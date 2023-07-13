AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.
Q: Way too early list of draft eligible guys (mostly looking for those who may leave early). I know it depends on the season they have, but just gut feeling. (6.William.Bs)
A: There are more draft eligible guys than recent years, for sure. Off the top of my head, I can think of:
Max Johnson
Max Wright
Amari Daniels
Moose Muhammad
Ainias Smith
Jalen Preston
Trey Zuhn
Deuce Fatheree
Bryce Foster
Layden Robinson
Aki Ogunbiyi
Jordan Moko
Fadil Diggs
McKinnley Jackson
Isaiah Raikes
Albert Regis
Edgerrin Cooper
Chris Russell
Jurriente Davis
Demani Richardson
Jardin Gilbert
Josh DeBerry
Tony Grimes
Tyreek Chappell
Deuce Harmon
Nik Constantinou
Q: Could you compare the 2022 and 2023 MLB Drafts impacts on A&M Baseball?
I think the 2022 draft hurt worse because you lost the front end of your rotation, your closer and your catcher. In terms of numbers, 2023 was a little worse, but the biggest deal is that the top high schoolers in the draft decided to come to school. Same with last year and Jace LaViolette.
Secondly, how Aggies actually signed contracts after the 2022 draft?
Everyone who was drafted last year signed.
How many contract signings do you expect in 2023? (rareo)
I expect everyone who was drafted this year to sign.
Q: 1. Who's doing the cooking at the Pool Party since we lost our beloved T Price?
No idea. That one is way too fresh in people’s minds to even consider it.
2. Any further updates on our remaining '24 targets that you haven't already shared?
Not that I can share publicly, but they're a long way from done.
3. Do you believe the 8 game SEC schedule will go on beyond say '25, which would mean we only play tu every other year?
I think the schedule makeup depends purely on TV money. No pay raise? No 9 game schedule.
4. Will MLB ever go to a computer calling balls/strikes?
A: I hope not.
5. What is your one go to summer alcoholic drink? (tsip despiser)
A: Yuengling, but I don't drink much anymore.
Q: How worried should we be about the SECN and the income A&M receives from it with Disney's financial issues? (MexAggie)
A: I'm not worried at all.
Q: Is Carrie Fisher really deceased? I don’t think she is… your thoughts? (Blumpkinator Dong)
A: Dead on screen and off.
Q: As we’re getting closer to the upcoming season, what is your sense of the emotional state of the team and status of individual players? Is there a strong, positive vibe? What about you, as we get closer to season, are you growing more or less optimistic, and why? (ThePassAg)
A: I think they're optimistic and have a little chip on their shoulder after last year.
As for me, I'm more optimistic, but I am every year.
Q: Can you walk through the thinking on signing over 25 in this class. We’re pretty young and I don’t see that many juniors declaring early. Is it just portal concerns? (elicrow)
A: Portal, there’s way more juniors than you think and with no 25 man limit, why not?
Q: Any updated thoughts on what Jimbo might do with our coaching vacancy? For any of us with half a brain, it’s obvious that TP can never be replaced. However, do you think that Jimbo will continue with a specific DE coach (howdy, TJE!), or have someone focus on some other specific area? (Froppe)
A: I’ve said Tony Jerod-Eddie and still think that will be the move until I hear otherwise.
Q: After the tiny 19 member class of 2023, are the powers that be making realistic assumptions about attrition to AVOID another critical year of portal recruiting?
if the class of 2023 had at least 25 freshmen/transfers, the 2022/23 attrition would have been a walk in the park. (rareo)
A: Couple of things on that. First, they already replaced all the guys lost and then some through the portal and that "tiny" class. Also, if you want more players for 2024, you're going to get them. After all, they're already at 17.
Q: Is there an NFL offense that best resembles what we’ll see this fall? I remember the Chiefs being mentioned but that sounds like a hell of an improvement. (Don’t say the Texans lol)
A: I don't know. I don't watch the NFL much anymore.
Will we see Sternberger level production from our TE’s? (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: Almost certainly not. Sternberger was THE guy on that team until very late in the year. That won't be the case this season.
Q: Could you rank our current commits for us as they measure in importance to this class? Maybe throw the players in as well that we are the presumed favorites to land?
A: I think you have to look at where the needs are: tackle, linebacker, wideout and corner. So, by that, Weston Davis, Ashton Funk, Tyanthony Smith, Jordan Lockhart, Tristan Jernigan, Cam Coleman and Dre'lon Miller are the most important. If you want to say all four wideouts, you can.
Also - wish list at the trade deadline for your Orioles? Do you think they will be aggressive and part with some top prospects for some starting pitching?
A: Personally, I wouldn't. As far as I'm concerned, Grayson Rodriguez, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday are off limits. Maybe some guys at the lower levels could be available, but the guys I've mentioned are like Kyle Tucker -- they may not be there yet, but you know they're going to be special and you don't trade them no matter what.
Q: Who are our kickers this year? Who is running back KOs and punts? (Carterr66)
A: The kickers are Nik Constantinou and Randy Bond, judging from this spring. Neither were challenged. Ainias will return punts, and kickoffs are still up for grabs.
Q: If our OC likes to utilize TEs, (I know Jimbo does), what are your thoughts on this being a big and productive part of our offense? With an improved OL, leading to better run opportunities, and really good stable of WRs, aren’t defenses going to have a tough time guarding TEs? (FoxCo73)
A: I think they'll be an important part of the offense. But I don't think they'll be target 1 like Sternberger was. All the same, Donovan Green and Jake Johnson should get a fair number of targets this year.
Q: When does the 6th year of eligibility (due to Covid) end? How can we look at the roster and determine the eligibility for each player? Did Moko and the JC footballers ever get that 6th year from the NCAA? (SGMan)
A: It will end as soon as the guys who lost a season or had it limited have moved on. So we've still got a couple more years of it, at least. I believe that that applies to the JUCOs as well.
Q: How is TE Theo developing in his blocking, route running, and what will be his playing weight this season? (BoxsterBoy72)
A: He was definitely improved this spring, but he's still got a ways to go. I think he'll be around 260 pounds this season, which is pretty solid.
Q: I’m having a hard time wrapping my mind around our recruiting prior to our recruiting coordinator being canned vs how good it’s been since his departure. Was he really that incompetent or did recruits hate his ass, help me to understand? (David123)
A: I think a sense of urgency was lacking. A&M was evaluating well, they were offering early, and then just didn't keep the pressure on. Over the past six weeks, that has clealry changed.
Q: You have made comments about possible or avoided questions to various coaches at the SEC days. What do you think will be the most interesting aspects to be addressed by the SEC and who/what will be the unexpected thing or statement by coaches or the SEC?
A: I would hope there would be something about the officiating, but that's unlikely. And if there is something unexpected, then I wouldn't be able to guess it anyway. I do expect that Lane Kiffin will shoot off his mouth, because he always does. But overall, this is a more uptight group of coaches than we've seen most years.
Fall camp starts in a couple of weeks. Same limited access?
A: No change.
How do you see the OL being developed?
A: I think 80% of the line is set. The questions are whether Trey Zuhn beats out Chase Bisontis and which side the tackles are on.
I know Price was out some last fall. I do not remember if someone has been announced who will try to fill his shoes. How is that shaping up?
A: Like I said, Tony Jerod-Eddie until told otherwise. And time is running out.
Construction on the north end. Will it be ready for game day? (DentonAg80)
A: South end, and that's the plan.
Q: With 17 recruits in, what's your thoughts on how we finish.out this class?
A: Got to get a couple of corners at least, a defensive tackle or two, another guard, two running backs and then get the best players available to you.
Do you expect us to take more than 25? (4cag)
A: Yes.
Q: Which commits do you see getting a major rating boost by ESD?
A: Miles O'Neill, Myles Davis and Gabriel Reliford.
Cornerback recruiting is looking shaky right now. Aside from Bussey please tell me I'm wrong.
A: Can't tell you that.
Will the O-line "starters" be healthy for fall camp? (prater1978)
A: They should be. That's my expectation.
Q: Why the media hate for Jimbo and/or A&M?
A: A&M has always gotten the hate because it's big, it's Texan, and it's largely conservative. There are a lot of northeast liberals in the media, so those are antithetical to them. Jimbo has been hated because people feel he backstabbed Bobby Bowden, that he ran a loose ship at FSU and now has the big money machine at A&M behind him. They also think he's overly stubborn.
How does Bama, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Florida, etc, and Texas get away with NIL gross misconduct and somehow we’re the bad guys?
A: A&M's getting away with it too, so who cares?
How long before, if not already, the rest of the SEC despise Texas?
A: I think most did before, but money machine go brrrrrrrt.
Do you think we could have all 4*'s or above in this recruiting class? (Big Smoothie)
A: No.
Q: It appears that our baseball team is being built more on transfers than recruits. How many recruits do we have? He cut a bunch of last year's recruits. (billy charles)
A: I don't agree with this. Transfers get more attention, but they're aren't more of them. The 2023 A&M baseball signing class has 14 players in it, and I think nearly all (if not actually all) will make it to campus.
Q: With our recruiting now jumping a bit, what position group do you see as our best grouping and which one will you see as the weakest?
A: Are we talking about the team or the recruiting class? Team-wise, the strongest are the defensive line, tight end and wideout. The weakest are linebacker and offensive line until i see otherwise. Recruiting-wise, linebacker, offensive tackle and wideout are by far the strongest.
What players with eligibility left at the end of the season do you think may take a try at the NFL draft? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: Moose Muhammad, almost certainly. Shemar Turner could, as could Tyreek Chappell. Max Johnson might. With a really good season, I could see Bryce Foster or Deuce Fatheree giving it a go.
Q: Can you talk a little about our safety commits. Their skills and expectations for the role they each would fill. (Richard23)
A: For one thing, both are really fast safeties. Jordan Pride is more of a classic safety that roams the middle and hits people. Myles Davis can do that, but his coverage skills are extremely good. His anticipation is outstanding. So I could see him playing nickel too.
Q: Tell me about Finn Dirstine. How much to you expect him to contribute etc. (jerryh670)
A: He's experienced depth, pure and simple. If he plays, one or more of the guards are hurt.
Q: What's the status of the construction on the indoor football facility? Construction all on schedule? (Rick77)
A: So far as I know. Last look I got showed a whole lot of progress since the spring.