I've got them in the neighborhood of 80. So that puts them about where he said they'd be.

Q: I'm counting 76 on scholly. Does that sound right? Jimbo said we would get to 80 - Do you think we land 4 more quality players from the portal? That seems unlikely to me. (elicrow)

A: My response to this is the same every time -- I'm not going to touch it.

We hired Jimbo to win an SEC championship(and National Title), if this doesn't happen within the next 2-3 years, who would you like to see as a viable replacement? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don't think it's necessarily one of those, or both of those, or any of those. There are only so many jobs and so much money, and some guys are well compensated at places they like.

Is Jimbo or coaching at A&M the issue for not having the best coaching staff in America that money can buy?

A: A great way for me to get my access to the program is to say no. As it is, I think a number of their coaches are in elite territory. If a few surprise me, they're right in the mix for the natty.

Do you think the current coaching staff under Jimbo is good enough to coach up players to win a Natty?

A: I think there’s a greater emphasis on personal character and getting the insights of current players, who may know them differently.

How has the recruiting staff stepped up their game and attention to details from last year?

A: He’s made good hires and successfully navigated some big capital programs. Basketball and baseball have improved significantly. I’d say he’s done a good job.

What are your cliffsnotes on his overall performance so far? How would you grade the Athletic department's performance under his watch?

A: He’s up to 280, so I think he’s a DT. And how he’ll be used really depends on the other guys up front. One thing I think he could do is be an interior rush lineman right off the bat.

Q: How big is Hicks now? Do you see him finding his way on the field at DT or DE, and in what situations? (elicrow)

A: Ewers has the greater body of work, so him for now. I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes by midseason or earlier. I definitely don't think A&M would make a straight-up swap.

A: I think people are seriously overlooking the turnover they had on defense, and that group wasn’t good to begin with.

A: I think they’d be middle of the pack. It also depends what division they’d be in.

Q: If tu were to enter the SEC this season how would they fare?

Q: Does t.u. seriously believe they will run the show in the SEC once they enter?

Q: So I can't really get my hands around the decision for 8 or 9 conference games by ADs. In spite of Sankey's comments, it is at least partially about the money. I believe ESPN's new contract replacing CBS was announced before tu and ok were admitted to SEC. And the new ESPN contract starts in 2024 is 10 years long, and $300 million a year (approximately $17 million more per school before tu/ok). This expiration matches the existing ESPN/SEC Network contract that expires in 2033 or 2034. I haven't seen any info on how much more the SEC/A&M is now getting for tu & ok being part of the SEC going forward. Assuming no change in the 8 conf game schedule, do we know how much money has been added to the SEC coffers from 2024 on because tu and ok are now part of the TV rights deal? And then it sounds like the increase for SEC to go to 9 games is unknown at this time, is that true? I know Sankey wants to say you don't make decisions for money but did the SEC get suckered by admitting tu/ok before getting guaranteed revenue increases from its new best friend ESPN? (klloyd11)

A: Sankey can say whatever he wants, but this was absolutely about money! If they weren't going to get extra money, they weren't going to add an extra level of difficulty. At least, that's my thought on it.

Q: Can you give us an overview of who is coming in this weekend? (Richard23)

A: Right here.

Q: So how is recruiting going overall? We seem to be targeting more 3 stars (I know, some end up very good) than in recent years. How are we doing with top end talent. Assuming we have a good year (9+ wins), what range would you anticipating for this class. (thepassag)

A: I don't agree with that. Take a look at the official visitors for this weekend: they have 13 coming in and nine are 4-stars. One will likely become a 4-star in the next re-evaluation and another is being targeted because he's got 5-star speed.

Q: How does NIL work? What I mean is, does the athletic dept solicit companies to “sponsor” an athlete? Or set up an athlete with commercials or other sponsorships? Is there a fund that just a regular guy like me can contribute to knowing the money goes to athletes? What is 12th Man+ as opposed to what is being done right now.

A: The athletic department absolutely does not solicit companies. That would be a massive breach of the rules. If you want to contribute to a certain sport, you can specify that through 12thMan+. That's one thing that's a little different, as is the rewards system for donors.

I think I missed the deadline last week, but was wondering if the USC quarterback that teased us a little last recruiting cycle and the receiver. I assume that ship has sailed? (tsmith3001)

A: Malachi Nelson and Zachariah Branch both signed with USC, so...yes.

Q: The Kentucky player that went into the portal yesterday, is he opting out of next season? Isn’t the next portal signing period in December? (12thFan)

A: I don't know how he did it, but he's supposedly eligible to play this season. His first two offers came from SEC teams (A&M and Mississippi State), and I know A&M didn't offer him for him to be on the practice squad for a year.

Q: Have seen on IG that LSU may have air conditioned helmets. Are these real? Are we set up to get this equipment? (DDDAggie)

A: They're real and they're spectacular. I would assume that other programs will be close behind if these things work efficiently.

Q: Will the Notre Dame home and home survive if we move to a nine game SEC schedule?

A: They won't be going to a nine-game schedule until at least 2025, so it looks like it'll survive just fine.

Reading spring meetings coverage...Jimbo really does seem to be living rent free in Kiffin's head. He keeps jabbing Jimbo over the '22 class. Seems obsessed with us above all others. Why?? Cause we took some coaches/ players? It's bidness. Some other reasons I'm missing? Your opinion please? (Win77)

A: I think he's arrogant, neurotic and just plain weird. He's decided he hates Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M and, to him, it's an open and shut case. Both are evil. I don't like the guy and never have. I'm sure he wouldn't like me either.

Q: What is the number of players that can be on the baseball team post season roster? Is it less than the regular season? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: No change.

Q: How many scholarships does baseball and basketball get? Does any player in those sports get a full ride? (FB222)

A: Basketball normally gets 13, but with the Covid years still being used, they can go over that. All of them are full scholarships. Baseball I don't think has a limit anymore, but very few if any of them are full rides.

Q: Does the tu locker room have a they bathroom? (tsip despiser)

A: I can't say. Never been there.

Q: What stadium do our players think is the most intimidating as an opponent? (LTGrenader)

A: No question, LSU. But they play like they're more intimidated at Mississippi State.

Q: 1. When the divisions go away, will Georgia find it's schedule looking a little more "West-ish?"

A: I guess we'll find out in 2024.

2. Petrino ran a lot reverses, throwbacks and specials at previous stops. Will he bring that here, do you think?

A: I would hope so. Misdirection would be a huge plus.

3. Next commit by June 15th? Over/Under?

A: I'll take the over. I don't see anyone committing during the wave of official visits.































