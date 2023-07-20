It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

A: It's a biggie, to be sure. There were a lot of similarities between A&M and Miami last year -- both were massive disappointments at 5-7; both had jailbreaks on their quarterback and didn't force many turnovers. Their defense was inferior to A&M's, but unlike the Aggies, they couldn't stop the pass. I don't think they got a whole lot better through the portal and their running game was bad (95th overall), so they've got a lot of work to do. A&M is a 3.5-point favorite right now, which is closer than I would have expected. But A&M's just going to have to go out and prove it really has taken some big steps forward.

Q: 20 returning starters. A lot to be excited about. That Miami game could be huge for momentum. I noticed they have a lot of returning starters as well. What are your thoughts on that game? (jperez1979)

If I do, then yeah, I think there's a pretty fair shot. We're down to two weeks, and there's usually enough stuff to get through that last stretch of desert.

Q: Do you think you can come up with enough content to keep your awesome streak alive of fresh analysis and engaging journalism to stretch us out until camp starts? (Richard23)

A: Anyone who says they know right now is lying. I don't think the transfers are all in yet and there are still some decisions that have to be made. I don't think we'll have much of an idea until after fall baseball.

Q: If you had to place a $100 bet today on our opening day baseball lineup in the Spring. What does that look like? Now that the draft is over and transfers solidified-ish, we should have a decent picture of things... (proudag96)

A: Because state law supersedes whatever the NCAA tries to implement. If the NCAA penalizes a school due to what it deems are NIL infractions and that school is within the bounds of state law, they're going to court and the NCAA will lose. It's very simple.

Q: Does the NCAA have the authority to determine its membership, revoke scholarships and limit/exclude bowl games? If so, why is the position on here that they are powerless in the NIL game?(DFWAggie)

What position group will be the most improved from last year to opening game? (eli crow)

I'll go with Fadil Diggs, because he had the most last year; McKinnley Jackson, because either he or Walter Nolen will get one-on-one matchups and eat them alive, and Shemar Stewart, because I think he's got a complete game and will be on the field a lot, meaning a lot of opportunities.

Give us the over under and commentary on sacks for the year by your top 3 defenders.

A: Not all the coaches are yellers and screamers. I've never heard Elijah Robinson, Damyeune Craig or D.J. Durkin raise their voices. But maybe they just decided to try another approach, or wait until we're not around.

Q: You've made several comments about the calmness of the coaches. This seems like a big change from the constantly shouting profanity of the past. What's driving the change in your opinion?

Q: What's the over/under on how many years before the NCAA is dismantled?

A: it survives at the convenience of the major conferences. If they say enough's enough, it's done.

Will Super conferences be the last crushing blow to the NCAA?

They could be. No telling for sure though.

What really can the NCAA do to A&M(State of Texas) regarding NIL and punishment? (Big Smoothie)

A: They can try to implement penalties, at which point it'll go to court. The NCAA has indicated they're prepared for that, which is laughable. They can't outspend some of the institutions they'll have to face down, especially if they work together.

Q: do you know what the coaching staff is doing to try to avoid a repeat of the rash of injuries the team suffered last year ? (doctore-20)

A: It's not really on the coaching staff, but the training staff. A few players have mentioned that they're doing some things different to prevent injuries, but I really don't know what those different things are. Hopefully we can find out in a couple of weeks when they have a team media day.

Q: Our WR cup runneth over, with 1 or more still deciding. I know most good jocks aren't concerned about competition but deep down some of these guys have to be thinking "Am I going to get to play?" How confident are you in our ability to sign them all? (h273)

A: Bluntly, I think they have their receiver class right now. If they can get Micah Hudson and/or Ryan Wingo, great. And continuing to pursue them is reasonable. But I don't think A&M leads for either and they can read the same depth chat you and I can. And, right now, that depth chart for 2024 reads:

Evan Stewart

Noah Thomas

Micah Tease

Raymond Cottrell

Jordan Anthony

Dre'lon Miller

Debron Gatling

Cam Coleman

Jahdae Walker

Ernest Campbell

Jaylan Hornsby

And you never know, Moose Muhammad does have eligibility left. All of those guys are 4-stars at a minimum (save for Walker, who was unranked).

So I guess that's a long way of saying I'm not confident in A&M signing anyone else at the position.

Q: I know we're hopeful and confident on Terry Bussey. But now I read where we're serious contenders for 5* Simmons. What say you? (win77)

A: The player in question would be 5-star DE Colin Simmons. And I'm not confident A&M will sign him. The only way the Aggies win out is if his recruitment drags on, which he doesn't seem to want to do. A&M should have him in for the pool party, which has changed the minds of guys like Antonio Johnson, Evan Stewart and Walter Nolen in the past. They'll need a repeat performance to push even or ahead with Simmons.

Q: Given the incredible WR commitments we have gained to date. Do you believe we remain in good position to sign either Hudson or Wingo (or even good lord, both)? If you want to hedge a bit, maybe we can revisit after the pool party as I believe both are scheduled to attend. Is that still the case? (maddog83)

A: I think I answered most of this two questions ago, but as for the pool party part -- Wingo is supposed to be there. I don't know about Hudson but it would not surprise me. And we'll certainly have a better idea once that even comes and goes.

Q: How confident should we be with the LB and DB position groups? (Ag_2000)

A: Barring injuries, I feel real good about the defensive backs across the board. At linebacker, they need to stay healthy and show me that they've got a much better clue on what to do this year as opposed to last before I feel good about them.

Q: With all the NIL talk this week at media days, have you heard of any actual realistic ideas that could be implemented to provide some level of consistency across state lines? Everyone acknowledges there is a problem.

A: No.

Q: forget Miami, how do you think the Lobos game unfolds on Sept. 2? Very conservative to "not show anything" or full game plan on both sides of the ball looking to make a statement to the tune of 45-3? I see this game as setting the tone and also both Durkins and Petrino (as well as Jimbo) showing everything is moving along fine.

A: I would hope A&M dominates. If they can run the ball and stop the run, I'll be satisfied.

bonus question - haven't had a chance to follow all of the SEC media days, what types of questions were asked of Saban? softballs or actual questions? (Rooster77)

A: Lots of softballs. What his favorite cake it, how the trip to Italy was...blah blah blah.

Q: Can you give us an idea of how the WR's will be used (position, strength, how that strength would lead to types of routes.).

Maybe this is too technical, but Jimbo says a route is a route. Players say there will be more big plays, both long passes and short passes designed to get them into space and leverage their skill set / speed. (Richard23)

A: This is a great question and it's still kind of hard to really say. I think your starters right now are Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas outside, Moose Muhammad in the slot and Ainias Smith playing everywhere. Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell were used on the outside during the spring, so it seems reasonable to assume that would stay the case.

Jahdae Walker looks like an outside guy, and Jordan Anthony seems like a slot. But how do you use them? Stewart is an every situation, every down guy. You can say the same for Ainias and Moose. But if you want real speed, you can add Tease and Anthony and they can all fly. If you want to go big, Walker, Cottrell and Thomas can fit that bill. If you need hands, then it's your starting four (or Stewart, Moose and Smith if you've got to limit the grouping to three).

Q: If you are the Astros GM, do you mortgage the farm and some of the club to get Cease and Robert? (parlay magic)

A: Both are under team control for multiple years and are having (or just had) great seasons. In other words, damn straight I do. You make that trade and the Astros are the smart money favorites to repeat.











