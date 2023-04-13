AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
Q: I've read where Buzz said he really wasn't a great offensive coach. Any rumors floating around about Buzz picking up a coach who can help our offense? (Rick77)
A: Nope.
Q: Why can't we recruit LB quantity? I know we've got some quality signees, but we can't seem to get numbers and then some of the quality ones we seem to lead for end up elsewhere. What's the issue? (BVOSUX)
A: This is just a guess, but it seems like they haven't really tried to get a lot of numbers at linebacker. They've been content with two a class, and now you've got a crunch where you have two seniors, a sophomore and two freshmen -- and nothing in between. They need to not only recruit more, and better, but also keep what they get.
Q: IF I remember correctly, we harassed some QBs last year but overall did not have a strong pass rush. Seems the DEs were meh. I remember watching our DL over the center and he rarely got very far over the line. Of course, he was double teamed a lot. There was lots of discussion how the defense was not aggressive and LBs, well, not a good year.
Are you seeing or hearing anything that suggests the DL will be more aggressive and have a better pass rush, will the LBs be more aggressive and better, and will the defense be more aggressive? (DentonAg80)
A: The DE's were "meh" because they were 17 and 18-year-olds going up against 22-year-olds, and that really makes a difference. This year, they're stronger, some have slimmed down while other have put on muscle, and perhaps most importantly, they're more experienced. The combination of McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen on the inside should be very strong, and the Aggies have a ton of (what looks to be) quality at defensive end. LT Overton slimmed down to become a quicker pass rusher, and that's what the Aggies need. Enai White, on the other hand, needed to muscle up. Those two guys could be the start of a stronger pass rush, and Shemar Stewart and Fadil Diggs could play a role in that too.
Aggression wasn't the problem with the linebackers last year; being properly aggressive was. They shot a lot of gaps and got into the backfield, it just wasn't where the ball was. They have to be a lot more disciplined this season.
But maybe most important, the corners have to be able to hold up in man coverage. With Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes, the Aggies should have two starters (at least) capable of doing that.
Q: Glad to see our two corners back. Were they injured or personal issues? (Richard23)
A: Jayvon Thomas was hurt. Chappell, I'm not 100% sure so I'm not going to throw any rumors out there. But it was not only good to see them back, it was necessary. With both of them back and healthy, the depth chart doesn't look as horrifying.
Q: Jimbo said Wednesday that he is not too concerned about getting to the 85 scholarship number. Said he is always around 78-82? Is that accurate as far as you know and how common is that around the country? (Naytch)
A: I have not gone back and looked, but that sounds about right. I think 78 is too low, but I could see 80 to 81.
Q: Does Foster have anything to do with practices, like does he attend meetings or walk-thru when he isn't putting the shot downrange? (h273)
A: He doesn't go to practice, but he attends meetings. He's not isolated.
Q: 1. Any word on Zuhn and does his return automatically push Fatheree back to RT?
A: He should be ready for training camp and no.
2. Does Bisontis stay outside?
A: When everyone at practice raves about you and your coach calls your performance "awesome", you stay where you are.
3. Order of biggest priorities when portal opens?
A: Corner, linebacker, wideout, offensive tackle.
4. If you had to guess, more 4 receiver or 3 tight end sets this year?
A: Oh, more 4-receiver sets for sure.
5. Most likely...1000 yard rusher, 1000 yard receiver or 3000 yards passing from Weigman? (JustAvgIllini)
A: I think a 1,000-yard receiver could very well happen and I'm looking at Evan Stewart first and foremost. But if this offense operates the way the positive folks think it will, Weigman could throw for 3,000 as well.
Q: Talk Adazzio and any insights. Is he and his approach a problem with the linemen? Any change to his scheme with Petrino?
A: He's old school, cusses a lot and is tough on his players. Some players respond to that. Others don't like it. It's an acquired taste. Will his scheme change? It should be 100% contingent on the overall offense.
Q: Hear anything on Weigman's leadership, or how his teammates are viewing him? Anyone say, "looks like we got us a QB this year"?
A: Demani Richardson said he's got that Johnny Manziel swagger to him with his confidence and trash talking. I take that as a positive.
Do we still have a baseball team and what's going on across the tracks?
A: Yes. They play Missouri this weekend.
Buzz making any progress with quality (a step above) transfers? (tsip despiser)
A: Stay tuned on that one. They've got a couple of big fish they're trying to reel in. Competition is very stiff, though.
Q: It is early in the recruiting process, but what early grade would you give our staff overall in closing on portal candidates and positioning for 2024 high schoolers. Grade could improve as months roll by, but I am going with a C. (RacerRod)
A: I can't even try because 1) it doesn't matter right now and 2) we won't really know the true results for a couple of years. That's why I think some people get entirely too wound up about recruiting rankings because it's projection and you can't always tell how someone will take to coaching or if they've physically peaked.
Q: What are you hearing about the likelihood of landing Max Abmas? Does his friendship with Marble give us the edge ? Is he leaning our way?
A: I think A&M's in a good position with him, but right now it's just speculation. But being buddies with Marble definitely helps A&M's case.
I will ask the same on football wide receiver transfers Gary Bryant and Tyler Harrell. (rjam)
A: I think Bryant is going to Oregon and Harrell is said to be between A&M and Miami.
Q: Is this by far the least “hyped” spring game that you can remember? (Blumpkinator Dong)
A: Not even close. I remember games in the past where people were surprised the game was even happening. I haven't seen much hype this spring about any spring game that didn't involve a new coach.
Q: Now that we’re a couple weeks into the MLB season, what are your thoughts on the pitch clock and eradication of the shift? (Colt_Seavers)
A: I don't hate them nearly as much as I thought I would. In fact, I kind of like them. Baseball is a game of adjustments, and sometimes the game itself needs the adjusting.