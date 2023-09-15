It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Another reason I think it’s more like 2020 is they’re going to score points. We were frustrated with 33 last weekend, and that’s still more than they scored on offense in any game last season.

A: I’ll tell you why I feel more like 2020 than the past two years. First is the response from the players — in particular, the upperclassmen. Last year, they were confused and depressed after Appalachian State and the rest of the year. This time, they’re pissed off and feel like they screwed up and let the game slip away. It’s an angrier, more motivated mindset. As for 2021, the air went out of that balloon the instant Haynes King broke his ankle. They didn’t believe they could win.

Q: Everyone is comparing this season to the last one or even the last two for good reason. But how much of this season so far reminds you of 2020? We made a lot of mistakes at Bama and it didn’t feel like we played as a team. Then after routing Florida that year everything came together both offensively and defensively. Do you think it’s possible for us to see a similar result (2020) or do you believe our issues this year might be too much to overcome (2021/2022)? (MC9008)

A: Personally, I would slow down my rotations and blitz more. I don’t like guys getting two snaps and then coming off the field. If you have guys that are three-down linemen, then give them three downs. It’s just a layer of complexity that isn’t needed. I get bringing in speed rushers on 3rd and long, but that’s not what we’re seeing. And then, of course, blitz more.

Q: Giving you carte blanche, what do you recommend to fix the defense, from personnel to coaching and coaches? Clearly what has gone on since Elko’s departure is not working. (BC93)

A: I would really have a hard time believing it, but the buyout would still be big.

Q: If we go seven and five or worse, Jimbo is here next year? (Maroon1)

A: Jimbo is definitely not limiting what Durkin is doing with the defense. I can’t figure out what Durkin’s thinking, but it’s been on him to this point. But I’m beginning to wonder if Jimbo might be telling him to make changes after last week.

Q: In your opinion, what is the reason Durkin refuses to blitz more and change up the defensive packages? Is Jimbo not letting him have free reign? Or is Durkin just so stubborn that he’s convinced that the defensive scheme he is running will work? A combination of Jimbo and Durkin being stubborn asses?

A: I can only think that the coaching staff thinks the other guys are performing better. But I’d sure give them a look this weekend.

I have hunted. My in-laws live right on the edge of the Homochitto National Forest, and my father-in-law has some deer stands. I can’t say I’m the best shot, but I’ve gotten a couple.

Have you ever hunted? I find the best way to decompress is to spend as much time as I can outside, especially on the deer lease. You have an open invitation when your time permits. (HeadleyG2)

I have. I need to get out and do more, but I’ve taken the first steps.

Have you been able to heed any of the great advice offered here on spending a little time relaxing the mind?

A: I’m doing my best. Getting some exercise and staying busy has helped. A&M getting off their butts and playing good ball would also help.

A: Still high, but getting out and exercising more has calmed me down some. Just gotta take it a day at a time.

Q: What do you need to see (top two or three things) against ULM that will give you confidence that we start conference play in the best way possible form? (Pebbycree)

A: An absolute stuffing of the run game (I would say more pressure, but ULM may not throw much at all), running the football consistently and solid blitz pickups.

Q: There is a rumor that Grimes and McCall are not "not giving full effort" at practice. That would also explain the lack of playing time. But changing this to my own words, I wonder if they have not fully bought in to what the coaches are doing. Which also makes me wonder if a general lack of buy-in is a continuing problem. Is this a reasonable or unreasonable postulation? (SGMan)

A: I think the buy-in is far better this year than last. You’re not going to have everyone on board all the time, but I think the combination of stronger upperclass leadership and getting rid of some bad acts has improved the locker room.

Q: Regarding the improved, yet still disappointing, offense line play: (1) Is it Petrino’s problem to solve now with Addazio or will Jimbo contribute/participate?

A: Oh, I’m sure Jimbo will have a say, but it’s primarily on Addazio and Petrino.

(2) To what extent is the timidity of their play driven by the confusion of being in a new offense and having two coaches unfamiliar with each other, and

A: I don’t think that has much to do with it.

(3) Are we too impatient and expecting too much from them as a unit after two weeks? (Kneuse)

A: Yes, you are too impatient. But you know what? It’s understandable given how much they talked up the improvement of the line this summer.

Q: Has Nabou supplanted Dewberry at LG?

A: Yes.

Also, I keep hearing that Foster is still getting into the swing of things. I must have missed where he was injured and recovering. Can you provide some insights to that? (Maddog83)

A: Don’t forget, he missed 2/3 of last season, including all of the second half with a torn ACL. Those take time to recover from and’s out there less than 11 months after the injury. He himself said he had to get used to the pounding of the game again after being away for so long, so there’s likely some rust there.

Q: 1. I’m not venting with this question. I really want to understand, so forgive my ignorance, but it seemed that when Miami blitzed their corners, A&M’s RBs could have at least chipped them before going out or could have blocked the blitz. Is there a strategic reason why they appeared to do neither?

A: No, they missed the blocks. Not a good deal.

2. You wrote this week that Hard Rock Stadium was a dump. To my understanding, that is the same stadium that A&M played in the Orange Bowl in late 2020. What is the biggest difference between the Orange Bowl experience and last Saturday for you?

A: Not having to wear a mask in the press box. It was a dump then too.

3. There has been a lot of talk from the fan base that people are fed up with DJ and Addazio. Is this an accurate assessment or an over reaction from a passionate fan base who loves their school and team?

A: That’s fans being fans. I said I would have given serious thought to making a move with both after last season, but that’s just me. I don’t think you can expect a firing now after two games.

4. An Aggie player wrote on X that it was only one game and that the fans need to stop pointing fingers; that we are with them or we are not. I think it was Edgerrin, but not sure. Where is the line between venting on social media and being a bad Ag? I know we love and support our student athletes, and we don’t ever want them to think we are not on their corner. Where is the line?

A: I don’t know. It varies from person to person. I try to be as dispassionate as possible in my criticism, but sometimes it’s impossible. And you never know what may set someone off. My only advice would be that, if you think your reaction is too personal and too emotional, eat it if you can. Come back to it later.

5. What do you drink to deaden the pain from a loss? Does it depend on if we are favored or not? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: I don’t. I’m working. That may be part of my problem.

Q: After coaching at a low level for a few years, one issue we had was locker room theft, have you ever heard of this at any major program? If so, do you know of the sequences? This is not related to _urkin stealing his paycheck.

A: Absolutely. Albert Connell was kicked off the team in the 80s for stealing in the locker room. In the late 90 or early 2000s, a well-known offensive player was caught stealing and got his lights punched out by a well-known defensive player. But that’s about the last one I can recall.

Any nominations for Tabi’s #TMFINR so far this season? I prefer Ags, but, due to the person mentioned above, think we could say TVD from this last game. (6.William.Bs)

A: Walter Nolen already has 9 tackles at defensive tackle. That’s pretty darned impressive. That puts him on a pace for more than 50.

Q: Since everyone is ragging on the defense this week how bad do you think the offense will look tomorrow? (H273)

A: Ha ha, funny guy. I’m expecting points. Many.

Q: Can we now get some answers on Jimbos contract and what loop holes we might have? Specifically, do we have to pay it all out in a year or can we disperse it over a long time? (Oamj)

A: There are no loopholes, like a Bobby Bonilla or Chris Davis contract. If you want to get rid of him, get ready to cut a very big check and have it done in a short period of time.

Q: 1. How does A&M get out of the endless loop of less than stellar coaching hires? Since parting ways with RC, who was considered in decline, the Athletic Directors have hired Franchione, Sherman, Sumlin, and Fisher. All hired by different ADs. All came in with the promise of success based on their pasts, but all have failed to win even a SEC West Division Title. Kelly did that the first year at LSU. How do you think this cycle can be broken?

A: For one thing, all Aggies have to demand excellence. It can’t be enough to go be Aggies and watch the band and remember the good ol’ days. Be pissed off and be active about it. And it can’t just be a handful of big donors — more people have to be involved. And just letting them run the show without outside input is a mistake. Ross Bjork’s involvement in pushing Jimbo to get an offensive coordinator is the first time I can recall an AD actually pushing a football coach on an issue. Scott Woodward and Jimbo were buds; Sumlin didn’t listen and Eric Hyman was a complete joke.

2. Ditto for Offensive and Defensive coordinators, with the exceptions of Kingsbury (had Manziel), and Elko?

A: It’s become increasingly clear Kliff’s success wasn’t Kliff. It was Johnny. And it’s the same sort of thing — don’t throw tons of money at someone because they were once good and then think they’re a messiah. That was what happened with John Chavis and it was a bust. Noel Mazzone was a joke from the get-go, but you get the idea.

3. The Ags are with and support the team. We're just disappointed with the apparent lack of player development and coaching game decisions that seem to inhibited the Team's success the last season and now against a Miami team they should've beaten (3 man fronts, no blitzing, poor O-line play). What can be done better to show fan support?

A: This is actually part of the issue. How can you do more to show fan support? You show up, you yell and you treat the kids with love and respect. But there’s no real pressure applied to the adults, and that’s the problem.

4. Seems like the Coach's press conferences are filled with coach-speak answers and explanations. Why do they bother to have press conferences just to restate the same drivel? (Chuck70)

A: Trust me, you’d be more pissed off if they didn’t have them.

Q: What's up with all the big schools visiting smaller schools this season: Cal @ North Texas

Tech @ Wyoming

Ole Miss @ Tulane

Alabama @ South Florida (this weekend)

Ou @ Tulsa (this weekend)

Just a few off the top of my head. It's happening a lot more this year. (Darterbury)

A: two things: one, they can make the check they cut less if they go on the road. Second, where are they going? Major recruiting areas. They’re actually making it easier for players they’re targeting to see them.

Q: When was the last time you saw an Aggie Defense play this poorly? Last year? The tape on our DB's is awful. How did we not see this coming? One show on Sirius pointed out that we Defense players at media days sating how much better the team was, and that they were "finishing the drills!". And that our defense isn't finishing anything. (Aggdoc)

A: All right, they had one awful game. But when was the last time I saw a defense this bad? Try, last year? 2017? 2016? 2015? 2014? 2013? They were all worse. It’s amazing how short memories can be. I can get being upset with the outcome last weekend and certainly be angry with the tackling, which was pathetic, but let’s not go over the top here — yet.

Q: Do you see any potential lineup changes in the next week or two or you think the staff just sticks with the same people regardless of outcomes? (Naytch)

A: I would honestly use Saturday, if possible, as a proving ground to see who wants to be out there against Auburn and who doesn’t.

Q: Is Jimbo the right HC to take us to the next level? He can recruit, but results on the field .... lot to be desired…(Doctore-20)

A: It seems like we’ve got another year to find out. That’s not a certainty, but it seems more than likely.