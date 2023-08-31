It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: How are things with you, Mark?

A: I’m ok. My stress level has gone way down since I stopped working two jobs, but finding revenue streams to replace that lost income creates a different kind of stress.

Is Cody enjoying school?

Cody is good. She’s a fourth grader now and has found her niche in theater. She will be Woodstock in a Charlie Brown Christmas in November.

Are you ready to start the season?

You better believe it.

O/U on turnover ratio this season? Im ready to get back to the wrecking crew days and seeing big hits and defensive TDs.

If they can get back into the positives, say even a +5, they’ll be in good shape. They really struggled to force turnovers last year and it was a problem.

What’s all the hype with Tennessee? Are you buying it, or are they the 2022 version of us? (6.William.bs)

I don’t know about Tennessee. I need to watch a couple of games to make a real educated guess. But all this hype around Joe Milton makes me think they could be in for a disappointment.

Q: Will you be in the press box or the sideline?

A: Depends on the game. Most times I’ll bounce back and forth. Auburn and Alabama I’ll be on the field all the time.

Have you heard any further on Petrino & Durkin being sideline or press box?

I would think Petrino will be upstairs and Durkin downstairs. But it’s just a guess.

In an ideal world, who’d (specific player) you like to see score the first TD?

I honestly don’t care. I would kind of like David Bailey to punch one in from a yard out because I like seeing the big back barrel through the line.

Let’s assume Durkin holds everyone’s Xanax prescription off a bit and we see 4 down linemen. Does he like blitz ever with LB’s & Safeties? (Tsipdespiser)

Yeah, he has in the past and I think he probably will do more of it this year. Just a hunch.

Q: 4 star OL Kai Greer just decommited from Stanford. He visited the good guys, right? Will we make a run at him? (Hogtide)

Greer committed to Arkansas a few hours after decomitting from Stanford. A&M is done adding linemen anyway.

Q: 1) Do you expect the defense to attack more this year? Last year it seemed we were bend don't break (for a variety of reasons)

A: I do think he’ll be more aggressive— if he has more faith in his players to handle those situations. Considering they’re all a year older or have significant experience elsewhere (save for Taurean York), I think he will attack more.

2) Do you expect Petrino to try and settle in at the start of the NM game and establish the run, or try to be more explosive with the offense from the start? (Maddog83)

I think we may see run, run, go for broke right out of the gate. With Miami on the horizon, there’s no real opportunity to just mess around and be vanilla. You have to see what you can do.

Q: Are there any real insights we can get from the NM game and how the rest of the season should play out? (Submarine Ag)

A: Absolutely, and they’re very simple: is the offensive line taking care of business and is the defensive line stuffing the run? Those were issues we noticed right out of the gate against Sam Houston last year.

Q: I think the Miami game will define our season. I should probably wait until next week to ask but what do you think? (h273)

A: I don’t know about defining the season, but it can have a big impact on their confidence, good or bad.



