It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Can you walk us through the defensive coaching changes?

A: There’s actually a lot more to walk through than I first thought. Elijah Robinson now has the entire defensive line, for instance. D.J. Durkin has the linebackers, moving over from safeties (and he’s the D.C.). T.J. Rushing moved from corners to safeties, Bryant Gross-Armiento took over the corners and Jack Schaefer now has the nickels and will also help with safeties. Everyone on the staff has been here for a while, but you have two promotions and a lot of shuffling.

I’d like to get a better idea of your excitement level for this team. Where do you think the offense and defense each rank against the past teams that we’ve fielded since joining the SEC? I seem to remember that the 2012 team had all 11 on offense make a pro roster at some point. Are we talking that good? (EliCrow)

A: I would really like to say yes, but I’ve been pretty consistently disappointed over the past decade. So I’m a bit more skeptical this time around. Having said that, on paper they have not had a team that has had this much depth and talent at any point since 2012. So there’s certainly reason for optimism, I just need to see it play out.





Q: With McCall seemingly on the outside looking in at CB, what about safety? (Tschaar)

A: I wouldn’t give up on him just yet. What we saw in one practice may not be how things play out in scrimmages and closed practices. Now, having said all that, if he’s way down on the depth chart in a week, that's something I think both the team and him should consider. That’s how he was evaluated by Rivals as a high schooler.





Q: Saw an AP article yesterday that the 12th Man+ Fund is discontinuing NIL Operations. Is this old news and the NIL cooperative is operating under a new name? Or, is this something to jump off a cliff about? Thanks for all your help deciphering all this NIL BS. (LawHall)

A: To clarify, the 12thMan+ Fund is being discontinued. According to the IRS, taking contributions specifically for NIL purposes would have jeopardized the 12th Man Foundation’s non-profit status.

Here’s what the Foundation said yesterday: “This decision does not prevent the 12th Man Foundation from supporting NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes. As part of its altered approach, the organization plans to support NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes by expanding its marketing outreach using unrestricted annual fund contributions.”

So basically, you can still donate and have the funds go to NIL, you just can’t donate and say the funds are specifically for NIL.





Q: How will the discontinuation of the 12 man+ fund effect recruiting? Is this something that will heavily impact the edge we've had? (Oamj)

A: It shouldn’t impact it much at all. For once, everyone is on the same playing field, and A&M still has a much bigger and richer donor base than most other schools.





Q: why did it take so long to do something on offense? Since Jimbo arrived in 2018 the team problem has been mainly the lack of continuous production on offense (ie scoring TD's instead of FGs)

A: There was always an excuse for it. First, they ran really well behind a good line in 2018, so no problems. Then the line was bad in 2019 and Kellen Mond didn’t really improve, so there’s that answer. Then in 2020 everything worked Spiller, Achane and Mond. And then in 2021, Zach Calzada wasn’t good after Haynes King got hurt. And then, last year, there just weren’t any excuses to be had besides injuries. It was just flat out bad and predictable.





who is still in play for RB in the 2024 class? (Doctore-20)

A: Uh…nobody? They have to figure something out there.





Q: Will our embarrassment of riches attract a 5 star QB? (Richard23)

A: If the offense works the way people hope and puts up points, they will have no problem getting a big name for 2025.





Q: Now that a lot of the dirty laundry surrounding JFF has been put out by Netflix, do you have any stories that you feel you can share with us now that you couldn't before? (Tailgate Ag)

A: Nah, I think it’s all been covered.





Q: Does the commitment of Simmons to tU, IYHO, in any way affect current or potential recruits? (Big Smoothie)

A: It could have an effect. There are several players that A&M and Texas are still after: CB Kobe Black, OL Blake Ivy, DE Zina Umeozulu and DT Dominick McKinley being four of them. But will it have an effect to the point where players flip or stop considering A&M? That I would consider unlikely.



