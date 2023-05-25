It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: I know it can happen in any year but is it just a bit of just bumluck that we had so many knuckleheads from the 2022 recruiting class? I would assume a lot of character issues should be discovered in the recruiting process right? (naytch)

A: It was a combination of bad luck, greed and not doing their homework. Like LSU in 2020, they thought they could just snag players and create a monster because they were on a roll recruiting-wise. It backfired for LSU and did for A&M to an extent. The knuckleheads in question had tremendous talent and everyone wanted them, but a lot of people also knew there were red flags with them. A&M decided the risk was worth it and it was a mistake. From here on out, I think they'll be listening more closely to current players and outsiders close to these guys before making any decisions.

Q: We are entering the long stretch of barren football desert.

So, first: what are you doing this summer? Vacation plans?

Can you give us a high level view of the team's summer activites?

self paced work outs

QB's working with skills

Pool party / BBQ? (Richard23)

A: I am technically on vacation now; we left town this afternoon and are driving out west to see the sights. It won't affect anything on AY, except I may be a touch slow on breaking news. This isn't "aloha, bitches" or anything like that, but I'm really looking forward to it.

As for the team, they'll be back on campus in a couple of days, and they'll begin regular workouts, and the team leadership will get guys out there for "voluntary" workouts. The pool party is July 29. SEC Media Days are July 17-20, so I would think training camp will begin around Aug. 1.

Q: Maximum number of allowed official recruiting visits per year per team? (geb)

A: I think the number is in the mid-fifties, like 56.

Q: I recently got in bit of a debate regarding why I’m optimistic about us improving over last 2022. Some of my points were 19/22 returning starters, upper class leadership, a top 5-10 rosters, a more mature defense, a new OC (our last one was truly a liability), and of course, the substantial volume of 2022 injuries that are unlikely to repeat, and a more cohesive locker room. I’m not talking about winning a NC after going 5-7, but I think a 9-10 win season is quite possible. Some thought I was nuts, just looking through my maroon colored glasses. What do you think? Is a repeat of last year record (say 5-7 wins) more likely than 8 – 10 wins? (thepassag)

A: I understand pessimism until you see something differently. But all of the things you mentioned make me lean more towards your argument.

Q: Do you think Bryce Foster continuing to toss the shot is hurting his football career? (h273)

A: No.I think you can even make an argument that it could prolong it, because he's avoiding the pounding of spring practice.

Q: Is it better to view the upcoming season through maroon colored glasses or with a healthy dose of BAS? Seriously, it feels like most of the pieces are in place for a great year: talent, depth, schedule. What are the reasons that I should temper my expectations?

A: I can think of a few, including the talent having not proven itself yet. You also have to see how the new offense works. But yes, there should be a significant turnaround.

Q: OT is my biggest concern. How do you think it plays out, and what’s your plan B/C?

A: I don't know what to think, but there sure seems like a fair amount of optimism. And there is no plan B or C.

Q: Ok, I’m back to OT, it really seems we have depth at almost every position group. What other groups do you have concerns that a key injury could put us at risk? (elicrow)

A: Linebacker, safety and corner all come to mind.

Q: 1. Expect us to start rolling in recruiting next 2 months?

A: The possibility certainly exists.

2. Our offense, closer to Air Coryell or Marty Ball?

A: Neither. I think it'll be largely balanced.

3. Do we generate a lot more takeaways? (JustAvgIllini)

A: No way of answering that.



















