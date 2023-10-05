It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: As you have stated the past two weeks, our defense has literally struck fear in the eyes of opposing quarterbacks Thorne and Jefferson. How quickly do you expect fear to be seen in Milroe’s eyes? Is he the type that rattles easy? When things go extremely south for Bama, do you expect Saban go switch quarterbacks or stick with Milroe throughout? (Headleyg2)

A: This is Milroe’s second career road start, so that quickly makes you wonder about how rattled he’ll get. He was definitely rattled against Texas, but he was just fine against Mississippi State last weekend in Starkville. But it’s his team. After seeing their backups, I’d take my chances with a rattled Milroe every time compared to the other options.

Q: From looking at PFF grades and just the eye ball test, it seems like RT would be an upgrade with Crownover. What do you think the staff is seeing with Bisontis that is keeping him the starter? (Naytch)

A: They’re splitting time now, but Bisontis was really good in the spring and summer and that still holds weight. The way PFF sees things and the way coaches see things can be very, very different.

Q: Can we get an evaluation of Hicks play so far? I don’t think you’ve mentioned him in any summaries. (H273)

A: Really, there hasn’t been much to report. He hasn’t played a lot in conference play, but he’s been ok when he’s been out there.

Q: After watching our last 2 games on D, what kind of wrinkles will Saban bring on offense to help their QB?

A: Maybe some misdirection, reverses, quarterback draws and things of that sort. He may also decide to keep the tight ends in to block.

what will Jimbo do to avoid so many turnovers on offense? we won't win if we have 3 again, Bama's defense is a whole lot better than the pigs (Doctore-20)

A: The pick six was a communication error. The second fumble was just a cluster between Bryce Foster, Max and Le’Veon Moss. And then there was the first fumble, which was just a great play by Arkansas. I think more reps for Max could help reduce things like that, but you can’t eliminate all possibilities.

Q: Where does bama like to run? Off tackle, counters, power sweeps, left side or right side??

A: I haven’t seen a preference, really. Maybe more to the right side, behind Latham.

Does bama prefer man v man for their WR’s or do they like a zone d? Basically, when they do throw what are they looking for?

A: They’re looking for big plays, so they’d like man coverage. They’ll probably get it, too, but that also means Milroe will be seeing pressure.

Is it possible to rattle their QB?

A: See above.

Who do you think Petrino is going to go after on their d? Particular kb, safety, or an lb if he can get them in 1v1 coverage? (Tsip despiser)

A: I really don’t know. But if there’s a weakness, I’m sure we’ll find out about it quickly.

Q: Do you see other Rival sites? Curious if they all complain about the refs? Sure seems like they miss a lot of calls… (GMalone)

A: They all complain about the refs. I thought A&M got screwed royally last weekend against Arkansas, but if you went over there, they think they did.

Q: If you were to audit our defense for weak points and your were the Bama OC, where and who would you attack and why. (Mark93)

A: I’d throw it deep as often as I can, if I had time. Don’t care against who.

Q: What's the story on Moose? I thought he played really well at the end of last year, and it's like he's MIA this year. Why aren't we throwing to him? It's not like he dropped three easy passes last week, and he does not seem to be banged up. (usnaAggie)

A: The story on Moose is that Ainias is back and Noah Thomas is really good. After seeing Jahdae Walker muff those three passes last week, I do wonder if he’ll take some more of that playing time.