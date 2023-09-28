It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

A: The situation at right tackle is pretty clear right now: it's Chase Bisontis' job. Deuce Fatheree was not healthy coming into the season and has been working at left tackle. Dametrious Crownover is the backup right tackle. At least, that's how it's been so far. We'll see if Fatheree moves back to the right if he gets back to full health.

Crown We have heard for years he has the athleticism just needs time (Richard23)

? Fatheree All SEC Freshman? Now? Is he fighting a lingering injury or did he get beat out??

Q: What is the situation at right tackle?

A: Have they regressed? There's nothing to support that argument. Compared to last year, their sacks are down, their tackles for loss are down, total offense is way up, scoring offense is way up. Rushing offense, believe it or not, has even improved. Now, if you want to argue that they're not as good as they should be, I'll buy that. But to say they've regressed is wrong.

Q: Why the regression for OL? Robinson, who as supposed to be a potential 2nd day draft prospect has been a liability. Foster has got no push. Most experienced and talented line in years and theyve regressed. What gives>? (tschaar)

Q: Given the latest with Weigman's injury, can you provide insights to the QB position:

1) How much does Petrino tweak the offense with Max at QB?

A: I doubt he changes it much at all. The one thing I could see is more bootlegs to the left.

2) What does Henderson bring to the table, and realistically what can we expect from him this season?

A: Henderson is a project. He's thrown 9 passes in his career and didn't play at all at Fresno State last year. He can definitely run. But watching him in practice, he was up and down as a passer. One day, he'd be great; the next, below average.

3) Reed wasn't expected to play this season. Given that, what does he realistically bring to the table if he has to play? (Maddog83)

A: I honestly don't know. He's mobile and has a big arm, and he's the reigning Mr. Football Tennessee. But they really don't want to play him this year if they can avoid it.

Q: Based just on Miami and Auburn, who is Arkansas closest to in terms of offense and defense? (AgsRule97!)

A: Both teams blitzed A&M heavily, but Miami had more success disrupting Conner Weigman (excepting the play that ended his season). Arkansas is going to be even more aggressive than they were on defense. Offensively, Arkansas' scheme is much closer to Auburn's, but they're much, much better.

Q: Aggie Wide Receivers questions:

1. Which of our Aggie WRs should have the best day against Arky, and why?

A: It depends on how Arkansas plays them. If they play man straight up, I could see Ainias having a field day.

2. How does our Aggie WR speed and quickness match to the Arky DBs?

A: There are few teams who match up favorably against A&M's wideouts. Arkansas is not one of them. But that's why they blitz like mad.

3. Other than Evan Stewart, which Aggie WRs have the best leaping ability? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker.

Q: Do you think we will have any defensive player(s) specifically assigned to spy on Jefferson throughout the game? (HeadleyG2)

A: Absolutley.

Q: The defense was fun to watch again. Their offense would make the Denver Broncos’ defense look good, but I also believe we did a few things different and right. If you agree, what would you say are a few of the key changes made, and please comment on whether you think they were situational for Auburn or will become more permanent. Was this a breakthrough game for the defense or simply an opportunistic matchup? (Kneuse)

A: The changes were pretty simple -- they blitzed the linebackers and blitzed more often overall. I think the way Arkansas plays would lead me to believe the scheme could be very similar this weekend. As for a breakthrough, we'll see. Auburn's pretty terrible. The question is, how much of a role did the Aggie defense play in them looking so terrible?

Q: 1. How much does Conner's loss for the season reduce A&M's chances for a successful season?

A: It reduces it some, but not a lot. I think Max Johnson is a very capable quarterback in his own right, and he can make things happen too.

2. Address A&M's depth of experience on offense and defense should the injury bug continue to bite the Aggies in the ass.

A: The only areas where I'm worried about depth right now are offensive tackle and safety. Well, and now quarterback. Everywhere else is pretty solid.3. Do you expect the Coaching Staff to adjust its recruiting priorities for the 2024 class by going after another QB?

A: No. They have two very capable quarterbacks committed.

4. How do you characterize the SEC officiating in Aggie games so far compared to last year?

A: Garbage then, garbage now.

5. How are you and the family doing? (Chuck70)

A: We're ok. Could use more money, but then again, so could everyone else.

Q: What is the identity of the program under Fisher?

How would you describe the program’s identity? (BC93)

A: I think their identity is talented and they play hard. But I don't think they believe in themselves yet and don't respond well to adversity. This latest setback is a big challenge, but one I think they're better prepared for then in past years.

Q: 4 games in - I think we have an idea of what this team is to a certain degree…

What have you liked the most /happy to have see/reason for optimism ?

A: I like the way the offense has been able to put up yards and points. The rush defense is much better. The linebacker play is tremendously improved.

What have you not liked /that has you scratching your head/disappointed with? (FatRobby)

A: I've been disappointed in the offensive line's inability to take control of games consistently when they should. I've also been disappointed in the secondary. And the passive scheme we've seen from the defense drives me batty.

Q: Now that Texas has beat Bama at home, how much does this negatively affect the Ags? (Big Smoothie)

A: If A&M takes care of things on Oct. 7, it doesn't.

Q: Why has Gabe Dindy Brownlow not been on the field especially in mop up duties at least? If he is becoming a beast, would love to see additional pressure being brought by the DL.

A: Let's get at this directly: who are you gonna take off the field? Not Jackson, not Nolen. Regis and Raikes have been solid. Who do you pull?

Q: when was the last time A&M got a favorable call on a play that has been reviewed?

A: 2018.

Q: Is Tease moving up the depth charts (to 6th?)

A: No, that's where he was before.

Q: Why has Moose not been more involved in the offense? Is he doubled more often that does free up the others?

A: No, he is not doubled. His problems are the guys playing in front of him. Again, who are you gonna pull?

Q: Who on Arky's D is the weak link in covering our WRs? Sure Petrino has him id'd already.

A: Dwight McGlothern is a capable corner. I think he'll have Evan Stewart. Outside of that, their guys need to play better.

Q: How many points will we need to score to win? 42? (Rooster77)

A: Nobody's shown me the script yet.

Q: Do you think we prefer to make KJ beat us with his arm?

A: Yes.

Do you think we have turned a corner defensively or is auburn just bad?

A: I think there's an element of truth to both of those. We'll see how much this weekend.

Why does LSU have the 5 yard markers (25, 35, 45, etc.) painted on the field?

A: Insert gratuitous Louisiana joke here.

Is Conner completely done with baseball? (6.William.bs)

A: Yes.

Q: Defense looked better against Auburn. Run stop much improved from last year. LBs strong position and much improved compared to last year. What I saw as a defensive weakness against Auburn was DB coverage break down in secondary and missed assignments. Luckily Auburn didn’t exploit it. Is Durkin a better position coach than DC? Did something happened to help him call a better game against Auburn?

Do you concur with my analysis? (Spar2cus)

A: All I'm going to say no the position coach thing is the linebackers are way better with Durkin coaching them than Tyler Santucci. He did call a much better game against Auburn and I hope that shows him his guys can get after the quarterback. But yes, there was at least one major breakdown in the secondary that Payton Thorne missed badly. That has to stop.

Q: I told someone that I felt like the shift from Connor to Max could likely be a one win impact. Max is very good but there will likely be a game where Connor's extra skills would've won it for us. You concur? If not, what would you project the net difference/impact to be overall? (3s2ghill)

A: No, I don't think I do concur at this point. The separation between the two in the spring and summer was minimal and Max can run, though not as good as Weigman does. If Johnson plays as he did last weekend, A&M should still win the games they would have with Weigman.

Q: Can we make it 2 in a row? I am not blinded by our last game, defense only had to stop the run, and not worry about the pass.

Only one great game per year lately with Jimbo? If my memory does not fail me, Alabama with Calzada in 2021, and L$U last year with Achane - both times we got as much as a complete game from everyone. (Doctore-20)

A: I think you are wrong on that. People have totally forgotten how well they played in 2020, and the absolute demolition of South Carolina in 2021.

Q: So with connors injury, do you think if he balls out next year that he goes to the draft? (pharm11)

A: Sure. Wouldn't you?

Q: How about a “Wanna Bet?” this fall? (Colt Seavers)

A: Ok, I'll do one tomorrow.

Q: After Bussey, who do we expect and want to finish out the class with? (3s2ghill)

A: There's not many guys they're still in on. DE Solomon Williams, RB Caden Durham (LSU commit), WR Micah Hudson (Texas Tech commit) and CB Kobe Black are about it. I gotta think they'll get creative and go after some new names down the stretch.











