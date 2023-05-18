It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

A: I have heard that he will be an Aggie. But then again, everyone has heard that by now. Very timely question, he just beat me to the punch.

Q: I saw elsewhere that a OT transfer from Boston College named Finn Dirstine was projected to us. What are your thoughts on him and what are you hearing ? (jram)

A: All I can say is that they'd better be. I think they are. They really do have everything they've asked for, so now it's time for them to deliver.

Q: Do Jimbo and his coaches appreciate what they have......500K+ supportive alums, facilities, money, an AAU university, incredible brand etc. Your view, but are they all in to be a championship program? (Randy Hill)

A: In terms of breaking it all down, it'll definitely be a project. But the short version is that they should operate with greater tempo, there's an effort to push the ball down the field, there's a lot more motion and there should be a greater rotation of players at the skill positions. It also seemed like there was a lot of emphasis on rollouts and bootlegs this spring as well, which may be something to keep in mind.

Considering his formations, motion, ability to create mismatches, and especially considering our personnel. Not sure if this is a weekly question or a project for the future. Something to play with over the summer. (Richard23)

Q: Maybe we have done this, but can you take a look at Bobby Petrino's offenses in the past and give us a glimpse of what we might see this year?

Q: What do you think of the Bird Bath?

A: I loved what started it, with the Orioles imitating a sprinkler. The Bird Bath idea seems kind of dumb, but hey, it's selling tickets, so whatever works.

What is the word on Bryce Foster's health?

A: Good to go.

What is your honest opinion of Addazio? Good at X's and O's, but suck at the Jimmy's and the Joe's, or something else?

A: I'm incredibly disappointed in last year's performance, but Josh Henson had a lousy 2019 and had a superb line in 2020. So we'll see. I think the players had to adapt to him and he to them, and now all the excuses should be out the windo.

Do you think Durkin will continue with the 3-man front the majority of the time?

A: He didn't last year, so no. He did enough to infuriate people, but not the majority of the time.

I see the Miami game as an early barometer for us both from a season/record, but also from a recruiting standpoint. How do we matchup and if you were Jimbo et al, how would you gameplan for them? (Tsip Despiser)

A: I really haven't looked at them yet, but you're an SEC team and they're an ACC team. I'd go in there with the intention of physically beating them up on both lines and wearing them down.

Q: from a recruiting perspective, what position groups does the staff do a good job of evaluation and which do they not? (Aggie 90)

A: Tough question to answer, really. I don't think there's much doubt that they have done a great job on the defensive line. Safeties and nickel have been good. The O-line has been hit or miss. Running backs have been solid, with high end successes (Spiller, Achane) and some huge busts (L.J. Johnson). They have some really good wideouts now, but the miss rate their has been high. Corner and linebacker have been subpar to awful, but in the case of corners especially, it wasn't a miss on talent -- it was a miss on the person themselves. I could say more, but you know what I mean.

Q: We have more than a few ex-Aggie FB players coaching high schools in Texas. Are any of them particularly good at referring prospects our way and do our coaches listen to them over other coaches? (h273)

A: I don't really know the answer to that. They're mostly younger guys, so they're still getting established. They'd love to get their guys to A&M if possible, but their objective is to get their players to somewhere on the next level, period.

Q: This may have been asked and answered in the past, but if so I missed it.

In the portal, does A&M, or any other school, put a list of "job openings" so players will know what positions are open at particular schools? (Boo Yah)

A: No. When a player goes in the portal, he has the option to allow schools to contact him. That's when he finds out who's interested.

Q: How many additional offensive plays per game do you expect A&M to average this fall? (Reckless75)

A: Tough question, because the timing of the game is changing, not just the pace of A&M's offense. With the clock continuing to run after first downs, they figure that will eliminate about seven plays a game. I figured A&M might be able to get 10 more snaps in if they picked up the pace, but now, it's anyone's guess.

Q: 1. With the portal and having to re-recruit our guys even more these days, do we target more positions than we used to so we don't up thin somewhere?

A: Absolutely. The portal totally changes how you recruit, because you have to anticipate what your current players will do just as much as you focus on obvious needs. That's why you see A&M chasing after tight ends for 2024, for example, when normally they wouldn't need to.

2. '24, good class for?

A: Offensive linemen, defensive backs, wideouts. Actually fairly decent at linebacker too.

3. Weak class for?

A: Running backs, defensive ends.



