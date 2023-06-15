It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Any updates on the Mashack replacement?

A: Not yet, but I would think a replacement would not be long in coming.

Besides the damage that has already occurred, anymore recruiting fallout this year?

A: No.

How much of Mashack’s fault was it in losing Ant Hill?

A: He had a role, but he wasn't alone. Tyler Santucci is another person who takes a knock on that. You don't lose a player on your own unless you do something horrible. In this case, it was a multi-step, multi-person screwup.

Any others we missed on b/c of his recruiting mismanagement? (Big Smoothie)

A: Hard to say who might have come and who would have gone somewhere else anyway.

Q: There’s been a lot of complaints about Durkin‘s preference for the 3 man front but I seem to see other teams using it a lot. Assuming Durkin knows more about defense than me, and probably most everyone else on this board, is the strategy wrong or were our players executing poorly? (h273)

A: I think both. The 3-man front works well in certain situations and not as well in others. Mike Elko went to it a few times and the results weren't good then either. I prefer the base 4-2-5 with A&M's roster. But there was a whole lot of bad play, blown assignments and improper gap fills by the linebackers -- again, that's a knock on Santucci.

Q: 1. When does camp start?

A: My rule of thumb is two weeks after SEC Media Days. So that would put it right at the end of July or the 1st of August.

2. Anyone get hosed on the schedule?

A: Florida, Missouri, Auburn and South Carolina.

3. Football road trip you're already ready for?

A: Tennessee. Also kind of excited for Miami.

Q: Was the firing of recruiting guy (whatever his title) a good thing for our current recruiting class?

A: Can't say yet, but they wouldn't have let him go right now if they didn't think they could do better.

After the new 250 came out, it looks like we’re in a pretty good spot with some top end recruits. Do you think we’ll be able to close (best guess), or will we be less than full strength that will show in our recruiting class? (thepassag)

A: I think they'll do better than last year. Tough to top 2022, but I think it'll be a strong class. Maybe not a ton of 5-stars, but a lot of 4's.

Q: You mentioned last week that A&M has historically been shut out of Duncanville. Curious why something like happens and how. I would hope any high school coach would want to get as many opportunities for his kids as possible. (aggdaddy)

A: It can be a lot of reasons. I know A&M got shut out of one school for a long time because the position coach recruiting it showed up dressed down and the head coach thought it was disrespectful. Another one was two hours late and just strolled in. Recruiting is about relationships, with not just players, but parents and coaches too. If you don't show respect, it will come back to bite you. And, in some cases, you have high school coaches who are bad apples and won't work with certain schools because of where they went. I've dealt with a few that were absolute pieces of work.

Q: Mark, I'm feeling pretty good about this Aggie football team, but I've been an Aggie long enough to know that's where the trouble begins. Here are things influencing my opinion: (1) Jimbo did the unimaginable and hired an OC; (2) the shock of Petrino as his pick has worn off and been replaced with quiet anticipation of his football genius; (3) a couple of suspect coaches are in their second years and poised for growth; (4) the talent level remains high; (5) the lockerroom seem unified and bought in; and (6) generally everyone seems to be quietly working their asses off without a lot of bluster. My thinking must be deluded in some way. Can you set me straight? (Kneuse)

A: Hmm. Let's see here.

1) I didn't think it was unthinkable. In fact, I told you it was coming for a couple of months. Jimbo is stubborn. He's not stupid.

2) I'm cautiously optimistic Petrino will make this thing work in a big way.

3) Also cautiously optimistic on those coaches, but I need to see it.

4) It is.

5) Definitely more so than last year.

6) Haven't heard much bad, that's for sure.

So, overall, no. Your thinking is not deluded.

Q: Broad question, and not sure exactly what I'm asking, but can you give us your opinion how we have evolved with NIL, how it works today vs. when it came about, and how we attempt to stay better than others, especially with those (expletives) from Austin joining who can spend with us.

A: 12thMan+ is the difference maker. A&M can bring NIL in-house, monitor it, and donors can direct money exactly where they want it to go. It was an NIL earthquake and A&M dared the NCAA to stop it. With the backing of a new state law, I don't think they can. A&M has been consistently ahead when it comes to NIL, and they're way out in front right now -- in terms of infrastructure. You can still have some schmo at Big 10 U throw a few million bucks on the table.

IF, I attend '24's game against tu...AND....I get arrested (85% chance, lol) for ass-whooping some dumbfk in orange, will you bail me out of jail? I don't do well in jail. I'll be happy to post my towel/collared arrest photo on AY and do it justice. (tsip despiser)

A: Nope, you're on your own. I'll be working.

Q: Larry Tarver, why the huge jump? deserved?

A: I think that it was just a matter finally getting around to seriously evaluating his film. There are thousands of players in each recruiting class and some just don't get the looks they deserve at first. As for him deserving the fourth star -- all I'll say is his film looks real good and he can seriously run.

5 fastest players on the team?

A: Jordan Anthony, Micah Tease, Rueben Owens, Evan Stewart and Bryce Anderson.

best player that doesn't have the measurables?

A: Anderson.

If you could have dinner with anyone in history, who would it be and why?

A: I'm not going to say Jesus. That wouldn't be fair. So I'll go with George Washington, if he'd be willing to talk. If I want someone a little more talkative, it would be Ben Franklin. Now, if we're purely sticking to sports people, it's much easier -- Ted Williams. He could talk, and man did he have stories.

same question as above, but fictional character (BADASH)

A: James Bond or Indiana Jones. Depends on if I want the stories or the good food and booze.



