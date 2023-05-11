It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Will Durkin be fired is he continues to underutilize our deepest position group and run a 3 man front in the red zone? (tschaar)

A: And we start off our week with an unanswerable question. First, we don't know if he will. Second, what if it works?

Q: Recruiting is a key component of running a successful college football program.

Estimating the number of scholarships in fill in each class has be the key responsibility of the head coach and other designate staff. How could the Aggie Staff get trapped into looking only at seniors and likely Juniors going to the NFL draft?

Their forecast was of 18 scholarships to fill. Several coming 5th year seniors stayed. At least one and probably two juniors did not go to the NFL draft. That reduced those likely slots. How could all the normal sophomore/junior attrition be missed?

With a huge freshmen class, why were they all expected to stay? (rareo)

A: What makes you think that they were? For one thing, this is new and uncharted territory. You have no idea what to expect. Were you expecting six guys to get kicked off the team? I wasn't. I doubt they were. But that's what happened. And that's where the real issue was -- guys getting the boot, or very unexpected transfers. You can't account for those. But, as of tonight, A&M is two players over where they were when transfermageddon finished. So I don't know if your question is really fair, or accurate.

Q: Looks like Vegas has us at 8.5 wins this season, do you think that's about right? If so, who do you think beats us? (Big Smoothie)

A: I'll go with the over on that. With the tough teams largely at home (Tennessee and LSU being the exceptions) and my belief this team is going to be quite good, I think 8.5 is fair but low.

Q: Who is our best deep threat WR, the one guy who can get open deep? (h273)

A: His name is Evan Stewart.








