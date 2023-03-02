AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.
Q: Do SEC football refs also call SEC basketball games? If different refs are used why are basketball refs also lacking. (86Aggie)
A: They seem to attract a certain kind of talent -- the utterly inept.
Q: So I know Bryce Foster won’t be practicing during spring training but what is he expected to do? Does track practice take precedence over football meetings? (h273)
A: He's expected to work out and attend meetings that don't conflict. Not many will.
Q: How much of the totally new playbook will be revealed in the Spring Game? (Richard23)
A: Very, very little.
Q: Another couple of questions about refs: I assume the SEC has an oversight group for referees.
1) Is there any evidence that the group, as we suspect, is really controlled by the money guys who are planning who and how many should be in the tourney?
A: No.
2) Has the oversight group ever issued statements acknowledging that game-changing mistakes have been made? (Rick77)
A: If they have, I'm not aware of it.
Q: With Dennis currently having a knee injury, do you know if it's severe enough to keep him out the rest of the year?
A: I do not. He's day-to-day, allegedly. Football day-to-days this year tended to be months.
If he's healthy enough to come back....What would your(or Buzz) strategy be for the SEC BB tournament and with the NCAA tournament coming soon after? (Big Smoothie)
A: Hey, see that really good guard or wing over there? Lock him down.
Q: Any thoughts on the NCAA statement about NIL? (travster23)
A: I'm guessing you mean the one yesterday that seemed pointed directly at 12th Man+. My thought is that if they want to go to court, let's go. I also think it's hilarious that A&M gave them a heads up on what was coming, was essentially told "thanks for the head's up", and a week later the NCAA is peeing its collective pants.
Q: What is your opinion on why Jimbo & staff have yet to address obvious depth issues at OT & LB thru the portal? For example, if a starting LB gets injured, we would have 200-210 lb Frosh entering the rotation... doesn't make sense to me when some experienced options are readily available. (Mozilla)
A: You may have hit on it with "readily available". I think that spring ball will be an audition for a bunch of players, offensive tackles and linebackers especially. If they're not up to snuff, then they'll hit the portal again in May. The Aggies did try to land at least two linebackers already out of the portal and didn't get it done with either.
Q: Has the format for the Spring Game been discussed? I'd guess similar to last year.
A: No, it has not been discussed. Then again, we haven't talked to Jimbo since mid-Decemebr.
Are the south end zone suites expected to be completed by this fall's season opener? (TAMU-83)
A: No idea.
Q: I saw that one of ESPN's latest prediction said that A&M would make the Sweet 16. Thoughts on the reality of this?
A: Depends on the bracket, whether Dexter Dennis is back and how they're shooting. But it's possible.
What do you think about Marble's up and now more down play lately?
A: Frustrating. But I think part of the issue is the game plan, because everyone knows the Aggies are going to come out early, dump it in the post and try to get Marble and Henry Coleman going by having them back their guy down. So they clamp down, force turnovers and get them off their game. If they came out and attacked the hoop right off the go with the guards, it might free them up a bit.
Do marsupials freak you out a bit? (tsip despiser)
A: No, but I do have a good story about one.
A couple of years ago, my wife was driving out Highway 290 for some reason or another and she calls.
"There is a kangaroo on 290," she said. I asked her what narcotic she had ingested.
"No, there really IS a kangaroo on 290, hopping down the road," she said.
So I called David Nuno, who was working at ABC13 at the time, and informed him that a kangaroo was hopping its happy butt down 290. He was a little skeptical, understandably, so I didn't think anything would come of it.
I was wrong.
ABC13 launched their helicopter, flew out to Waller and, sure as hell, there was a kangaroo hopping its way west. But there were also several other wild animals on the loose, as a truck carrying them to an event had flipped over and the animals had felt the blessed air of FREEDOM!, so off they went.
So no, I'm not scared of a marsupial. And my right cross is a little heavier than Mr. Outback's here.
Q: Since winning and losing isn't really about skills and experience, I was wondering if you could compare and contrast the motivation / inspiration factors for the game Saturday?
If Alabama has the number one seed sewn up, will they lack motivation?
A: I doubt it, because they're looking for the number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, not just the SEC.
Will A&M be on fire because they have a chance to move up and Reed will be rocking?
A: I sure would hope so. A win Saturday not only will jump their NCAA seeding, but send a message that they're not going to be an easy out in Nashville for the SEC Tournament or the Big Dance.
Will the sips suck more or less when they join the SEC? I know they suck more or less, but, you know what I mean. (Richard23)
A: Football will be tougher. Baseball will be a nightmare. Basketball? They may be in good shape there, but the SEC can get much tougher again without much effort.
Q: What departing football player will the team miss the most? (BC93)
A: Tough question, but I'll go with Antonio Johnson and here's why: First, he's a unique nickel. He had safety size, corner cover skills and a linebacker's mentality. Second, of all the positions where A&M lost players, they're probably lacking the most at nickel. That's not to say that Jarred Kerr or Bryce Anderson or someone else can't do the job, it's that AJ set an extremely high standard.
Q: Who the next 3 most likely commits based on information that you have been given?
A: I plead the fifth. You don't want to anger any prospective commits by stealing their thunder and you don't want me predicting in any case.
If you had to set an over/under of number of ‘24 commits by June 1, what would that number be?
A: Nine.
What players if any that entered the transfer portal from A&M have not found a landing spot yet?
A: I think virtually all of them have.
Q: What coaches are recruiting the DFW area and who are some of our top DFW targets for 2024? (RacerRod)
A: Pretty much everyone recruits D/FW in some way, shape or form because they're going after players at positions they coach. As for the targets up there, there's DE Nigel Snith of Melissa, CB Jaden Allen of Aledo, S Jaydan Harvey of Lewisville, G Casey Poe of Lindale and DE Zima Omeozulu of Allen. That's just the start. There's a lot of good talent in the Metroplex this year, as there tends to always be.
Q: is it the case that Jalen Preston and Kenyon Jackson are not going to be on the roster this fall? (dad_in_tx)
A: No, that is not the case. Jackson's future is cloudy; Preston is on the team. He may not be a wideout -- he could switch positions to linebacker, but we'll see how that goes -- but he'll be around.
Q: how much of the offense will get installed in the Spring and how much in fall camp. (Richard23)
A: I think a little of it will be installed in the spring, but the vast majority will be in the summer and fall. Right now, it's overall evaluation of what you've got and how they fit. Then, once you've got all that figured out, then you can install the real offense.