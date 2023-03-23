It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Since AY is in depression mode. Can you list a few good things about our football program with regards to our upcoming season? (MC9008)

A: Sure. You've got a good quarterback, a very good trio of starting receivers, a defensive line that should be excellent and a strong safety corps. They should be above average to very good at all groups across the board, the issue is depth.

Q: How do you pronounce Ethan’s last name? (shack84)

A: MOCK-zul-skee

Q: Can we field two teams for the Maroon and White game? (Richard23)

A: Sure, but with half a field, do they need to?

Q: Is Jimbo going to wake up and use the portal system to address our immediate needs? (WhartonBones)

A: If he wants a full team, he'd better.

Q: How pissed off is the entire Iona basketball team since Rick Pitino said none of them fit?

A: Can't say that I care.

Do we get one of the three LB's on campus this weekend? Any chance of eventually getting 2?

A: Yes and yes.

Someone on here said they'd always thought Jimbo was a bit lazy. Not the way I've ever perceived it, but I've never met the man or seen him work either. Thoughts?

A: I think you can call Jimbo a lot of things, but lazy isn't one of them. That's what made the ineffectiveness of last offseason so baffling.

Q: How does it work when we offer way more kids at a position than we plan on taking? Do all the ones you list in your recruiting updates have firm offers? (Gmalone)

A: You offer a ton of them to make sure you have plenty of options. Not all of those offers are committable, but most are. It may seem weird or counterproductive to offer 25 guys to take two, but in this day and age, I'm not sure it is.

And yes, all the ones listed in the updates have firm offers.

Q: The rap on Petrino has been that he is hard to get along with. Any word on how he and the other offensive coaches are getting along? Also how are he and the offensive players getting along? (GCJC)

A: Not really. It's still really early on, but it seems like the players are listening to him. That's all I'd care about at this point.







