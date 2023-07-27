It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Pretty remarkable that two 5* WR are still flirting with us. If one of them were to commit, do you see any of the current commits thinking the water is too deep and going elsewhere? Can we really keep all of this WR talent and keep them all happy?

A: That is an impossible question to answer. Guys like Jaylen Hornsby and Ernest Campbell committed knowing A&M already had some serious talent coming and it didn't faze them. I guess if Micah Hudson and Ryan Wingo show up this weekend, they're not fazed either. Someone has to replace Ainias Smith and (probably) Moose Muhammad next year, after all.

Having said that, A&M doesn't lead for either guy and I would be surprised at this point if they got either, but stranger things have happened.

How do you think the East finishes? Really interested in where you think UT ends up. Planning to attend the game in Knoxville and wondering what to expect. (Eli Crow)

I have Georgia winning it, Tennessee second and I think I had South Carolina third, but I don't remember. But the top two are the ones I think are really the class of the division.

Q: When will the full fall roster be available on the Aggie website? (JerryH670)

A: "Sometime before fall camp."

Q: Brief update on baseball & basketball (men’s) given all the draft / transfer stuff. Please? (WoodenMan)

A: A&M will get their full signing class in for baseball. The ones that were supposed to go high and didn't go as high as they wanted pulled their names out of the draft. They won't get the third base transfer from Fairfield, Charlie Pagliarini, as he signed with the Mariners. Transfers aren't done fore baseball, so things aren't complete yet.

For basketball, they have their roster for this year. Gone are PG Andre Gordon, C Javonte Brown, PG Kiki Robinson, F Ethan Henderson, F Ashton Smith and, of course, F Dexter Dennis. Arriving are freshman PG Bryce Lindsay, G/F Jace Carter (16.6 PPG at Illinois-Chicago), G/F Eli Lawrence (12.2 PPG at Middle Tennessee) and C Wildens Leveque (5.5 PPG at UMass).

Returning players are G Boots Radford, PG Wade Taylor IV, G/F Manny Obaseki, F Hayden Hefner, F Julius Marble, F Henry Coleman III, F Andersson Garcia and F Solomon Washington.

Q: How are the new indoor football, track, and other facilities progressing?

A: Football is supposed to be done for the start of camp next week. Don't know about track. The new academics building will be completed next year.

Is there a single person who is in charge of the pool party for the coaches?

A: Unlikely.

Remind us when Jimbo typically conveys who will be the starting QB. (tsip despiser)

A: Normally after training camp ends, or when we can't watch anymore.

Q: Who will be our running back(s) in 2024 class? Frazier and Durham seem unlikely, at this point. I read that we are slow playing McFall. Who are our other possibilities? (AgNok)

A: those are the current options.

Q: - I am not a coach, but the three-man front drove me (and a lot of others) crazy sometimes last year. Do you know what Durkin's reasoning was for this?

A: Nope.

- Frequently, it is stating that the longer it takes for a kid to commit, the better it is for us to get in his ear. Any concerns about this with Bussey? No panic here, just curious is that might be the case. (MacyAg)

A: I personally have no concerns. Haven't heard a thing about another program in quite some time.

Q: 1. Boring time of year nearing an end with football season almost here…but interested on your expanded take with maybe CO to little12. How do you see dominos falling with pac and what the the big two conferences might be thinking.. My belief is the B1G and SEC have sights set on ACC even though it’s out there on TV rights issue. I just don’t see Oregon or Washington to B1G. If they were worthy, they’d be in with usc and ucla. Thoughts?

A: I don't think that the B1G and SEC are in any hurry to start a war with the ACC. Teams would have to come out and publicly announce their intentions to leave and be ready for a legal fight before either conference would step in. The difference here compared to when A&M and Missouri left the Big 12 (or even now, with Texas and OU leaving) is the very existence of the conference. About half the ACC would like to get out, but probably can't. So the B1G and SEC will wait.

As for the Pac-12, I think they're in serious trouble. They don't have a TV deal, doesn't look they're going to get a TV deal and other schools are looking for a way out. I wouldn't be surprised if Oregon tries to bail out too, and they may be the mystery team for the Big 12.

2. Safety. I think this position depth is in the realm of most scary like OT. An injury or two to a position group where you are only two deep group puts you in last year’s territory. On LB, you can sport a 3 deep, but sure, it’s not experienced. That may be position #3 on the depth concern. Not sure why some say LB is higher on concern list than those other two. How many more do you think they take over what is committed in each of those three groups?

A: I think you're discounting the fact that Jacoby Mathews and Jarred Kerr can play both safety positions and can rotate if need be. Also, Bryce Anderson can move back there and play, and someone else (Josh DeBerry?) can come in at nickel. The ability to utilize guys who can play both safety positions makes it different for me than linebacker.

As for how many more they'll take, I know they'd take at least one more linebacker and could take another safety, though I don't know who that would be right now.

3. Who are the the DT prospects that we have a real opportunity to pull in? Seems like we are not favored for any there. Maybe the CA prospect is the only higher probability one. Have we moved on from the AR DE/DT prospect? (Haas89)

A: No, they're still in it for TJ Lindsey. They're also still after David Stone, but I think he's likely going to OU. Aydin Breland could be leaning Georgia's way. But Dominik McKinley is also still out there, and he's supposed to be at the pool party.

Q: My only concerns (aside from injuries which are not predictable) for this year are Durkin & Addazzio. What is your opinion on these improving their respective units? Specifically, Durkin's run defense & play calling? Addazzio's ability to coach the OL group into a cohesive unit? (Mozilla)

A: I wasn't exactly thrilled with either last year, but both had to deal with injuries and inexperience. And the things I've heard, over and over and over, is that things are much improved. But I have my doubts until proven otherwise. With the defense, I thought the biggest issue was the linebackers running all over the place and frequently the wrong place. That group was not good last year, but this year Durkin is coaching them. There's no excuses to be had about not understanding what to do. The line is more mature and deep, so I think the defense should be good this year.

The O-line has all five starters back, even though it's no certainty all five will start. But again, there's supposedly more cohesion and they're playing much better as a group. And, again, we'll see.

Q: The answer to this one may be obvious, but I need some schooling.

Over the years, base defensives have change to match the innovations on the offensive side. I assume the 4-2-5 is our base. I assume that this defense allows more solutions to spread offenses, 4 wideout sets. Etc.

A: Right. The idea is the nickel will be more capable of covering a slot than a linebacker, which makes sense. But you still want someone capable of defending the run.

There are a lot of power running teams.

A: Not really, not anymore. Even Alabama has gone away from it, and Auburn certainly will with Freeze.

There are some great running QB's that need attention. Please find a question in my ramblings. (Richard23)

A: And yes, there are some really good running quarterbacks that you have to account for. You can use a linebacker or a nickel to spy him, but it's imperative that the pass rush stay in their lanes so he doesn't get a chance to break containment and run.

Q: At this point, do you have expectations for the pool party? Will we see some commitments this weekend?

A: I want to caution everyone about having big expectations for huge commits at the pool party. That usually doesn't happen. They've had some guys commit shortly after, but very few do it right then and there. I could see Terry Bussey making his move soon, but outside of that, I don't think any are ready to make a move. The pool party is big momentum booster, but not normally a closer.

First day of fall practice is only 6 days away if I understand correctly. I presume there will be a press conference and a few minutes of watching some warm ups. Expecting anything new or surprising? (DentonAg80)

A: Outside of the new practice facility? Nah.