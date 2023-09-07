It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

That’s Bryce Foster and Layden Robinson. He’ll have his work cut out for himself.

2a. Who is going up against big Leonard Taylor and how’s this particular matchup look?

First thing you do is stop the run. He doesn’t want to be in long situations. Then I’d mix up the looks.

A: Relax, trust your eyes and don’t be afraid to spread the ball around.

A: I wish it were as simple as saying it into existence. It may take bringing numbers to free guys up, or speed guys picking up their play. That, to me, means LT Overton, Enai White and Malick Sylla.

Q: How do we get an improved edge rush on defense and what players should be involved to make it happen. (RacerRod)

A: Good question, and it may depend on how aggressive they are. If they try to blitz, misdirection, screens and passes over the middle whether the tight end down the seam or wideout drags, could work.

Q: How will Petrino add to the playbook to catch Miami looking the wrong way.

A: As far as I know, no. But that could change if A&M gets off to a hot start, they continue to struggle and A&M notices they have a need they didn’t expect at a certain position.

Q: Other than DJ Lagway who has already been mentioned, and Xavier Atkins obviously, are our coaches in contact with the other players from Texas currently committed to Florida, Clemson, and LSU? Are any others possible flips? (Phastman)

Q: If you watch College Football live, you see a longhorn helmet behind McElroy. He says that A&M should get over being intimidated by Texas. Why do you think he has the opinion that Aggies are intimidated by Texas? (FbFan222)

A: First, I don’t watch that show. Second, don’t forget McElroy grew up in Southlake and he was around those folks growing up. So he’s probably got that inherent bias going.

Q: Do we lead for any elite speed rush DE’s? (TGun97)

A: Watch for Solomon Williams out of Tampa. He'll be in on an official visit next month.

Q: Barring injury of course, what do you think the OL looks like by the end of the month. I just don’t see Fatheree being 2nd string all year. (Naytch)

A: Ok, I have a counter-question for you: what, at this point, have Chase Bisontis or Trey Zuhn done to lose their starting jobs? I haven’t seen anything yet. If Deuce is clearly superior, he’ll be back in. But it’s not a slam dunk.

Q: I have this feeling that if we are close to the spread (-4.5) in terms of winning this game against Miami it leaves a lot of uncertainty about what our season outcome might imply versus going there and blowing them out of the water with a huge statement win. Would you agree? What kind of spread or type of win do you think A&M needs to have this weekend to make you feel more comfortable about the rest of the year objectively speaking? (MC9008)

A: No, I don’t agree. You want a win, plain and simple. You blow them out, great. If you don’t, you’re still 2-0 and you get that boost of confidence of going on the road and getting a W.

Q: Chappell went out midway through the 3rd quarter (I believe). I looked for him to return, and never saw him come back in. It seemed he was dinged up and limped off the field. Did he get hurt. or was it a matter of getting other guys into the game since we had it well in hand? (Maddog83)

A: He was fine. No point in keeping him out there and potentially aggravating a mild issue when you can get other guys out there and see what they can do. And that’s what they did.

Q: Regarding the Aggies and the transfer portal, who are the most impactful players that we have gotten? Conversely, who have we lost that we really wished had remained in Aggieland? (HeadleyG2)

A: I think clearly the big additions so far have been Josh DeBerry, Jahdae Walker and JD Davis. As for ones I wish had stayed…nobody? I would have liked to have seen Andre White stay, but then Taurean York emerged and that settled that potential issue. As for the rest…there were a lot of guys who needed to get the blank out of town, and even more than just flat weren’t going to play.

Q: I keep seeing that Myles Davis remains in contact with the longhorn coaching staff, any smoke or stench from the bs? (Jaydub2)

A: They’ll keep trying. A&M just needs to keep winning and keeping in constant contact.

Q: Micah Tease situation - Have you heard anything? If you were to guess what will happen, what do you expect?

A: I haven’t heard anything new, and considering the circumstances surrounding his arrest, I’d really be hard-pressed to suspend him for very long.

Why didn't Kam Dewberry start? (Ringdunker93)

A: I’ve been telling you they really like Mark Nabou. I didn’t think they liked him that much, but he’s definitely a factor in the OL rotation. But I thought they played better with Dewberry in the lineup and he played the majority of the game, so maybe they agree.

Q: R we still looking for a RB on this class?

A: Yes.

Anyone that my flip to the good guys? (Doctore-20)

A: Not right now.

Q: Tell me about the speed of our 2 deep WRs… which ones are the fastest? Anias, ES, ??

How do they compare speed-wise with the SECW DBs? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Neither of those guys are the fastest. The fastest, without a doubt, is Jordan Anthony. He’s already been the runner-up in the 60-meter dash in the SEC Indoor Championships.

After him is Micah Tease. Then Stewart, and then maybe Noah Thomas.