Q: What is the surface of the new practice field? What implications does it have for speed and injuries (e.g. artificial turf is fast but injury prone). (SGMan)

A: It’s the most modern field turf. I have no idea about what it does for injuries, except to say that people wouldn’t be using it if it had a significantly higher risk of injury for players. And, I would note that A&M’s only significant injury so far this fall was outdoors.

Q: Any knowledge on whether Petrino plans on being on the sidelines or in the booth during games? (HeadleyG2)

A: When we talked to him last weekend, he said he was leaning towards the booth but hadn’t decided yet. I think he’ll be in the booth.

Q: With NIL basically becoming pay for play and our 12th man+ fund getting shut down, does A&M have another strategic option to deal with other entities that are willing to pay more than us no matter the cost? (Big Smoothie)

A: The way you’ve phrased would indicate that it doesn’t matter what A&M does, because they’ll be outbid. But if you want to know how they’re funding NIL, the 12th Man Foundation can still direct money to players. Donors just can’t specifically say that’s what they’re intending the money donated to do.

Q: Can you explain in English and in the short form what we were doing and what we will be doing in the NIL space with the 12th Man Foundation? (H273)

A: Before — 12th Man+, where donors could provide funding specifically for NIL-related expenditures and would be rewarded via a point system.

The IRS said you can’t do that.

Now — People can still donate the money and money will still be used for NIL, they just can’t say that’s what it’s for and there’s not a rewards system.

Q: With coach Sark calling Kobe with the huge cash offer, do you think we are out of it with him? (Richard23)

A: Depends on if A&M (or NIL folks who conveniently support A&M) want to play the game. If they do, then no. If he waits and decides to commit later in the year, then no. But I think he’s going to Texas regardless and have for about four months.

Q: Prior to the Alabama game, what game/team do you think is our most difficult and challenging game to win? (RacerRod)

A: Probably Arkansas. That’ll really be a test to see if the run defense has improved as much as many think it should.

Q: Based on the 2-deep, How would you rank the position groups now that you’ve seen a few scrimmages and heard the scuttle?

A: 1) Defensive line

2) Wide receiver

3) Safety/nickel

4) Quarterback

5) Running back

6) Tight end

7) Offensive line

8) Cornerback

9) Linebacker

Now, having gone through all that, there’s not a single group where I’ve looked and thought, “um, they’re not good.” They all look solid at the very worst.

Q: What/who are the recruiting priorities now? (EliCrow)

A: They need another offensive tackle; Blake Ivy would fit there. They need another linebacker; Deebo Atkins would fit there.

They need corners; Terry Bussey would be a good start.

I think they’re done at QB, TE, WR (barring a 5-star wanting to come) and interior OL. They need some more defensive linemen, another safety/nickel, at least one more corner if they get Bussey and a running back or two.

Q: What game on the schedule worries you the most this year and why? (MC9008)

A: LSU, easily. That game could be for very high stakes, they’re good and A&M hasn’t won in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC.

Q: Tell me why I should be excited about DT again. Poor run defense last year. Nolen dropping 30# of bad weight? Regis and Raikes as backups. Doesn't sound all star to me. Does Dindy move up in the rotation? (DriverD)

A: Ok, this “Nolen dropping 30 pounds of bad weight” stuff is crap. He lost that weight before he got to campus last fall and is actually 5 or so pounds heavier than he was during the season last year.

Why should you be excited about DT? Let’s start with Nolen and McKinnley Jackson, who dominated last year once he got back. Regis and Raikes are plenty capable. DJ Hicks will be in there. Gabe Dindy should move up in the rotation when he gets going at 100%. He’s missed some time this summer.

A&M has one of deepest and most talented DT groups in America. If it’s not “all-star” to you…well, they may surprise you.

Q: Now that the season is almost upon us, compared to the Spring, are you more or less optimistic about:

Our offense

Our Defense

Our recruiting class (thepassAg)

A: Offense — slightly more optimistic. I like the backs a lot and the wideouts are really good. But I’ll believe it when I see it.

Defense: Also slightly more optimistic. The talent is there in spades. Now they have to execute.

Recruiting class: Are we talking 2023 or 2024? I’m way more optimistic about the ’23 class after seeing some of these guys. There’s some real studs in that group. As for the ’24 class, I’m also way more optimistic. They’ve had a great run this summer.

Q: how can Durkin and the defense avoid being torched by running/scrambling QB's this year? (Doctore-20)

A: Good question. The best way that I can think of is to spy with a linebacker or the nickel, but that means the linebackers have to do their jobs properly.

Q: Why does @AggieTabi and the crazy plane lady look alike? (RogueAggie)

A: In real life, they don’t. Tabi is much better looking. And yes, crazy plane lady is hot.

Q: Will you share your betting opinions from time to time this football season ? Personally, I enjoy seeing your gaming perspectives and realize that it is not an exact science and no one bats 1000 % (Jram)

A: Sure, I’ll bring back Wanna Bet. I enjoy making people money when they go in the exact opposite direction of my picks.

Q: Why would be Moose in the slot and not outside? Switch A Smith & Moose? I’ve always thought shorter quicker guys in the slot and longer striders on the outside? Do I have this backwards or do I have their skill set backwards?

A: The big thing for slots is for them to be reliable route runners and have good hands. Shorter guys do tend to be there, but it has more to do with quickness than height. And I think you’ll see Ainias play all three receiver positions this year, not just one. But when we’ve seen him line up, it’s been outside.

What are your expectations of success for Petrino vs. what Kliff had (minus the Manziel factor) I’m sure part of your answer will be the 2012 OL compared to our current personnel. (6.William.Bs)

A: It’s hard to say what Kliff would do without Johnny, because that’s all we have to judge him by. Kliff had a much better offensive line. Petrino has a deeper receiver corps, though there’s no Mike Evans or Ryan Swope. I personally think he has a better group of backs, and I do remember who they had in 2012. If the Aggies can average 30 points a game, they’ll be tough to beat.

Q: Will we be a more attacking team on offense....AND on defense this year?

A: I think so. No reason they shouldn’t be.

Who in the SEC does the best job of evaluating recruits? I'm coming at this from the perspective that Bama, Georgia, LSU, UT, and others all get top 15 classes. So part of the difference in W/L's is recruiting the "right" guys.

A: I think you have to say the guys at the top of the order, because you can get on top if you have two excellent classes or a generational talent (or two). Staying there is extremely tough. So I think you have to say UGA and Alabama have done the best job evaluating because they not only get the big names, they have a great hit rate.

Is there a reason why you don't move to B/CS since this is the FT gig now? (Tsip Despiser)

A: There are a couple of reasons. One, we don’t want to pull Cody out of her school, where she’s got a lot of friends and is very comfortable. The second is that my wife is moving up the food chain at her place of work extremely quickly and is on the verge of being a director. So Mark commutes with minimal complaint.

Q: Will Nick Saban start whining and crying about tu "buying" players since Black and Simmons went public about shopping for the highest offer? Or does it not concern Saban yet since they haven't sniffed the top recruiting spot? (Rooster77)

A: He doesn’t care because they haven’t beaten him yet. A&M has.

Q: I know all the focus is on football right now, but, any thoughts regarding aggie hoops for the coming season and how much impact NIL has on SEC basketball? (Lawhall)

A: I don’t know how much NIL has impacted basketball, honestly. I’m sure it has somewhat — see Arkansas getting every transfer known to man — but hoops has always been an incredibly dirty business.

As for the Aggies — they just got back from the Bahamas, where they took on some national teams and demolished them. A couple of folks I know who were down there (I wasn’t going to prod you guys for a ticket to watch exhibitions) said they looked really good and the team dynamic is excellent. So we’ll see.

Q: What do you envision as your daughter's first date?

Where do you see the three of you going? (Reckless75)

A: I have eight years to think about that, at least. But he’d better have good taste in food. I’m not a cheap armed plus-one.

Q: Do we have any current players who could be rated top 10 at their position nationally? Who has the best shot by the end of our season? (TAMU-83)

A: I think McKinnley Jackson, Demani Richardson and Layden Robinson could all be in that category. Bryce Foster could be too. By the end of the year, I could easily see someone like Evan Stewart or Bryce Anderson joining that list. Walter Nolen could as well.