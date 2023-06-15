AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.
Q: Any updates on the Mashack replacement?
A: Not yet, but I would think a replacement would not be long in coming.
Besides the damage that has already occurred, anymore recruiting fallout this year?
A: No.
How much of Mashack’s fault was it in losing Ant Hill?
A: He had a role, but he wasn't alone. Tyler Santucci is another person who takes a knock on that. You don't lose a player on your own unless you do something horrible. In this case, it was a multi-step, multi-person screwup.
Any others we missed on b/c of his recruiting mismanagement? (Big Smoothie)
A: Hard to say who might have come and who would have gone somewhere else anyway.
Q: There’s been a lot of complaints about Durkin‘s preference for the 3 man front but I seem to see other teams using it a lot. Assuming Durkin knows more about defense than me, and probably most everyone else on this board, is the strategy wrong or were our players executing poorly? (h273)
A: I think both. The 3-man front works well in certain situations and not as well in others. Mike Elko went to it a few times and the results weren't good then either. I prefer the base 4-2-5 with A&M's roster. But there was a whole lot of bad play, blown assignments and improper gap fills by the linebackers -- again, that's a knock on Santucci.
Q: 1. When does camp start?
A: My rule of thumb is two weeks after SEC Media Days. So that would put it right at the end of July or the 1st of August.
2. Anyone get hosed on the schedule?
A: Florida, Missouri, Auburn and South Carolina.
3. Football road trip you're already ready for?
A: Tennessee. Also kind of excited for Miami.
Q: Was the firing of recruiting guy (whatever his title) a good thing for our current recruiting class?
A: Can't say yet, but they wouldn't have let him go right now if they didn't think they could do better.
After the new 250 came out, it looks like we’re in a pretty good spot with some top end recruits. Do you think we’ll be able to close (best guess), or will we be less than full strength that will show in our recruiting class? (thepassag)
A: I think they'll do better than last year. Tough to top 2022, but I think it'll be a strong class. Maybe not a ton of 5-stars, but a lot of 4's.
Q: You mentioned last week that A&M has historically been shut out of Duncanville. Curious why something like happens and how. I would hope any high school coach would want to get as many opportunities for his kids as possible. (aggdaddy)
A: It can be a lot of reasons. I know A&M got shut out of one school for a long time because the position coach recruiting it showed up dressed down and the head coach thought it was disrespectful. Another one was two hours late and just strolled in. Recruiting is about relationships, with not just players, but parents and coaches too. If you don't show respect, it will come back to bite you. And, in some cases, you have high school coaches who are bad apples and won't work with certain schools because of where they went. I've dealt with a few that were absolute pieces of work.
Q: Mark, I'm feeling pretty good about this Aggie football team, but I've been an Aggie long enough to know that's where the trouble begins. Here are things influencing my opinion: (1) Jimbo did the unimaginable and hired an OC; (2) the shock of Petrino as his pick has worn off and been replaced with quiet anticipation of his football genius; (3) a couple of suspect coaches are in their second years and poised for growth; (4) the talent level remains high; (5) the lockerroom seem unified and bought in; and (6) generally everyone seems to be quietly working their asses off without a lot of bluster. My thinking must be deluded in some way. Can you set me straight? (Kneuse)
A: Hmm. Let's see here.
1) I didn't think it was unthinkable. In fact, I told you it was coming for a couple of months. Jimbo is stubborn. He's not stupid.
2) I'm cautiously optimistic Petrino will make this thing work in a big way.
3) Also cautiously optimistic on those coaches, but I need to see it.
4) It is.
5) Definitely more so than last year.
6) Haven't heard much bad, that's for sure.
So, overall, no. Your thinking is not deluded.
Q: Broad question, and not sure exactly what I'm asking, but can you give us your opinion how we have evolved with NIL, how it works today vs. when it came about, and how we attempt to stay better than others, especially with those (expletives) from Austin joining who can spend with us.
A: 12thMan+ is the difference maker. A&M can bring NIL in-house, monitor it, and donors can direct money exactly where they want it to go. It was an NIL earthquake and A&M dared the NCAA to stop it. With the backing of a new state law, I don't think they can. A&M has been consistently ahead when it comes to NIL, and they're way out in front right now -- in terms of infrastructure. You can still have some schmo at Big 10 U throw a few million bucks on the table.
IF, I attend '24's game against tu...AND....I get arrested (85% chance, lol) for ass-whooping some dumbfk in orange, will you bail me out of jail? I don't do well in jail. I'll be happy to post my towel/collared arrest photo on AY and do it justice. (tsip despiser)
A: Nope, you're on your own. I'll be working.
Q: Larry Tarver, why the huge jump? deserved?
A: I think that it was just a matter finally getting around to seriously evaluating his film. There are thousands of players in each recruiting class and some just don't get the looks they deserve at first. As for him deserving the fourth star -- all I'll say is his film looks real good and he can seriously run.
5 fastest players on the team?
A: Jordan Anthony, Micah Tease, Rueben Owens, Evan Stewart and Bryce Anderson.
best player that doesn't have the measurables?
A: Anderson.
If you could have dinner with anyone in history, who would it be and why?
A: I'm not going to say Jesus. That wouldn't be fair. So I'll go with George Washington, if he'd be willing to talk. If I want someone a little more talkative, it would be Ben Franklin. Now, if we're purely sticking to sports people, it's much easier -- Ted Williams. He could talk, and man did he have stories.
same question as above, but fictional character (BADASH)
A: James Bond or Indiana Jones. Depends on if I want the stories or the good food and booze.
Q: Will 2 Star Larry be an Aggie? And yes I did see the thread about his ratings boost but he will forever be “2 Star Larry” no matter what! (Blumpkinator Dong)
A: He is 4-star Larry now, and we're still waiting to see. He told me he had some thinking to do, and I'll bet good money he gets hit with a bunch of new offers now that he's a 4-star and has serious interest from A&M. Recruiting is not the most original of professions.
Q: Our schedule in 2024 looks pretty manageable, the 2022 class will all be juniors at that point so things are settling up nicely for us. With that said, the O-line appears to be our biggest question mark. Do you feel we have the kids on the roster now to field a good O-line? (David123)
A: Good question, but let's look at it this way: Unless Bryce Foster and/or Deuce Fatheree absolutely wreck shop this year, A&M will return four of its starting five. That would give them a lot of the continuity I've harped about repeatedly. The only opening would be at right guard, and TJ Shanahan, Jordan Moko, Mark Nabou and maybe even more guys could be in the mix for that spot. So, barring injury, it should be a very good, very experienced line.
Q: How many high schoolers are we taking this class? Best guess position breakdown? (WOSAG)
A: I'm guessing between 28 and 30. In terms of breakdown...it's so hard to do now because you don't know who's going in the portal. Obviously, they've got two quarterbacks. I would think they'd want two running backs. At least three, and maybe four, wideouts -- maybe more if someone transfers (I don't know of anyone, I'm just looking at positions where players move a lot). They're going hard after a bunch of offensive tackles (as they should), and they could use a guard or two. Add in a couple of defensive ends, a couple defensive tackles, as many linebackers as humanly possible, two or three corners and at least two safeties and the numbers pile up.
Q: Breakdown on the 2 QBs committed. (RougeAggie)
A: AJ Maddox: Similarities to Reggie McNeal, though not as fast or as tall. Wiry, elusive, brings a multi-threat aspect to the offense. Can make every throw, but needs to get a little more consistent in his delivery. I can see him being a versatile threat for A&M.
Miles O'Neill: Shades of Ryan Mallett with a quicker delivery. He's huge, and his arm is just as huge. He can toss it 50 yards and not try hard. He hasn't played at a very high level in terms of competition and his footwork needs to be consistent, but he's extremely smart and the arm plays anywhere.
Q: What sports drink to you enjoy after working out. (Reckless75)
A: Vodka. Wait, that's not right. Normally, I just stick to water, but if I do have a sports drink, it's lemon lime Gatorade.
Q: The transfer portal has wrecked HS basketball recruiting. Kids that would have been recruited 5 years ago are being told to go to smaller schools, prove themselves and then transfer in. Is this the future of CFB? (RogueAggie)
A: It's the present of CFB, but in a different way. Guys aren't being told to go to smaller schools and transfer up, they're doing it on their own. A big thing that I think is being overlooked is tampering, both in basketball and football. If a player isn't getting enough playing time or shots or whatever, other programs will start encouraging them to get in the portal. I would very much like to see someone be made an example of and slammed hard for it, and I have one in mind. They are not local, in case you were wondering.
Q: Do you expect much carry over from the ‘24 schedule to ‘25 or could more conference realignment be coming before a new normal is set? (SubmarineAg)
A: I don't think we'll see realignment that fast. What you may see is the consolidation of opinions behind either and 8- or 9-game conference schedule, where they just kicked the can down the road this year.
Q: Who will be the linebacker with the greatest impact this season? (Reckless75)
A: Edgerrin Cooper.
Q: We had a very good B12 team at the time of our departure. Our biggest issue transitioning to the SEC was depth. Especially on defense. If it wasn't for JFF, our first seasons may have looked worse than last year. We couldn't go through the gauntlet of a SEC season. Novembers were always horrible. I think that our new members usually have the talent to play a game against a good team, but I'm curious what do you and other insiders think of their chances of being good till the end of the season? Do they suffer our fate, but without a JFF to save them? (RougeAggie)
A: I think it could be very similar. Texas has done a good job addressing their offensive line issues, but their running game is a question mark. I'm not impressed at all with their defense. OU was an absolute disaster last year, so I'm definitely in a wait and see mode with them. The Sooners really have to start adjusting their recruiting, and Texas, in my opinion, already has.
Q: Did I miss sec scheduling details for years to come?? Are they sticking to the 8 or 9 sec team rotation or is that to be determined after the 24 season?? (BoDiddy)
A: To be determined.
Q: Am I overreacting to what appears to be less than stellar recruiting for '24? Looks like we're chasing a lot of two and three stars and imo, we need a good to better class this year to mature for two years out. Our '22 class was outstanding and will carry us thru the '25 season. But I don't see much yet for '26. I know it's a ways off but seems to me we'd better be gettin' it into a higher gear. Don't want to be a negative Nancy. Tell me I'm wrong. (Win77)
A: You're wrong.
The only 2-star they were after is now a 4-star. Five of the seven A&M commits are 4-stars. They have 24 members of the Rivals 250 -- AT LEAST -- planning to make visits. There's conversation going on tonight on Twitter between three 4-stars playing together (at A&M, though they won't come out and say it for obvious reasons). They have, I believe, the lead for a potential 5-star (he would be if he stays where he is). So yeah, you're wrong.
Q: Will Sam Bennett finish in the top 15 at the US Open? (lskeen)
A: I was going to say no, but the last time I looked, he was -4 through 15.
Q: What is the role of the front office in recruiting? This fella that got canned got blamed on a subpar class but I’ve never heard a player claim he committed because of a relationship with a front office guy. It’s always a coach. What does this position really do? (Eyecutter98)
A: This is the guy in charge of initial evaluations, talking to high school coaches, opening lines of communication with players, getting coaches in touch with the players, setting up official visits...it's a lot.
Q: Baseball draft starts later this week! What is the word on what Aggies will be taken? (DentonAg80)
A: I don't think very many, if any, will go early. That means you'll have a lot of mid-rounders that will have some decisions to make. I'm really more worried about some guys who are transferring in that may get picked off.