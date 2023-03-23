AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
Q: Since AY is in depression mode. Can you list a few good things about our football program with regards to our upcoming season? (MC9008)
A: Sure. You've got a good quarterback, a very good trio of starting receivers, a defensive line that should be excellent and a strong safety corps. They should be above average to very good at all groups across the board, the issue is depth.
Q: How do you pronounce Ethan’s last name? (shack84)
A: MOCK-zul-skee
Q: Can we field two teams for the Maroon and White game? (Richard23)
A: Sure, but with half a field, do they need to?
Q: Is Jimbo going to wake up and use the portal system to address our immediate needs? (WhartonBones)
A: If he wants a full team, he'd better.
Do we get one of the three LB's on campus this weekend? Any chance of eventually getting 2?
A: Yes and yes.
Someone on here said they'd always thought Jimbo was a bit lazy. Not the way I've ever perceived it, but I've never met the man or seen him work either. Thoughts?
A: I think you can call Jimbo a lot of things, but lazy isn't one of them. That's what made the ineffectiveness of last offseason so baffling.
Q: How does it work when we offer way more kids at a position than we plan on taking? Do all the ones you list in your recruiting updates have firm offers? (Gmalone)
A: You offer a ton of them to make sure you have plenty of options. Not all of those offers are committable, but most are. It may seem weird or counterproductive to offer 25 guys to take two, but in this day and age, I'm not sure it is.
And yes, all the ones listed in the updates have firm offers.
Q: The rap on Petrino has been that he is hard to get along with. Any word on how he and the other offensive coaches are getting along? Also how are he and the offensive players getting along? (GCJC)
A: Not really. It's still really early on, but it seems like the players are listening to him. That's all I'd care about at this point.
Q: Curious about the list of 10 potential BB players that you discussed on Tuesday. I thought 3-4 might be great targets but then I realized that I know nothing about BB scholarships work. Is there a maximum number like (or similar to) FBs 85 number? Are the scholarships full rides or 1/2 rides? The bottom line is what it’s the maximum number we can take off of the portal? Could we take four? Thanks! (Dad_in_tx)
A: You can have 13 scholarship players, and all rides are full rides. Right now, they can take one. But I think the numbers are likely to loosen up as we go through the offseason.
Q: What are your way too early expectations for our 2023 offense based on Petrino’s history and what we bring back? (thepassag)
A: I expect a whole lot more yards and points. I also expect them to move faster.
Kansas forward Zach Clemence will be transferring. (tsip despiser)
A: I can't say one way or the other. I would personally take a look, but I'm not Buzz.
Q: If I remember correctly, Addazio had some health issues last year and may have been MIA at times. Is that correct and what is the current word on his and Price's health. Seems Price had some health issues last year. (DentonAg80)
A: They're both out there and look good. Coach Price has lost a lot of weight, which I am taking to be a positive thing.
Q: 1. How would you have graded out Kenyon Green‘s first year with the Texans?
A: A B- to C+. It's hard to truly evaluate when everyone around you sucks.
2. How long do you think it will take the f Ing sips to install natural grass in their stadium. Almost all of the SEC plays on natural grass. (gunsnwoodrow)
A: No idea. Hadn't even given it a second of thought until you mentioned, to be honest.