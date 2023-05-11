AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.
Q: Will Durkin be fired is he continues to underutilize our deepest position group and run a 3 man front in the red zone? (tschaar)
A: And we start off our week with an unanswerable question. First, we don't know if he will. Second, what if it works?
Q: Recruiting is a key component of running a successful college football program.
Estimating the number of scholarships in fill in each class has be the key responsibility of the head coach and other designate staff. How could the Aggie Staff get trapped into looking only at seniors and likely Juniors going to the NFL draft?
Their forecast was of 18 scholarships to fill. Several coming 5th year seniors stayed. At least one and probably two juniors did not go to the NFL draft. That reduced those likely slots. How could all the normal sophomore/junior attrition be missed?
With a huge freshmen class, why were they all expected to stay? (rareo)
A: What makes you think that they were? For one thing, this is new and uncharted territory. You have no idea what to expect. Were you expecting six guys to get kicked off the team? I wasn't. I doubt they were. But that's what happened. And that's where the real issue was -- guys getting the boot, or very unexpected transfers. You can't account for those. But, as of tonight, A&M is two players over where they were when transfermageddon finished. So I don't know if your question is really fair, or accurate.
Q: Looks like Vegas has us at 8.5 wins this season, do you think that's about right? If so, who do you think beats us? (Big Smoothie)
A: I'll go with the over on that. With the tough teams largely at home (Tennessee and LSU being the exceptions) and my belief this team is going to be quite good, I think 8.5 is fair but low.
Q: Who is our best deep threat WR, the one guy who can get open deep? (h273)
A: His name is Evan Stewart.
1. I recall reading Owens can routes like a WR. Daniels and Moss are no slouches, either. Do you think we'll see them split out wide a decent amount?
A: Nah. If anyone goes out of the backfield and is split out, it will be Ainias.
2. Does Martrell Harris play a little more "traditional LB" as opposed to straight pass rusher this year?
A: Hopefully. That's the idea, at least.
3. Feel better about Center depth?
A: Until I see 61 (Bryce Foster) out there, no.
4. Easier path for Hicks to playing time, DT or DE?
A: It's not easy either way, honestly. But if he's as good as we think, he'll be out there anyway.
5. What do you do with all your extra time not answering complaints about the portal? (JustAvgIllini)
A: Sleep.
Can you envision how the offensive plays will be split:
Running Back
Daniels
Moss
Owens
WR
Smith
Moose
Evan
Noah
TE
Green
Johnson
QB
Connor
Johnson
That's a lot of mouths to feed (Richard23)
A: That is a lot of mouths to feed. For QB, whoever starts (Weigman, IMO), will get 90%-plus of the snaps. Running back, I don't know because I don't know who will start yet. But all will get work. I don't see many scenarios where Stewart and Green aren't on the field. I also think Ainias will be out there the vast majority of the time. So that leaves Noah Thomas and Moose in a fight for snaps (unless they go 4 wides).
Q: 1. Have you heard anything regarding Shanahan's condition? Just hoping that he can make good progress if fully healthy and move up the depth chart and possibly start the season in the two-deep. OL and CB are my biggest worries and a productive Shanahan would be a huge bonus.
A: I expect he'll be full go for fall camp.
2. What's your level of excitement entering the summer compared to previous seasons under Jimbo's regime? For some reason I'm thinking the addition of Petrino and the depth we've built on both sides of the ball will make us really good in 2023. And my concerns about a sputtering offense are beginning to fade. (pebbycree)
A: Honestly, I'm not excited. I'm anxious. I think this group can be really good, but I haven't been excited about a team since 2016. I thought that was a good team and, well, it wasn't all that.
Q: What do you make of the hiring of Jamie Wood from Ohio State as the Asst AD - NIL? Is this role common now in athletic departments, or does the move put us further ahead in NIL? I don’t think he’s a football guy, but do you think he’ll have a direct effect on football recruiting? (kneuse)
A: A&M's ahead of the curve, and this is an effort to ensure 12thMan+ is in line with whatever magical regulations the NCAA decides on today. As for football recruiting, I don't think Wood will have any effect at all.
Q: if we were to have a 5 on 5 death match between football players from schools, which 5 A&M players would you choose? (BADASH)
A: Bryce Foster, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen.
Q: Zina Umeozulu, the edge from Allen … He dropped 117 spots in rivals rankings. What’s the reason for that if any, and is A&M still after him? (ErikJackson)
A: I have no idea; I haven't asked and honestly didn't notice until you mentioned it. And yes, A&M is still after him.
Q: Barring injury, I think this team has a chance to be very good. Or is this just my annual Maroon glasses? (hogtide)
A: I agree, but I am tempering my optimism because I don't want to get to invested. But Jimbo's comments from the Fort Worth coach's night comparing this team's mindset to 2020 were music to my ears.