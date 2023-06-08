It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

A: I feel like I'm back in high school. But as for the questions, Rueben Owens with serious consideration to Chase Bisontis, and AJ Hicks on defense. Why them? Because both of them are special . Owens has great vision and speed and Hicks has unique speed for his size. They're not hard choices --- they're simple, really -- but sometimes that's all it takes.

What true freshman on A&M football team do you expect to make the biggest impact this coming season on offense? Which one on D? Give reason(s) why. (3G Ag)

Q: Could you include some info on Ags on NFL rosters and his they’re going through the season? It would be great to get updates from time to time. Thanks! (SantosRHalper)

Is this pitching coach that good to turn them into at least serviceable arms?

A: Yes, it is. These guys have either proven they can pitch well or have tremendous potential.

Q: you mentioned on 10 for Tuesday all of the arms coming back, is this really a good thing given how inconsistent (to be really nice) they were?

A: They're playing great baseball. Eovaldi has been amazing and the offense bashes like crazy. The bullpen is a huge problem, though, and they need to upgrade that if they're going to contend in October.

A: Probably the weekend of the Arkansas game. I'll be up for that.

Q: Mark, how does NIL work in the recruiting process? When a recruit comes in for a visit, is time set aside for them to meet with Foundation reps? Do Foundation or other A&M related NIL possibilities contact the recruit directly and let them know what’s available? How are these "deals" negotiated / made? Thanks (ThePassAg)

A: I'm not entirely sure how the process works, in part because I'm not sure I want to. Sometimes, it's best not to know how the sausage gets made.

Q: I can't think of a rule against this, so.... Say University X has national signing day and that puts them right at the 85 scholarship limit. But then Joe Schmoe, the All-Bigland Conferece OT decides to enter the portal and University X really wants him, but they just don't have the room. Couldn't they just offer Joe a preferred walkon spot, but also arrange a meeting with the a local NIL group that more than pays for tuition and housing for Joe? A scholarship without a scholarship kind of a deal

There's tons of wink/wink, nudge/nudge going on there. But if a player wanted a Blue Blood school, the money was "available"--any reason this couldn't happen?

EDIT: I can almost see this acting like the MLB draft in extreme, where a kid takes less money in the early rounds by prior negotiations (Boone 8466)

A: That's not how NIL can work, and even if it did, no player of high qualify is going to settle for that. We've had similar scenarios discussed over the past couple of years, but the answer remains the same.

Q: Why are we not in running for many of the higher rated recruits? Every article I read seems to say we are eliminated from recruits top schools in consideration. Has everyone caught up with us with NIL, or is it as simple as wins and losses? The Sips don't seem to be affected as much?

A:Looking at who they have coming in the next few weeks for officials, I'm not sure that's the case. They could do more and better, and that's why Kevin Mashack is out of a job, but it's not the disaster you're making it out to be. And A&M is actually ranked higher than Texas right now.

Which other team in college runs 300 lbs defensive end? (Prater1978)

A: Quite a few. It's a growing trend. And I'm not counting 3-4 fronts.

Q: post spring training and before you do your reviews of the SEC West ... how would you rank the teams in the West? (3s2ghill)

A: I'm having trouble with it. A&M is breaking in a new offense. Alabama is looking for a quarterback. Ole Miss has lost a lot of talent to transfers and their wideout room is thin (and their defense stinks). Auburn is in a rebuild. Everyone has questions, except supposedly LSU, but I'm not buying in on Jayden Daniels. I said it before last season, I said it all season and then he proved me right in the games against A&M and Georgia.

Q: What away venue do players find the most intimidating? Or do they know ours is at the top for their opponents? (LTGrenader)

A: I"m pretty sure LSU is considered the most intimidating. I don't know if Kyle Field is considered the most intimidating for others, but it's up there.

Q: I think you are asked this question every year, but can you do it one more time. I have a friend that has a big kid that probably be an OL player. She has no clue as to how to go about finding summer camps for her son. I just noticed A&M having them now. Can you give me some directions to point her so she can get her son some exposure? (Fbfan222)

A: I'd start checking 12thMan.com in January, because they're advertised there. If he's in high school or an organized league, have his coach email the staff for details.

Q: Who are the key front office staff? What changes have been made this year? What changes still need to be made? How has this affected the 2024 recruiting class (so far)? (SGMan)

A: The director of player personnel is gone, effective today, so there's your big one. And there's no way to really tell how it's affected the class at this point, except that getting after players was called by one major target "slow". That's probably what got him the gate.

Q: What exactly were Mashack's responsibilities? Across all sports? Does A&M have anyone in the wings or pending to take his place? (CypressAggie)

A: He was the director player personnel, which means he was in charge of recruiting and transfer activities among other things. He was football only. as for a replacement, we'll see.



















