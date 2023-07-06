It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

A: Could it happen? I guess so. But nobody in their right mind, if they're a recruit, will do that. I'm sure we'll see a lawsuit where the situation you're describing occurs and the NIL conglomerate wants their money back.

Q: As a follow-up to a NIL¹ oral agreement - can a sponsor enter into a binding contract with a recruit prior to executing a "Letter of Intent" ? Could the NIL Contract prevent a recruit from "changing his mind" and committing to another school ? (Cordero)

A: Linebacker, I think they're really about down to Deebo Atkins. At OT, they're trying to lock down Blake Ivy and Bennett Warren. At corner, it's Terry Bussey and I'm not sure.

How do you feel we finish out for LB, OT, and CB? All other positions look solid. (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: I would say the odds remain good that they get at least one of them. And if I were an opponent I would definitely be pointing at numbers. And, if I were them, I would not care. They can play anywhere.

Q: Our WR recruiting bunch is as awesome as we can get. But you said we may not be done, as Hudson, Campbell, and Wingo still show interest. Odds on getting any one them of for us and having such a good class be used against us in recruiting them?

A: They understand the rivalry. That hasn't changed. The level of hate will increase once the two sides start playing again, but they know. A lot of these guys have played against (or with) one another in high school, so they want bragging rights.

Do you think that, similarly, they don’t understand the tu rivalry and hate for everything tu? (Shacky84)

Q: You mentioned that these players don’t quite understand or get behind the Wrecking Crew label.

A: Pretty simple: watch the film and talk to the coaches. Then you make your own evaluation. As far as what they're looking at, also simple: as much as necessary to get the commitment. There is no set amount of time.

Q: How do the coaches decide to put someone like a Colin Simmons (just an example) at the top of the recruiting board? When they do put someone at the top of the board, do they look at it like a commitment of a certain amount of time on the phone? (ChampKindKHOU11)

Have any previous Walk On recruits been added to the official scholarship list? (rareo)

At safety, they have Jordan Pride committed and are still after Myles Davis and Brandon Jacob. They will likely take one more. At corner, it's Terry Bussey, who they likely have a huge lead for, and... I guess Eli Bowen and Kobe Black. This is the one position group where it seems like they may need some more offers and not just work on closing.

A: At DE, they're after Colin Simmons and Zina Umeozulu and Nigel Smith. At DT, they're after David Stone, Dominick McKinley, T.J. Lindsey and Aydin Breland. At DE, they'll take one more unless Simmons wants in, and then they'll make room. They'd like to take two defensive tackles.

Q: Can you list options at DE, DT, S and CB that we’re still pursuing? How many do you think we take at each of those positions? (haas89)

As far as character goes, I think they're gunshy and less willing to take chances. Also, I have yet to have a source text me, or for me to know enough to go "um..." when someone commits. In 2022, there were several that fit that description, and they're all gone.

A: for starters, they’ve gotten out and recruited some kids earlier. They’re asking better and smarter questions and they’re listening very closely to the players on campus and their opinions on whether the recruit would fit in the locker room.

Q: The last time we had a recruiting class that was at least as strong as our current class, it turned out to be riddled with knuckleheads. From where you sit, can you see what the program has done to filter out those guys before their commitment? Or maybe they’re willing to take chances. Regardless, how does the character of this class feel different to you, if at all? (kneuse)

A: he’ll play the backup, when way ahead. But this still likely to be Jimbo’s call.

Q: Has Petrino allowed his second and third string quarterbacks to get playing time, or does he keep his No. 1 guy on the field no matter what the score or opponent?

A: I can’t say anything about him as a coach except players like and respect him. But he’s been actively involved in recruiting for about a year and he’s done quite well.

Q: Tell us more regarding TJE as a coach and as a recruiter. Besides time, how does he become an elite coach and recruiter? (Big Smoothie)

A: Terry Bussey, Deebo Atkins and, if we stretch the definition of real shot, Colin Simmons.

Q: Considering need and not just ratings, which 3 prospects are at the top of your wish list? Of those we have a real shot at getting. (3s2ghill)

A: that’s a tough one. I think I’d go with Cam Coleman, because he looks like a next level wideout, but I’d also seriously consider Jordan Lockhart. He looks like he could be an outstanding linebacker who could put up big numbers.

Q: At this point, who is your most important commit in this class? The last one we’d want to lose. (Colt_seavers)

Q: would you post the list that shows where all of the portal Age ended up? Thanks.(agnok)

A: Ok, here we go.

CB Denver Harris: LSU

WR Chris Marshall: Ole Miss (kicked off)

DE Anthony Lucas: USC

OL PJ Williams: SMU

RB LJ Johnson: SMU

WR Yulkeith Brown: Tulane

LB Ish Harris: Houston (no longer with the program)

CB Brian George: Houston

CB Myles Jones: Duke

CB Josh Moten: Nowhere

CB Smoke Bouie: Georgia

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew: Louisville

QB Haynes King: Georgia Tech

LB Andre White: Georgia Tech

WR Chase Lane: Georgia Tech

OL Matthew Wykoff: Cal

QB Eli Stowers: New Mexico State

DT Adarious Jones: Memphis

DT Marcus Burris: Indiana

DE Elijah Jeudy: Nebraska

LB Tarian Lee: Georgia Southern

WR Devin Price: Florida Atlantic

PK Caden Davis: Ole Miss

DE Tunmise Adeleye: Michigan State

TE Blake Smith: OU

It's amazing. Such a huge list of names and, to be honest (I originally had "bluntly", but considering what some of this bunch is known for not a good idea), I think I wish maybe five had stayed.

Maybe.

Q: where r we with recruiting ? new kids coming forward and where we end up?

A: They're a little over halfway done. I don't quite understand the second part of your question.

so far number 8 - where would you think we would get?

A: Top 5.

Most important thing in the whole equation is OL development - thoughts? (Doctore-20)

A: Well, it's up there. But much improved play by the defensive line and linebackers are up there as well.

Q: What are you expectations for the pool party? Will there be some national uncommitted recruits that weren’t on most recruiting board radars (like 2022) or will it mostly be commits and the targets most of us know about?

A: We already know there will be some top uncommitted players there. Ryan Wingo, for instance. More will show up.

I believe I read an interview with Myles Davis where he says he's going to silent commit in the very near future, and then make a public announcement in a few weeks. Have you heard that? If that's true and shows up to the pool party, one can make assumptions as to where he committed. (thepassag)

A: I have not read that. But I do know a few things about his recruitment and I think he knows where he's going. And that's all I'm going to say about that.

Q: 1. Calmer, feisty or middle of the road Media Days?

A: Calmer. I fully expect that the two headlines will be "Saban gripes about NIL" and "Lane Kiffin tries to punk JImbo, other SEC coaches". But Kiffin's on the last day, so nobody cares.

2. If you can't watch as much practice as you would like, how much more important does your sourcing become and your efforts to protect it?

A: Significantly more. Sometimes you have to just have to sit on something because you don't want to burn the source.

3. To the best of your knowledge, has there been an effort by the staff to keep away from potential "loose heads" as recruiting has moved forward? (justavgillini)

A: You better believe it.

Q: Do you have a futurecast for DL David Stone and if so, what is it? (davidimy)

A: I do not, and if I did, it would be for Oklahoma.

Q: What are the reasons to be a silent commit? (6.William.bs)

A: Great question. I can think of a few possibilities: you're enjoying the process too much to end it; you don't have the guts to tell another coach no or you're eating up the attention. But if I knew, I think I would just pull the trigger and be done with it.

Q: How's our 2025 class looking?? (robbiemtz12)

A: It hasn't started yet. But they're in on a lot of guys I think can be real players at the next level.

Q: With the current NIL landscape in place. Roughly, how would you rank the SEC teams in terms of NIL funding and NIL programs in general. Also, the top 5 programs nationally. (Mark93)

A: Can't do it. Just not familiar enough with the other programs to do it. As far as the top 5 nationally, A&M, Texas, USC and Ohio State are in there. The fifth could be a number of teams.

Q: SEC media days prognostications - how many coaches do you think will whine about NIL outside of Saban?

A: Oh, you'll see more than one. Those are who you call the "have nots". Alabama really doesn't fall there -- a long way from it, in fact -- but Saban will fight anything that threatens him.

Will questions to Jimbo be more on state of the program for 2023 or more on simply buying classes and how many players left A&M?

A: You're not dealing with many intellectual giants and a lot of national guys hate Jimbo, so I think we'll see a lot of portal questions. And then the A&M media will be more interested in the actual issues with the team.

Do you think Jimbo will throw stats back at the media if they ask it or be more diplomatic?

A: No telling.

Will Jimbo mention anything about the sad state of SEC officials and look to Sankey to fix the problem? (Rooster77)

A: Not a snowball's chance in hell. You want to make things worse for your team? Call out the refs in a public setting.

Q: With the 2023 roster just about set, what is the position group or two that you are the most concerned about, depth wise? (naytch)

A: Offensive tackle, linebacker and safety. In that order.

Q: A) When did the recruit pool parties start? Were we one of the first ones to do it or did we get our reputation because ours just exceeded most of the others?

A: Oh, they've been around for ages. This isn't anything new.

B) Any idea why Anthony Maddox is listed as a Pro-Style QB on his profile but ranked with the Dual Threat kids? He’s the only one on the rankings list like that. (Bear_P_I)

A: Don't have an answer for you on that one.

Q: How does firing your recruiting coordinator lead to the best recruiting haul of all time in the space of less than a month???….was he being paid by Sark and Saban to sand bag us?

A: I don't think this is serious. If it is, it shouldn't be. I think recruiting needed a spark it wasn't getting, and once it got it...well, you see.

Does this mean the Jimbo as CEO thing is for real? (eli crow)

A: Yeah, it's for real.

Q: Are you able to give us the inside story on the firing of our recruiting coordinator? Was it poor performance or pursuit of other opportunities? (h273)

A: It's very simple. The job wasn't getting done, so Jimbo made a move. And you've seen things pick up speed with remarkable quickness. It seemed like they were always a step or two slow until last month.

Q: I know you've already elaborated about the current pissing contest between the NCAA and A&M/tu NIL stuff. Not going to hold your feet to the fire here but can you give us your best guess on how you see it playing out going forward?

A: I think it's going to court. The NCAA will attempt to enforce "regulations" that are either vague or non-existent and claim they supersede state laws. Universities will respond with the legal middle finger and off we go.

Did the NCAA fire their one bullet over A&M's bow with that "warning" a couple of weeks ago in desperation attempt to scare A&M to change course (?) or do you think the NCAA and it's new President is fully prepared for an all out battle? I know A&M is fully prepared for an all out battle if necessary. (chile pequin)

A: If he's smart, he's finding a way to come to an accommodation. But I think the NCAA is realizing they're seriously screwed if something doesn't change and their relevance is at stake. They may be willing to go to court and fight it out in a delaying action, hoping that Congress enacts federal NIL regulations.

Q: Will the fight against the NCAA spill over to other aspects of collegiate athletics?

A: No, I think the fight is truly over the continued existence of the NCAA.

Will there ever be a push to extend eligibility to be unlimited as long as they are enrolled or academic requirements being dropped? (submarineag)

A: No, I highly doubt that.

Q: It seems a bit quite on the DT & DE positions. In you assessment whom do we have realistic chance of landing? (idiallo4440)

A: I think the best answer I can give on that one is up with question 6.

Q: The character issues with several members of the 2022 class are well documented. It's been discussed how the staff would focus more on that element going forward to ensure we're bringing on board talented players who "fit" with the desired team culture. Predicting a propensity for colossally stupid activities like racing through parking garages is certainly an inexact science, but are there any particular tangible ways you've witnessed or heard of regarding how that focus is showing up in our recruiting process/analysis of prospects? (jdubyah)

A: Check answer 5. I think that ought to have the answer for you.

Q: I’ve never seen the weight room records? Is that unspoken publicly? (LTGrenader)

A: I haven't heard about weight room records since Fran. And that's a good enough reason to keep them quiet. I thought about the Night of Champions and shuddered.



