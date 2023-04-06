It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Based on what you've seen from your limited presence at practices do you have any guesses regarding who might decide to test the portal waters? I know participation in the spring game might tell you a lot more but just a way-too-early check. (Pebbycree)

A: Yes, I do, but I also realize that answering this question would be a huge mistake. First, I burn bridges with the program and second, I could get some players unnecessarily dragged if they decide they'd rather stay. That said, I'm pretty sure one or two players will enter the portal in May. And that's all you'll get me to say on the subject.

Q: Seems there were a number of "position battles" late last summer on the OL. Was that a strategic blunder that won't be repeated or a lack of talent?

A: That was trying to figure out a starting lineup, coupled with a key player (Bryce Foster) struggling physically. It's not something you can just avoid. Do they have their starters largely set for this year? Right now, no. They do at the interior line positions, if Foster returns healthy, but with Deuce Fatheree moving to left tackle and Chase Bisontis going at right tackle with Trey Zuhn recovering from surgery, we're looking at another competition.

Which RBs will be capable of catching passes this year?

A: All of them.

Rank the early enrollees as most likely to contribute.

A: Depends on how the transfer portal works out. Right now, you've got to think Bistontis (OL), Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell (WR) and Taurean York and Daymion Sanford (LB) will be out there because they have to be.

How does Bisontis' lateral movement look?

A: We haven't seen enough to say. Guess it's good enough to get him in the lineup.

Is E. White as small as he looks? (DriverD)

A: White's not small.

Q: I saw your estimation we have about 10 scholarships open. That seems like a lot at this point in the calendar.

In your estimation how does that compare with other SEC teams? Just trying to understand if 10 is a lot relative to other schools or close to the norm. Seems pretty high to me. (Aggiewoo)

A: It's a lot at this point in the calendar. They really need to add on here in the next month-plus before summer training begins.

Q: All of us were a little frustrated with Jimbo for keeping young players on the bench because he felt they weren't ready (Demas, for example.) Do you think with Petrino there will be less hesitatation to bring in the young guys? (agnok)

A: I think Demas is a really bad example because he proved that putting him on the bench was the right thing to do. But let's get real here: there are seven scholarship wideouts. Unless they add guys, they all play. Period.

Q: You mentioned that the offense under Bobby looked like it would have a faster tempo. Are you suggesting that it will be at the same pace that Sumlin had, or would the offense simply hike the ball more quickly? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: No, it's not going to be like Sumlin's offense. It's going to be faster, but not that kind of tempo.











