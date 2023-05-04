It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: are we going to be getting more baseball coverage now that Spring ball is over? (dad_in_tx)

A: (Yoda) That would put young Passwaters in pain -- terrible pain!

At least the starting pitching would. But more seriously, they're already down to the last three series of SEC play. I will endeavor to do more with baseball, because it is my first love. My Padme', as it were.

Q: Have seen many tweets including your own retweets of Coach Petrino out and about, across the nation visiting high school quarterbacks.

I don’t remember seeing Coach Fisher as active or visiting as many recruits. Maybe I was just out of the loop or not paying attention.]

Question: Has there been an increase in personalized quarterback recruitment since Petrino arrived in College Station? (Geb)

A: (Yoda) Change there has been. Yes, yes, change.

Not having the head coach as the offensive coordinator means more recruiting opportunities on the road for specific positions. Jimbo did (and probably will continue to) go on the road to visit quarterbacks. Marcel Reed is a personal win for him, for example. But he also went and visited players for every position, which limits the emphasis he could place on quarterbacks. Not the case now with Petrino. That's another advantage that has been largely overlooked in hiring an OC.

Q: David Hicks is lighting it up in shot & discus this spring @ Katy Paetow. In fact, he has the longest HS throw in the nation thus far.

Any inclination if he would be a part of Pat Henry's T&F team next Spring, ala Bryce Foster, or will he play football only? (3G Ag)

A: (Yoda) No track will he desire. Football only will he seek.

I think that covers it.

Q: What performance measures are used to evaluate big D1 athletic departments and their leadership? It must be more nuanced than simply counting trophies. How would you grade us using those measures? (kneuse)

A: (Yoda) Many things, athletic departments require to success. Victory most of all. When there is no victory, the shroud of the dark side falls and firings, there are.

Yeah, it's more nuanced than that. There's fundraising, academic progress, player retention and graduation rates...but you'd better win ballgames. That's the most important. Right now, I would say A&M is firmly in the middle of the pack, and maybe the upper middle. But in terms of return on investment, that's not good enough. One thing I like about Ross Bjork is that he didn't get here and decide he was comfortable, unlike some other ADs (Byrne, Hyman). He recognizes what his job is and has the fire in the belly to actually do it.

Q: I keep hearing that we need wide receivers that have elite speed, and we aren't there yet.

How would you rank our WR's internally, and what do you think we need to become elite (from a speed standpoint) (Richard23)

A: (Yoda) Good, they are. And fast, they are. But like the Jedi in the Clone Wars, enough there are not.

I don't know if the idea that A&M doesn't have enough speed is accurate. Ainias Smith can move, and Evan Stewart runs in the low 4.4s. Moose Muhammad's not a burner, but he's plenty fast. Noah Thomas can run, and both Raymond Cottrell and Micah Tease are definitely fast. But it's depth that concerns me.

I've seen A&M's receiver room rated as one of the ten best in the nation. I'll agree with that, and you don't get there just by running good routes. People anticipate they will have the ability to stretch the field.

Q: 1. Seems many Pro teams place a lot of emphasis on the measurables and athletic scores now, how much do you think those weigh in on who we now and will recruit?

A: (Yoda) Not as important, this is, at the college level.

Agreed. I think that they're looking for guys who have demonstrable talent and the coaches think can continue to develop at the next level. Athletic scores and stuff like that can wait for the NFL. The test they need to pass for college is the eye test.

2. We are getting in on a lot of "tackles, receivers, and linebackers" earlier and earlier now, how much will those efforts pay off for us in the short and long term?

A: (Yoda) Yes, yes, much recruiting there has been at those positions. Much recruiting.

I've posted the big board for all three of those positions recently (Tuesday, I think), and will again tomorrow in Tidbits with every other position group. But in terms of those three, they are doing extremely well in offensive line recruiting, have the potential to do well at receiver but I still have concerns, and they look like they'll be able to get some very good linebackers. But they have to close.

3. Mississippi has some good prep football. How impressed are you with the foothold we are getting there?

A: (Yoda) Impressive it is. Most impressive.

I'm pleasantly surprised. I don't think people realize how much talent there is in Mississippi, and if you're gonna in big, you have to recruit talent nationwide. The days of just staying in Texas and picking off Dallas and Houston is long gone. But to go into the backyard of Ole Miss and Mississippi State and grab kids is solid ork.

4. We are going to take a big step forward this year in conference. Who takes a step back?

A: (Yoda) Difficult to say. Always in motion is the future.

True. But I'm not sold on the staying power of the Mississippi schools, including Mr. Kiffin's band of Rebels. If Alabama doesn't get their quarterback situation settled, they could step back. I can't believe I just wrote that.

5. I think Bryce Anderson is going to be all conference. Who may join him? (JustAvgIllini)A: (Yoda) Presumptuous, this one is!

I gotta say, that's a real leap for Anderson. I don't know if he'll be all conference, but I think he'll more than hold his own. I think the easy choice here is Stewart, but there's a lot of guys who could be in the mix: Ainias, Demani Richardson, Conner Weigman if he plays well, Layden Robinson, Bryce Foster and two-time All-SEC punter Nik Constantinou.

Q: A&M Is beating Alabama by 4 points. There are 2 seconds on the clock, and Bama has the ball at the 6 yard line. You are the DC. Which players do you put on the field? (SGMan)

A: (Yoda) Defenders. Yes, yes -- defenders.

I think that depends on the set that Alabama has out there. If it's four wides, then it's Diggs, Nolen, Jackson, Shemar Stewart, Cooper, Jurriente Davis, Josh DeBerry, Anderson, Grimes, Chappell and Richardson. I don't want to give them a clear run option, and the field is compressed, so I would want the linebacker size out there. I may blitz Cooper as well. I think Anderson could handle a slot, and DeBerry had that role at Boston College. But I could see people making an argument for Enai White for his speed or Jardin Gilbert for his coverage ability.















