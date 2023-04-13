It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: I've read where Buzz said he really wasn't a great offensive coach. Any rumors floating around about Buzz picking up a coach who can help our offense? (Rick77)

A: Nope.

Q: Why can't we recruit LB quantity? I know we've got some quality signees, but we can't seem to get numbers and then some of the quality ones we seem to lead for end up elsewhere. What's the issue? (BVOSUX)

A: This is just a guess, but it seems like they haven't really tried to get a lot of numbers at linebacker. They've been content with two a class, and now you've got a crunch where you have two seniors, a sophomore and two freshmen -- and nothing in between. They need to not only recruit more, and better, but also keep what they get.

Q: IF I remember correctly, we harassed some QBs last year but overall did not have a strong pass rush. Seems the DEs were meh. I remember watching our DL over the center and he rarely got very far over the line. Of course, he was double teamed a lot. There was lots of discussion how the defense was not aggressive and LBs, well, not a good year.

Are you seeing or hearing anything that suggests the DL will be more aggressive and have a better pass rush, will the LBs be more aggressive and better, and will the defense be more aggressive? (DentonAg80)

A: The DE's were "meh" because they were 17 and 18-year-olds going up against 22-year-olds, and that really makes a difference. This year, they're stronger, some have slimmed down while other have put on muscle, and perhaps most importantly, they're more experienced. The combination of McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen on the inside should be very strong, and the Aggies have a ton of (what looks to be) quality at defensive end. LT Overton slimmed down to become a quicker pass rusher, and that's what the Aggies need. Enai White, on the other hand, needed to muscle up. Those two guys could be the start of a stronger pass rush, and Shemar Stewart and Fadil Diggs could play a role in that too.

Aggression wasn't the problem with the linebackers last year; being properly aggressive was. They shot a lot of gaps and got into the backfield, it just wasn't where the ball was. They have to be a lot more disciplined this season.

But maybe most important, the corners have to be able to hold up in man coverage. With Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes, the Aggies should have two starters (at least) capable of doing that.

Q: Glad to see our two corners back. Were they injured or personal issues? (Richard23)

A: Jayvon Thomas was hurt. Chappell, I'm not 100% sure so I'm not going to throw any rumors out there. But it was not only good to see them back, it was necessary. With both of them back and healthy, the depth chart doesn't look as horrifying.







