Q: Can we get the Cliff Notes on Parker Livingstone? In his film he seems fast for a 6'4" kid. I remember Richard Osborn from the Emory days and they seem similar. Aren't we after another Lucas player? (H273)

A: He’s got good size, athletic (plays baseball), good hands, natural route runner. There's a big difference between Livingstone and Osborn: Livingstone will actually get to catch passes wherever he goes.

Q: We keep talking about the construction. Can you give us an idea of what they are doing? I haven't kept up with it. (Richard23)

A: They’re building a new indoor practice facility that is more than double the size of the old bubble and a new educational facility. The work on the indoor is far ahead of the rest.

Q: Do you have any concerns with Adazzio?

A: Yes, absolutely. After last year, how could you not?

How surprised are you with the new, improved and gentler Bobby Petrino

A: Very. But so far, it's working. Or seems to be at least.

Can you describe how and how much the TE's will be used in Petrino's O.

A: It’s hard to really explain at this point because he has varied his offense so greatly in the past depending on personnel. Right now, I would think he'll use a lot of two tight end sets with Donovan Green and Jake Johnson, and try to get them passes in the middle of the field.

What's your next question that you will ask and want Jimbo to actually answer? (Tsip despiser)

A: I actually asked it this afternoon — “How different is this spring practice for YOU, personally, given that Bobby (Petrino) is handling the offense?” And he answered it at length.

Q: What's going on with our starting pitching? They went from sugar to s**t in one off season. I know losing Prager hurt but I really thought Detmer was going to be a for sure first round talent. (MrRocknrolla)

A: A lot of people did. I’m not sure what the deal is, but I’m hoping some of it has to do with playing very good competition early and them just starting slow, as they did to an extent last year.

Q: Two years ago it seemed like center - right side was all preseason SEC.

If they return to form, back from injury, how good can this line be?

A: Very good. If Bryce Foster and Layden Robinson are healthy and Deuce Fatheree plays at a consistently high level instead of being up and down, that's a tough trio to beat.

Q: Rank our positions (1. W/R, 2. Etc.)

A: Woof, that’s tough.

I guess it would be 1) DT; 2) DE; 3) Safety/nickel; 4) WR (just need depth); 5) TE; 6) RB; 7) QB; 8) CB; 9) LB; 10) OL

For those of you griping about QB being so low, I can see your argument. I just want to see a little more from Conner Weigman AND they need to get Marcel Reed on campus. Get 3 guys out there and they move up.

Q: Do recruits understand the PR benefit of responding to recruiting services? Do you mostly text with them or talk? (Richard23)

A: I think some do and some don’t. For the elite prospects, like the 5-stars and the higher part of the Rivals100, they don’t need to talk to us. Some find it tiring or beneath them and others think it's just part of the process. As for talking with them, I usually text. They seem to prefer it and I definitely do.

Q: How will the QB recruiting shake out as we are after both Maddox and Noland. It appears that only one would remain committed as each one wants to be the guy. (RacerRod)

A: See, that’s my thought as well. But I’m not getting paid $9.5 million and my first reaction would be, “tell them to look at the blanking depth chart and show them what happened last year.” A&M has room for both and has a need for both. The trick is going to be explaining it in a way that soothes the feathers of both.