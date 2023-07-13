It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Way too early list of draft eligible guys (mostly looking for those who may leave early). I know it depends on the season they have, but just gut feeling. (6.William.Bs)

A: There are more draft eligible guys than recent years, for sure. Off the top of my head, I can think of:

Max Johnson

Max Wright

Amari Daniels

Moose Muhammad

Ainias Smith

Jalen Preston

Trey Zuhn

Deuce Fatheree

Bryce Foster

Layden Robinson

Aki Ogunbiyi

Jordan Moko

Fadil Diggs

McKinnley Jackson

Isaiah Raikes

Albert Regis

Edgerrin Cooper

Chris Russell

Jurriente Davis

Demani Richardson

Jardin Gilbert

Josh DeBerry

Tony Grimes

Tyreek Chappell

Deuce Harmon

Nik Constantinou

Q: Could you compare the 2022 and 2023 MLB Drafts impacts on A&M Baseball?

I think the 2022 draft hurt worse because you lost the front end of your rotation, your closer and your catcher. In terms of numbers, 2023 was a little worse, but the biggest deal is that the top high schoolers in the draft decided to come to school. Same with last year and Jace LaViolette.

Secondly, how Aggies actually signed contracts after the 2022 draft?

Everyone who was drafted last year signed.

How many contract signings do you expect in 2023? (rareo)

I expect everyone who was drafted this year to sign.

Q: 1. Who's doing the cooking at the Pool Party since we lost our beloved T Price?

No idea. That one is way too fresh in people’s minds to even consider it.

2. Any further updates on our remaining '24 targets that you haven't already shared?

Not that I can share publicly, but they're a long way from done.

3. Do you believe the 8 game SEC schedule will go on beyond say '25, which would mean we only play tu every other year?

I think the schedule makeup depends purely on TV money. No pay raise? No 9 game schedule.

4. Will MLB ever go to a computer calling balls/strikes?

A: I hope not.

5. What is your one go to summer alcoholic drink? (tsip despiser)

A: Yuengling, but I don't drink much anymore.

Q: How worried should we be about the SECN and the income A&M receives from it with Disney's financial issues? (MexAggie)

A: I'm not worried at all.

Q: Is Carrie Fisher really deceased? I don’t think she is… your thoughts? (Blumpkinator Dong)

A: Dead on screen and off.

Q: As we’re getting closer to the upcoming season, what is your sense of the emotional state of the team and status of individual players? Is there a strong, positive vibe? What about you, as we get closer to season, are you growing more or less optimistic, and why? (ThePassAg)

A: I think they're optimistic and have a little chip on their shoulder after last year.

As for me, I'm more optimistic, but I am every year.

Q: Can you walk through the thinking on signing over 25 in this class. We’re pretty young and I don’t see that many juniors declaring early. Is it just portal concerns? (elicrow)

A: Portal, there’s way more juniors than you think and with no 25 man limit, why not?

Q: Any updated thoughts on what Jimbo might do with our coaching vacancy? For any of us with half a brain, it’s obvious that TP can never be replaced. However, do you think that Jimbo will continue with a specific DE coach (howdy, TJE!), or have someone focus on some other specific area? (Froppe)

A: I’ve said Tony Jerod-Eddie and still think that will be the move until I hear otherwise.

Q: After the tiny 19 member class of 2023, are the powers that be making realistic assumptions about attrition to AVOID another critical year of portal recruiting?

if the class of 2023 had at least 25 freshmen/transfers, the 2022/23 attrition would have been a walk in the park. (rareo)

A: Couple of things on that. First, they already replaced all the guys lost and then some through the portal and that "tiny" class. Also, if you want more players for 2024, you're going to get them. After all, they're already at 17.

Q: Is there an NFL offense that best resembles what we’ll see this fall? I remember the Chiefs being mentioned but that sounds like a hell of an improvement. (Don’t say the Texans lol)

A: I don't know. I don't watch the NFL much anymore.

Will we see Sternberger level production from our TE’s? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Almost certainly not. Sternberger was THE guy on that team until very late in the year. That won't be the case this season.

Q: Could you rank our current commits for us as they measure in importance to this class? Maybe throw the players in as well that we are the presumed favorites to land?

A: I think you have to look at where the needs are: tackle, linebacker, wideout and corner. So, by that, Weston Davis, Ashton Funk, Tyanthony Smith, Jordan Lockhart, Tristan Jernigan, Cam Coleman and Dre'lon Miller are the most important. If you want to say all four wideouts, you can.

Also - wish list at the trade deadline for your Orioles? Do you think they will be aggressive and part with some top prospects for some starting pitching?

A: Personally, I wouldn't. As far as I'm concerned, Grayson Rodriguez, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday are off limits. Maybe some guys at the lower levels could be available, but the guys I've mentioned are like Kyle Tucker -- they may not be there yet, but you know they're going to be special and you don't trade them no matter what.