it this way: Who would you take the minutes from? He's not going to take away any from Marble or Coleman, and Washington and Garcia (especially Garcia) have been huge in the minutes they've played. So his opportunities are gonna be limited.





Q: Who do you think will settle in as a midweek-game pitcher? (Rick77)

A: I went with Wyatt Tucker before the season and I’ll stick with him for now. But there’s always a chance you see something change, because 5 hits and 2 runs in 3 2/3 innings is not an auspicious first start.





Q: Considering we were left in the dark regarding tu and ou joining SEC, what makes Bjork so confident that we have leverage to demand the first game vs tu be at Kyle? (Tschaar)

A: If I had to guess, that was part of the deal so that A&M would vote for the two to join. They were getting in anyway, but the appearance of unanimity was important for whatever reason.





Q: Chances Buzz wins SEC coach of the year?

The last three games may decide it. Missouri’s coach is getting a lot of hype; Nate Oats at Alabama is a media darling. But if A&M goes out and wins the conference, how could he not?

What program is most likely to win a national championship in the next 5 years? (BC93)

A: Still football.





Q: What's your take on these bball NET ratings? Seems like a lot of confirmation bias with all the quad 1 wins etc. Looking especially at the Big 12 and Big 10. I don't see how anyone with a .500 conference record deserves in the tournament. (DriverD)

A: I honestly don’t look at them. I wouldn’t say "at all”, because I did look at them once this week, but outside of that, I haven’t. I just don’t care. There’s something (in my opinion) that gets lost between the court and the computer screen. And we’ve seen a prime example of that before our eyes the past two months.





Q: Is there a reason that we strike out at LB and OT while stockpiling talent in other positions?





My guess is it is bad luck, randomness, the fates.





But we have stars in every other position. Not sure I expected an answer. Just can't square it. (Richard23)

A: Well, don’t curse the fates just yet. Right now, what looks like a “miss” could end up being a big hit in three years. We just don’t know, and that’s the risk that always occurs when you’re projecting players from one level to the next.





Q: 1. Your personal picks for our 3 rivals in a 3-6-6?

A: My personal picks would be Arkansas, LSU and Texas. I’m not going to get my wish.

2. Most enjoyable coach interview, current staff? All time?

A: That’s a tough one, because our interviews with assistants have been limited now for about eight years. Sumlin was an absolutely horrible interview. He was arrogant and openly disdainful. Last year, Jimbo wasn’t as good because he was clearly frustrated. Jimbo, actually, is really enjoyable to talk to AWAY from interview situations. In interviews, I enjoyed talking to Darrell Dickey and Mike Elko — the one time we saw them.

3. Satisfied with coaching changes? (and I know you're not the one who has to be).

A: Put simply, no.

4. Weigman's "security throw" next year?

A: Ainias. If he needs a big target, Donovan Green.

5. Player you would really like to take giant step? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Whew, that’s a toughie. I really want someone who can create havoc as a pass rusher. I guess, with apologies to Malick Sylla and Enai White, leads me to Shemar Stewart and LT Overton. They’re bigger guys, so they can get physical, but they’ve also got speed. But a year of strength training and experience should help them.





Q: When do “reviews “ just become extra time outs? Pretty sure that’s what UT was doing after they used all of theirs. (BVOSUX)

A: Tennessee wasn’t calling for the reviews, the refs were. It’s funny (well, not really), but both Buzz and Rick Barnes went out of their way to compliment the officiating crews after the game while also griping about the number of reviews. While that’s very nice of them, I thought they (the refs) stunk. But, to be fair, I seem to be becoming a rather vicious critic of officials and umpires.





Q: On a scale from 0-10 for being absolutely (expletive deleted) human beings with 0 being John Wooden and 10 being Dave Bliss where does Bama basketball rank right now? (AggieinDC)

A: I’d put them at a solid 8. “Wrong place, wrong time” and “he hasn’t been charged with anything” are hardly reassuring and are borderline insulting. All they do is inflame the worst parts of Alabama’s fanbase, who immediately rush to defend them.

And trust me, I know something about the bad parts of their fanbase. I wrote something several years ago that was negative about their program and one guy DMed me on Twitter and said that, if I showed up in Tuscaloosa, he’d shoot me dead right in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium.





Q: Is Addazio’s kid still on staff? (H273)

A: That's affirm.

Q: What is the plan with Manny? If Manny is available, how would you use him and who would he take minutes from?

A: He’d be my offensive spark plug off the bench, as he was before. A&M’s defense remains strong two-deep; the scoring, not so much. When he goes in, he can light it up if he stays under control. He can play the 3 and the 2, so you can mix and match to get him his minutes.





Based on our resources, basketball potential, and the current CBB market, if you were AD what should we do with Reed? (Jeffmc)

A: I would love to nuke it and build a basketball-centric facility, but that’s not going to happen. On the other hand, a strong, multi-year renovation is feasible.

Q: Top five most miserable sports cities. (FletchW)

Are we talking “God, we suck” or are we talking about cesspool cities that have sporting teams? I’m going to take it as cities that have teams who don’t win.

Washington, D.C. The Nats won in 2019 and are now the worst team in baseball. The Wizards haven’t even been in spitting distance of a title in 45 years. And the Redskins — Commanders — are the only thing that really matters to a hard core D.C. sports person and Dan Snyder has made them an embarrassment. Where would they be without the Caps?

New York. Quick: who’s the last New York sports franchise to win a championship? The Giants. The Yankees haven’t won in more than a decade, the Rangers aren’t all that (which is huge in New York), the Knicks suck, the Giants are improving but still below average and the Jets suck. The Mets are trying to buy a title, but choked away a playoff berth last year.

Cleveland. They’re probably number one, honestly. One title from the Cavs and nothing from any other franchise. The Indians came close twice, painfully close, in 1997 and 2016, but couldn’t close the deal.

Chicago. The Bulls are bad. The Bears suck. The Cubs have returned to sucking and the White Sox were a massive disappointment. And now the Blackhawks suck again.

Detroit. The Lions have won nothing ever, even though Dan Campbell has them going in the right direction. The Red Wings are back to being middling after being trash for about five years. The Pistons are trash. The Tigers are no good. Heck, they may end up being first.

I would say Dallas, with the Cowboys winning zilch and the Rangers still having no rings, but the Stars and Mars have at least won fairly recently. Pittsburgh also makes a run, but the Steelers have been consistently good, at least.

Q: Any possibility of picking of another transfer after spring ball? (Travster23)

A: Yeah, I think there’s a good possibility. I don’t know if it would be immediately, but there is another portal window opening in May.