Q: Do SEC football refs also call SEC basketball games? If different refs are used why are basketball refs also lacking. (86Aggie) A: They seem to attract a certain kind of talent -- the utterly inept. Q: So I know Bryce Foster won’t be practicing during spring training but what is he expected to do? Does track practice take precedence over football meetings? (h273) A: He's expected to work out and attend meetings that don't conflict. Not many will. Q: How much of the totally new playbook will be revealed in the Spring Game? (Richard23) A: Very, very little. Q: Another couple of questions about refs: I assume the SEC has an oversight group for referees. 1) Is there any evidence that the group, as we suspect, is really controlled by the money guys who are planning who and how many should be in the tourney? A: No. 2) Has the oversight group ever issued statements acknowledging that game-changing mistakes have been made? (Rick77) A: If they have, I'm not aware of it. Q: With Dennis currently having a knee injury, do you know if it's severe enough to keep him out the rest of the year? A: I do not. He's day-to-day, allegedly. Football day-to-days this year tended to be months. If he's healthy enough to come back....What would your(or Buzz) strategy be for the SEC BB tournament and with the NCAA tournament coming soon after? (Big Smoothie) A: Hey, see that really good guard or wing over there? Lock him down. Q: Any thoughts on the NCAA statement about NIL? (travster23) A: I'm guessing you mean the one yesterday that seemed pointed directly at 12th Man+. My thought is that if they want to go to court, let's go. I also think it's hilarious that A&M gave them a heads up on what was coming, was essentially told "thanks for the head's up", and a week later the NCAA is peeing its collective pants. Q: What is your opinion on why Jimbo & staff have yet to address obvious depth issues at OT & LB thru the portal? For example, if a starting LB gets injured, we would have 200-210 lb Frosh entering the rotation... doesn't make sense to me when some experienced options are readily available. (Mozilla) A: You may have hit on it with "readily available". I think that spring ball will be an audition for a bunch of players, offensive tackles and linebackers especially. If they're not up to snuff, then they'll hit the portal again in May. The Aggies did try to land at least two linebackers already out of the portal and didn't get it done with either.





A&M can ill afford an injury to a linebacker like Edgerrin Cooper.

Q: Has the format for the Spring Game been discussed? I'd guess similar to last year. A: No, it has not been discussed. Then again, we haven't talked to Jimbo since mid-Decemebr. Are the south end zone suites expected to be completed by this fall's season opener? (TAMU-83) A: No idea. Q: I saw that one of ESPN's latest prediction said that A&M would make the Sweet 16. Thoughts on the reality of this? A: Depends on the bracket, whether Dexter Dennis is back and how they're shooting. But it's possible. What do you think about Marble's up and now more down play lately? A: Frustrating. But I think part of the issue is the game plan, because everyone knows the Aggies are going to come out early, dump it in the post and try to get Marble and Henry Coleman going by having them back their guy down. So they clamp down, force turnovers and get them off their game. If they came out and attacked the hoop right off the go with the guards, it might free them up a bit. Do marsupials freak you out a bit? (tsip despiser) A: No, but I do have a good story about one. A couple of years ago, my wife was driving out Highway 290 for some reason or another and she calls. "There is a kangaroo on 290," she said. I asked her what narcotic she had ingested. "No, there really IS a kangaroo on 290, hopping down the road," she said. So I called David Nuno, who was working at ABC13 at the time, and informed him that a kangaroo was hopping its happy butt down 290. He was a little skeptical, understandably, so I didn't think anything would come of it. I was wrong. ABC13 launched their helicopter, flew out to Waller and, sure as hell, there was a kangaroo hopping its way west. But there were also several other wild animals on the loose, as a truck carrying them to an event had flipped over and the animals had felt the blessed air of FREEDOM!, so off they went. So no, I'm not scared of a marsupial. And my right cross is a little heavier than Mr. Outback's here.