Q: I know it can happen in any year but is it just a bit of just bumluck that we had so many knuckleheads from the 2022 recruiting class? I would assume a lot of character issues should be discovered in the recruiting process right? (naytch)
A: It was a combination of bad luck, greed and not doing their homework. Like LSU in 2020, they thought they could just snag players and create a monster because they were on a roll recruiting-wise. It backfired for LSU and did for A&M to an extent. The knuckleheads in question had tremendous talent and everyone wanted them, but a lot of people also knew there were red flags with them. A&M decided the risk was worth it and it was a mistake. From here on out, I think they'll be listening more closely to current players and outsiders close to these guys before making any decisions.
Q: We are entering the long stretch of barren football desert.
So, first: what are you doing this summer? Vacation plans?
Can you give us a high level view of the team's summer activites?
self paced work outs
QB's working with skills
Pool party / BBQ? (Richard23)
A: I am technically on vacation now; we left town this afternoon and are driving out west to see the sights. It won't affect anything on AY, except I may be a touch slow on breaking news. This isn't "aloha, bitches" or anything like that, but I'm really looking forward to it.
As for the team, they'll be back on campus in a couple of days, and they'll begin regular workouts, and the team leadership will get guys out there for "voluntary" workouts. The pool party is July 29. SEC Media Days are July 17-20, so I would think training camp will begin around Aug. 1.
Q: Maximum number of allowed official recruiting visits per year per team? (geb)
A: I think the number is in the mid-fifties, like 56.
Q: I recently got in bit of a debate regarding why I’m optimistic about us improving over last 2022. Some of my points were 19/22 returning starters, upper class leadership, a top 5-10 rosters, a more mature defense, a new OC (our last one was truly a liability), and of course, the substantial volume of 2022 injuries that are unlikely to repeat, and a more cohesive locker room. I’m not talking about winning a NC after going 5-7, but I think a 9-10 win season is quite possible. Some thought I was nuts, just looking through my maroon colored glasses. What do you think? Is a repeat of last year record (say 5-7 wins) more likely than 8 – 10 wins? (thepassag)
A: I understand pessimism until you see something differently. But all of the things you mentioned make me lean more towards your argument.
Q: Do you think Bryce Foster continuing to toss the shot is hurting his football career? (h273)
A: No.I think you can even make an argument that it could prolong it, because he's avoiding the pounding of spring practice.
Q: Is it better to view the upcoming season through maroon colored glasses or with a healthy dose of BAS? Seriously, it feels like most of the pieces are in place for a great year: talent, depth, schedule. What are the reasons that I should temper my expectations?
A: I can think of a few, including the talent having not proven itself yet. You also have to see how the new offense works. But yes, there should be a significant turnaround.
Q: OT is my biggest concern. How do you think it plays out, and what’s your plan B/C?
A: I don't know what to think, but there sure seems like a fair amount of optimism. And there is no plan B or C.
Q: Ok, I’m back to OT, it really seems we have depth at almost every position group. What other groups do you have concerns that a key injury could put us at risk? (elicrow)
A: Linebacker, safety and corner all come to mind.
Q: 1. Expect us to start rolling in recruiting next 2 months?
A: The possibility certainly exists.
2. Our offense, closer to Air Coryell or Marty Ball?
A: Neither. I think it'll be largely balanced.
3. Do we generate a lot more takeaways? (JustAvgIllini)
A: No way of answering that.
Q: Just curious on progress of the new facilities being built. Estimated time of completion? Any feedback from recruits on them? School, coaching, schemes, NIL are important. But I know they love the facilities too. (tsmith3001)
A: The practice bubble is supposed to be ready for the season. The additional facilities will take into 2024. As far as feedback goes, recruits are impressed that they're adding on to what's already there.
Q: How bad do we kick bama ass this year? (hogtide)
A: Don't know enough about Bama to say. I'm not sure Bama knows enough about Bama to say.
Q: Are the '24 recruits (non-committed) excited about our '24 QB commit?
A: AJ Maddox isn't well known nationally, so he doesn't have the clout some other QBs have. That doesn't say he can't help, and he could really help in the deep South.
How important is it to have a big name QB commit?
A: I doesn't suck, I'll say that.
Are we closing in on a '25 QB? (Jamisko11)
A: They have some guys they're seriously considering, but I wouldn't say they're "closing in" on anyone just yet.
Q: How many players and whom do we lose from this year's baseball team?
A: You can't answer this until after that draft.
How many baseball commits are there?
A: Looks like 17 at the moment. That does not mean 17 will show up.
Inconsistent batting, poor bullpen support, and inconsistent performance of the pitching staff seems to be the issues this year. What is the HC doing to build a better team? I will say we have seen Aggie baseball improve over the course of each season which we did not see with the previous HC. (DentonAg80)
A: He's coaching them. The way the pitching has been the past few days in the SEC Tournament, it looks like the coaching is taking effect.
1. Did Foster redshirt last year?
A: Yes.
2. With the summer Olympics in July & August 2024, can we assume Foster won't enter the NFL draft until 2025 at the earliest?
A: No guarantee he makes the Olympics.
3. With other elite players like Dewberry, Shannahan, and Nabou getting far more practice time, could Foster (joining the team in mid/late August 2024) get beaten out in 2024? In such case, is there any possibility he stays at A&M, quits track in 2025 to concentrate solely on football and the 2026 draft?
A: Ok, this is crazy. Foster is an elite center and Dewberry and Shanahan are guards. The resentment against him because he does track in the spring, which is his passion, is getting to be a little much.
4. What does Foster need to do to be a 1st round draft pick? (SGMan)
A: First, stay healthy. Second, improve his lateral quickness. Nobody's stronger. If he's one of the better centers in terms of quickness, he'll go early. But centers usually don't go in the first round.
Q: Does Schlossnagle or the batting coach mandate they never swing at the first pitch. Never had much of a chance to watch them play this year but during this SEC tournament, I do not think I have seen them swing at a first pitch. Today, the SC pitcher repeatedly threw a great pitch to hit on the first pitch to each batter. It was like, they never swing at it so I do not have to worry about them swinging.
I remember a baseball guy criticizing a pro baseball coach for mandating that with a team. Rangers I believe. The one criticizing said pitchers will take advantage of that and the best batters would swing at first pitches at least a significant amount of the time to make the pitcher play it honest.Today, way to many great pitches to hit on that first pitch. Often the best pitch they got at that bat. (DentonAg80)
A: Someone seems unhappy with the baseball coaches. If they're taking a lot of pitches, there are two reasons: first, the scouting report suggests they do so because the opponents' pitchers struggle to throw strikes. Second, it's a tournament. You want to wear down the pitching of opponents and get into their bullpens, which are going to get worked heavily. It seemed to work today.