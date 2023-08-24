It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Any word on Achane's injury? He is not practicing this week so far. (Doctore-20) A: He is “week-to-week” and will probably be ready for the season opener.

Q: How do you see the Orioles managing their roster and young core over the next few years? Can they spend to maintain it like the Astros did with Altuve, Bregman, Yordan, etc.? (Colt_Seavers) A: They can if the Angelos family sells the team. Peter Angelos, the harebrained nitwit owner, is now in his 90s, so he’s handed the reigns to his harebrained nitwit son, John, who is already whining about not getting enough financial support from the state of Maryland for Oriole Park at Camden Yards (read the room, dummy) and said this week that they’re poor and won’t be able to keep the band together. That’s all crap. They’re cheap and incompetent. The best thing they’ve ever done is shut up and let baseball professionals rebuild team after they wrecked it.

Q: AL West race is starting to look intense. How do you see this playing out? How do you want it to play out? (MC9008) A: I’m a Houston guy and know several players, so of course I want the Astros to win. I think they will, but they haven’t played consistent baseball all year, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they don’t. But at this point, I would think all three teams — Rangers, Astros and Mariners — make the playoffs.

Q: When does Rivals typically start listing scholarship offers, ect. for all the 2026 recruiting class? (AgsRule97!) A: They already have. You can see all the offers currently out here.

Q: Let's say this year goes as well as planned(10+ Wins) and the team has minimum injuries. Who will/might leave and how do those departures affect next year's team*? * You can add in the '24 recruits if you like or not. (Big Smoothie) A: The only way I touch this is to discuss people leaving for the NFL Draft. You’re losing Demani Richardson, Chris Russell, Max Wright, Ainias Smith, Josh DeBerry, Layden Robinson, JD Davis and Finn Dirstine for sure. Edgerrin Cooper, McKinnley Jackson and Tony Grimes will all have played four years, but have a Covid season they could use if they want. Fadil Diggs, Isaiah Raikes and Moose Muhammad could go if they wanted, as they’re redshirt juniors. Shemar Turner and Jardin Gilbert are both juniors. Bryce Foster is a redshirt sophomore, so all three of them will be eligible.

Q: If you could choose 6 - 8 of our fastest team members to race the 100 meter dash, who are you choosing to run and who are you picking to win? (Headley G2) A: I’m starting with Jordan Anthony, who may be the fastest player in college football and is a track star. Then I’d have Evan Stewart, Micah Tease, Bryce Anderson, Reuben Owens and Dalton Brooks. Anthony wins.

Q: What are your realistic and optimistic preseason over/unders for games won this year? (3s2ghill) A: I think 9-3, 8-4 is realistic. The optimist in me thinks 11-1.

Q: Will Petrino keep it fairly simple, or do you anticipate him opening up his game plan a bit? A: I think they’ll be a little more aggressive than usual because they have Miami the second week.

Make your call. First defensive series. 4 man front or does AY FULLY meltdown with a 3 man front? (tsip despiser) A: I haven’t seen anything but a 4-man front, so I’m assuming that.

Q: After the Haynes (King) announcement, what former Ag players might we play against this year? A: Since Chris Marshall and Smoke Bouie have already gotten the gate at Ole Miss and Georgia, the only one left on the schedule is Denver Harris at LSU. The other possibility is Donell Harris, who transferred to ULM.

Make your call, first offensive play will be what? A: Handoff off left tackle.

If Petrino is in the booth, who does he relay plays to get them on the field. Clock starts or does not stop between plays now, so how does this work considering the issues in the past for getting plays started? (DentonAg80) A: The play calls will probably be sent down to Dameyune Craig or Marquel Blackwell, who will signal them in.

Q: What was last year's average points per game? Based on the talent we have, what, in your opinion, do you expect this year's average to be? (Hogtide) A: Last year’s average was an anemic 22.8 points per game. I think this season they should average 30. There’s really not much of a reason not to.

Evan Stewart would be one of an Aggie football sprint team.

Q: Almost every year, one of the seniors (occasionally two of them) surprises us, jumping out of nowhere to perform far better than the previous three years. For example, Daylon Mack played great as a senior. DCS went from frustrating liability to dependable DB. There was Dan Moore, etc. Pick one senior (or two) to breakout this year and really surprise us. (SGMan) A: There aren’t many seniors to choose from. Linebackers JD Harris and Chris Russell are definite possibilities. Corner Tony Grimes is another. These guys have all played plenty, but they could just hit another gear and be really good in their final seasons.

Q: Do I remember correctly that A&M is going to expand the seating capacity at Kyle Field - by filling in the current gaps at the corners of the stadium? If that is correct, could you provide more details as to when the construction is planned? Number of seats added? Etc.? How will we stack up compared to all of the other schools in terms of stadium capacity? (usnaAggie) A: If they’re doing that, it is not in the immediate future. Kyle Field is already the biggest stadium in the SEC and they haven’t started requesting donations to fund another expansion.

Q: When Cody joins the Corps will you watch them March around Aggie Park? If she runs for and becomes the 1st female Yell Leader will you cheer on demand? (H273) A: I don’t think she’s down for either of those. But I might recruit her into the family business and have her help me covering games. I’ll be quite ancient by that time.

Q: Does Durkin get a little frisky knowing that the O is way more potent this year and start dialing up the pressure? (Elicrow) A: I hope. That’s no telling right now.

Q: How can we not have Anias starting? Does everyone remember how good he was with the ball in his hands. Imagine what will happen when he has a QB that will get the ball to him. or is your depth chart assuming (or knowing) that he will line up in 4 or 5 different spots? (RogueAggie) A: The latter. But keep in mind, Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad and Noah Thomas can all do things with the ball in their own right. It’s not like him coming off the bench and playing in the backfield and all three receiver spots is a knock on him.

Q: Gilly was such an inspiration. Any chance Max Wright ends up with a similar story. The guy has been such a great Ag. Would love to see him make a NFL roster. A: There’s a few major differences between the two, not the least of which was Cullen Gillaspia was a walk-on and Max was a 4-star. But he’s going to need to have a bang-up season to extend his career.

Your latest depth chart has Miss ahead of Daniels. Care to elaborate? A: Not much to say beyond we saw him getting first team snaps.

Haven’t heard Kerr’s name in awhile. He getting passed up or just not sure where he fits. A: He’s playing safety, but the starters for this year are set.

Which of our current 3* commits is likely to earn a fourth star? (Elicrow) A: There aren’t many to choose from — they only have four. Having said that, I think QB Miles O’Neill has a real good shot at picking up a fourth star.

Q: When asked “how are you?” How do you respond.

I’m well thank you

Or

I’m good. A: Neither. “Fine, thanks.”

Your latest informed opinion on cornerback position? (Richard23) A: Tyreek Chappell is set, but everyone knows that. I still think Josh DeBerry will be the guy at the other spot, but I could see a lot of guys getting snaps the first few weeks as they try to settle it before conference play begins. As a result, anyone who throws at 7 will have to be quite good or quite a fool.

Q: I'm really looking forward to this season and I believe we'll be considerably improved. That being said, if we have a repeat of last season, you have to think that Jimbo is going to start feeling some pressure. I think we made a great decision when we brought Jimbo on but i was NOT a fan of his extension (left us with no leverage). His buyout is massive so I wouldn't expect anything to happen anytime soon BUT out of curiosity do you know the details of his buyout? In particular, I was told that one thing we have as a benefit is that we don't have to pay it all out at once. As in, we could pay out Jimbo out over the course of many years. Would this give us the ability to take on a big buyout like Jimbo's and give us leverage if we do look at a new direction in the coming years? (Oamj) A: All that for me to say this: we’re a long way from having to worry about it. It would take another 5-7, 6-6 year for it to be a concern.



Tyreek Chappell is locked in at corner. The other job remains up for grabs.

Q: This season will be successful because _____ happened ? A: The team stayed healthy, the sophomores matured and started reaching their potential and the offense worked.

This season wasn’t a success because _______? (Fatrobby) A: None of the things above happened.

Q: can we get this year more games that we play great on both sides of the ball - including STs? (Doctore-20)

A: Han Solo can say it best.







Seriously, it’s all guesswork right now. We can say they look better, things are running smoother and guys look like they have a better grasp of things, but until we actually see it, how can we say with certainty?

Q: Which linemen on either side of the ball play angry or mean? I don’t mean Conrad Dobler dirty, but that they are feared in the trenches. We often see the reserved, soft-spoken side of the players in the media, but they may have different personas when the ball snaps. (Kneuse) A: Bryce Foster, Chase Bisontis, McKinnley Jackson and Trey Zuhn all immediately come to mind. I’m not sure I’d want to screw around with Kam Dewberry, either.

Q: I've heard a rumor York might start from someone who follows another aggie site. Do you think there's any truth to this, and if so, what are your thoughts on this? A: I think that rumor got started from a Facebook post made by a family member. Honestly, I don’t think he’s starting. We never saw him with the 1s. But is he going to play? That I would count on. If he does start, it’s because he’s been leaps and bounds better than two seniors, which is no mean feat.

Is Bisontis that good, or are our options that bad? (Thepassag) A: The other options are a two-year starter at that position, a player who is regarded as having a great summer and another 4-star freshman. He’s out there because he’s good.

Q: My opinion, but our team needs swagger and a take no prisoner attitude in 2023-24. What say you? (Aggie1983) A: I think all teams need to do that any year. If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody’s going to do it for you.

Q: Which games away from Kyle do you plan on attending? A: All of them. Donations gratefully accepted. Please confirm this is the last year @ Jerry world. How do you spend that much money on a stadium and not have automatic flushing urinals? (6.William.Bs) A: It’s not. 2024 is. And I will be very, very happy when it’s done. That series, in that stadium, has been brutal on my heart rate.

Q: Offensive game plan against UNM - come out and show Petrino is what we need to take the next step or stay really conservative and let the incessant CBSSports writer continue the narrative Petrino will be out by week 5? Of course this would only be a ploy by one Jimbo Fisher waiting to spring his adjacent offensive genius on bama? (Rooster77) A: They’ll likely be more aggressive because you’ve got Miami in week 2 and you want most, if not all, of your playbook in and executed on by that point.

Q: You listed Max Johnson as a redshirt Junior. Would he get an extra year because of Covid? I.e., could Johnson be at A&M for two more years after this one? (usnaAggie) A: A&M actually has him listed as a redshirt sophomore, so he could be at A&M three more seasons. He redshirted last year, and he has the covid year, so he’s still where he was when he arrived.

Q: Achane rushed for ~1100 yards last year, Daniels ~200, and Moss ~100, for a total of ~1400.

Assuming everyone stays mostly healthy, how would you see it shaking out this year between Daniels, Moss, and Owens? A: I think they’ll get over 1,400 yards, for sure. It would be easier to take a guess on how it’ll shake out next year, once we get an idea of how the running back rotation will look with Petrino. And which of Daniels, Moss, or Owens do you think will lead the other two in receiving yards? (Phastman) A: I think Daniels is most likely to lead in receiving yards.

Q: If A&M goes 11-1 during the regular season, will Jimbo get credit for any of the wins, or just the one loss? A: Knowing how all this tends to work, he’ll probably get blamed for the wins too.

Which RB will have most yards rushing in game 1? A: I’ll take a guess and say Moss.

Do you think we really will get to see Baby Thor much in this first game? A: Yes.

Do you expect Moose to pick up where he left off at the end of last season, or will it take him 6 or 7 games to get motivated as it did last year? I thought he had the biggest turnaround of anyone during the season last year. (Reckless75) A: This is literally a money year for Moose. He goes big this year and he’s in the draft and making good money. I’m sure he realizes that, and that would be plenty of motivation for me. Q: Who are your top 2 candidates to wear the #12 jersey this year? (Carguy1901) A: How about Sam Matthews or Alex Zettler?

Q: At years end,who will have played more

J Thomas or D brooks? (Tsaar) A: that’s tough. I really don’t know. But I think Brooks may get the edge because he could be on special teams.

Q: Ivy seems to be a bit short for a SEC-type OT. I've seen 6'3" & 6'4". Does he have a long wingspan that projects him as a tackle or do you think that he may be eventually moved to guard? (3G Ag) A: He has an extremely long wingspan, the length of a player closer to 7 feet tall. I think he’s a tackle all the way.

