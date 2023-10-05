AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850
It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.
Q: As you have stated the past two weeks, our defense has literally struck fear in the eyes of opposing quarterbacks Thorne and Jefferson. How quickly do you expect fear to be seen in Milroe’s eyes? Is he the type that rattles easy? When things go extremely south for Bama, do you expect Saban go switch quarterbacks or stick with Milroe throughout? (Headleyg2)
A: This is Milroe’s second career road start, so that quickly makes you wonder about how rattled he’ll get. He was definitely rattled against Texas, but he was just fine against Mississippi State last weekend in Starkville. But it’s his team. After seeing their backups, I’d take my chances with a rattled Milroe every time compared to the other options.
Q: From looking at PFF grades and just the eye ball test, it seems like RT would be an upgrade with Crownover. What do you think the staff is seeing with Bisontis that is keeping him the starter? (Naytch)
A: They’re splitting time now, but Bisontis was really good in the spring and summer and that still holds weight. The way PFF sees things and the way coaches see things can be very, very different.
Q: Can we get an evaluation of Hicks play so far? I don’t think you’ve mentioned him in any summaries. (H273)
A: Really, there hasn’t been much to report. He hasn’t played a lot in conference play, but he’s been ok when he’s been out there.
Q: After watching our last 2 games on D, what kind of wrinkles will Saban bring on offense to help their QB?
A: Maybe some misdirection, reverses, quarterback draws and things of that sort. He may also decide to keep the tight ends in to block.
what will Jimbo do to avoid so many turnovers on offense? we won't win if we have 3 again, Bama's defense is a whole lot better than the pigs (Doctore-20)
A: The pick six was a communication error. The second fumble was just a cluster between Bryce Foster, Max and Le’Veon Moss. And then there was the first fumble, which was just a great play by Arkansas. I think more reps for Max could help reduce things like that, but you can’t eliminate all possibilities.
Q: Where does bama like to run? Off tackle, counters, power sweeps, left side or right side??
A: I haven’t seen a preference, really. Maybe more to the right side, behind Latham.
Does bama prefer man v man for their WR’s or do they like a zone d? Basically, when they do throw what are they looking for?
A: They’re looking for big plays, so they’d like man coverage. They’ll probably get it, too, but that also means Milroe will be seeing pressure.
Is it possible to rattle their QB?
A: See above.
Who do you think Petrino is going to go after on their d? Particular kb, safety, or an lb if he can get them in 1v1 coverage? (Tsip despiser)
A: I really don’t know. But if there’s a weakness, I’m sure we’ll find out about it quickly.
Q: Do you see other Rival sites? Curious if they all complain about the refs? Sure seems like they miss a lot of calls… (GMalone)
A: They all complain about the refs. I thought A&M got screwed royally last weekend against Arkansas, but if you went over there, they think they did.
Q: If you were to audit our defense for weak points and your were the Bama OC, where and who would you attack and why. (Mark93)
A: I’d throw it deep as often as I can, if I had time. Don’t care against who.
Q: What's the story on Moose? I thought he played really well at the end of last year, and it's like he's MIA this year. Why aren't we throwing to him? It's not like he dropped three easy passes last week, and he does not seem to be banged up. (usnaAggie)
A: The story on Moose is that Ainias is back and Noah Thomas is really good. After seeing Jahdae Walker muff those three passes last week, I do wonder if he’ll take some more of that playing time.
Q: Any concerns about Evan Stewart’s status for Saturday? Haven‘t heard anything negative but wondered about that last hit he took.
A: No.
Do you know what happened on Max’s interception? Neither Ainais nor Moss seemed to be expecting the ball. (Aggiewoo)
A: Communication error. Ainias was supposed to block for Moss, and he didn’t know what the play was. So the Arkansas defender jumped in where he should have been blocked and took it to the house.
Q: I found my circa 2013 Beat the Hell out of Bama shirt. I think somebody was selling them outside the stadium for a good cause.
So, is it good luck or not to wear it during the game? I also have a circa 1993 Wrecking Crew shirt with a smashed sip helmet.
Which do i wear. (Richard23)
A: If you have a lucky shirt, wear it. Doesn’t have to be one of those.
Q: What’s the story with Nabou replacing Dewberry as the starter? Nabou just that good, Dewberry nicked up? (Elicrow)
A: Nabou’s that good.
Q: I have seen it mentioned several times on social media, and was waiting hoping you would give your opinion. I think it was the Auburn game, but Fisher was seen chewing out Durkin our DC during the game. Do you have any thoughts on this? (FbFan222)
A: It’s not abnormal. Happens a lot, on nearly every sideline.
Q: Do you know whether Bobby Petrino and Kevin Steele have coached a game as opposing coordinators? It’d be interesting to know how that went, if so. Thanks. (Kneuse)
A: As far as I can tell, they’ve faced off once, in 2008. Alabama beat Arkansas 49-14.
Q: What is Noah Thomas’s status? Even if he goes is he 75%, 90%? If he can’t please tell me Walker won’t see the field. (TGun97)
A: He’s a go, and what level he’s at really just depends on how his foot feels on a given day. But he’s playing. As for the second part, you can forget it. You’ll see Walker.
Q: Why is Moose not targeted more?
I have no idea how many plays he has been in each game, but the way he ended last season I would have thought he would be targeted at least 4-5 times a game. It just doesn't seem like that is happening. (Reckless75)
A: Like I said above, the emergence of Noah Thomas and the return of Ainias Smith has limited his opportunities. You also had Jahdae Walker playing out of his mind early on, which limited his reps further. But with Walker’s rough week against Arkansas, I’d play the proven commodity — Moose — more.