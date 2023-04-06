AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
Q: Based on what you've seen from your limited presence at practices do you have any guesses regarding who might decide to test the portal waters? I know participation in the spring game might tell you a lot more but just a way-too-early check. (Pebbycree)
A: Yes, I do, but I also realize that answering this question would be a huge mistake. First, I burn bridges with the program and second, I could get some players unnecessarily dragged if they decide they'd rather stay. That said, I'm pretty sure one or two players will enter the portal in May. And that's all you'll get me to say on the subject.
Q: Seems there were a number of "position battles" late last summer on the OL. Was that a strategic blunder that won't be repeated or a lack of talent?
A: That was trying to figure out a starting lineup, coupled with a key player (Bryce Foster) struggling physically. It's not something you can just avoid. Do they have their starters largely set for this year? Right now, no. They do at the interior line positions, if Foster returns healthy, but with Deuce Fatheree moving to left tackle and Chase Bisontis going at right tackle with Trey Zuhn recovering from surgery, we're looking at another competition.
Which RBs will be capable of catching passes this year?
A: All of them.
Rank the early enrollees as most likely to contribute.
A: Depends on how the transfer portal works out. Right now, you've got to think Bistontis (OL), Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell (WR) and Taurean York and Daymion Sanford (LB) will be out there because they have to be.
How does Bisontis' lateral movement look?
A: We haven't seen enough to say. Guess it's good enough to get him in the lineup.
Is E. White as small as he looks? (DriverD)
A: White's not small.
Q: I saw your estimation we have about 10 scholarships open. That seems like a lot at this point in the calendar.
In your estimation how does that compare with other SEC teams? Just trying to understand if 10 is a lot relative to other schools or close to the norm. Seems pretty high to me. (Aggiewoo)
A: It's a lot at this point in the calendar. They really need to add on here in the next month-plus before summer training begins.
Q: All of us were a little frustrated with Jimbo for keeping young players on the bench because he felt they weren't ready (Demas, for example.) Do you think with Petrino there will be less hesitatation to bring in the young guys? (agnok)
A: I think Demas is a really bad example because he proved that putting him on the bench was the right thing to do. But let's get real here: there are seven scholarship wideouts. Unless they add guys, they all play. Period.
Q: You mentioned that the offense under Bobby looked like it would have a faster tempo. Are you suggesting that it will be at the same pace that Sumlin had, or would the offense simply hike the ball more quickly? (Aggie_in_NB)
A: No, it's not going to be like Sumlin's offense. It's going to be faster, but not that kind of tempo.
Q: How do you think the lack of quality depth will hurt this team this year?
A: Well, isn't this question cheerful as (BLEEP). It's also pretty general. A&M has plenty of depth at several position groups. It's lacking at others. But they've also got a couple of months to deal with the problem, so there is no real answer to this question yet. The only answer is they've better get their butts in gear and find some depth in the portal.
Who is a better prospect. A. Maddox or A. Nolan? (Big Smoothie)
A: Ok, it's Noland. And Air (Noland) is the more polished passer right now. He's got a huge arm and has put up big numbers. Maddox is less experienced, but also has a big arm and can make plays with his feet. They are two different prospects, with Noland having the benefit of more game experience.
Q: I saw that Dylan Wright has entered the portal from Minnesota. Not that I want him or not, just curious, would he be considering coming back? Could he? Would he have to sit due to 2nd transfer? I seem to remember him having a good year last year and in bowl game. I might be wrong. (js1105)
A: 17 catches one season, 18 the next with 3 total TDs. Not terrible, but not good either. 18 catches would have put him fifth on the Aggies last year; 365 yards would have put him third. Lord, the passing game was bad.
Would he want to come back? The major people who were here when he left (Jimbo and Dameyune Craig) are still here. That could be a positive or a negative. But I think he's looking for a big final season, and he wouldn't start with Evan Stewart, Moose and Ainias ahead of him. And he'd have to figure out an offense that has many of the concepts he struggled with last time.
Q: Ref. Addazio, do you think our OL problems last year were a result of his lack of technical knowledge, his bad attitude towards players causing them to tune out, or his son? Or is it possible our starters just weren't good enough? (h273)
A: It wasn't his son. It wasn't his lack of technical knowledge; few people have more. Could it be a problem connecting with his players? That's possible. It was pretty obvious they didn't operate as a cohesive group and were generally a mess. But now they've got a full year with him and maybe they're in a position that, with more experienced (and healthy!) players, they can make the needed adjustments.
Q: Will A&M ever recruit another linebacker or at least one not a 2 or 3 star, reminds me of the Sherman days when defense was an afterthought or should I just let my BAS kick in and just accept it is over, never to see a decent linebacker being recruited or play for A&M ever again. (syoungblood)
A: Wow. Just...wow.
Edgerrin Cooper is a 4-star.
Daymion Sanford is a 4-star
Martrell Harris is a 4-star.
I saw all of them at practice on Tuesday. All of them have been recruited in the last four years. Harris and Sanford in the past two classes, in fact. Did the former LB coach blow it and let Anthony Young go? Yes. Is the position group devoid of talent? No. It needs to play better, it needs to do what it's supposed to and it needs more players. And that's all.
Q: What is the best thing on this team that will actually win a tough game in the 4th quarter? Positional group? Individual? Coach?
A: Preparation and the defensive line.
Does Jimbo have a program or process that focuses in on bringing former players to games to help with recruiting? Von, Myles, Donovan, Kenyon, Armani, Erik, Isaiah, Christian, Mike, DeMarvin, Johnny, Dat, etc.?
A: No. That is a grade-A NCAA violation, even in the NIL era.
In your knowledge, have any BMA's pulled back, dug deeper, or in more of a wait-n-see? (tsip despiser)
A: From what I've heard the past couple of days, sounds like the faucet is open again. I'm not sure it was earlier in the year.
Q: What odds are you laying on CW finishing in the top 10 Heisman voting this year? (CypressAggie)
A: None. Because I DON'T DO ODDS. So let's look at the question differently: what are the pros and cons of him making a top 10 appearance?
Pros: New offense. Good receivers. Should get plenty of exposure. Due to the losses at the position across the SEC, he's already in the upper half of the league. Who would you put ahead of him -- KJ Jefferson, Jayden Daniels and Will Rogers? Personally, I wouldn't put Daniels ahead of him, but it's pretty established I'm not a fan. Nationally, most of the guys who were on the Heisman ballot are gone, so it's a wide-open field with the exception of incumbent Caleb Williams.
Cons: Still inexperienced. Will have very little margin for error because he's not a "hot" preseason name. Offensive line is still suspect. Receiver corps is thin.
I think it will be tough, but there are more things for him (if the offense is good) than against him than against him as we sit here in April.