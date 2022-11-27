Q: Mark - You still feeling good about us signing Chase Bisontis? (Ringdunker93)

A: Right now, i think he's solid. But if A&M makes a change at offensive line coach, as I expect, that could change things. So I guess you could say I'm cautiously optimistic.

Q: Do you think Anthony Lucas stays or hits the portal ?

A: Of the guys who were suspended, he's the one I'm most uncertain about. I think the other three have probably done too much damage to return. But Lucas could be a guy who wants to return and is willing to do what it takes to stay.

If we can make most of the 2022 class stay , I think we should be pretty good next year . Do you think jimbo can keep most all of them ? (Mtholmes)

A: I think that the vast majority of them return. So far, they've lost one, and of course, it's early, but the reason was simple: playing time (or lackthereof). In a way, that's a positive sign.

Q: Is Matt Rhule going to take ER to NU with him? (map87)

A: PN (probably not). $.

Q: What is your prediction on how many of our 2022 class hit the portal? (GCJC)

A: I have no prediction. One has already done it and I expect three more at least. For a 28-member class, that wouldn't be a bad percentage.

Q: 1. Do we recruit/portal to a staff Jimbo may have in mind or just the best players and figure it out?

A: I think it'll be a combination of those things, and simply filling needs on the existing depth chart.

2. How important is a decent showing tonight for recruiting/portaling? (Realize this will be answered in hindsight...)

A: They helped themselves out a lot with that win and how they won.

3. Our LBs just seem to have very poor technique. How much is on the players? Staff?

A: 60% players, 40% staff. But that's pretty arbitrary. They look overly aggressive one play and confused the next. Some of that is scheme. Some of it is just not doing their jobs right.

4. Can our tackles still be serviceable or are we looking for a "plug & play" LT? Maybe more?

A: I think they can be more than serviceable. Trey Zuhn needs to get healthy and Deuce Fatheree played better in the second half of the year. But I'd still be looking for immediate contributors at both spots. As much as Zuhn struggled, you saw how disastrous it was when he was out.

5. Does Durkin survive? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I think so. But I'm not 100% on that.

Q: Not long ago you mentioned how the recruiting department had deteriorated due to attrition and complacency. I'd love to know more about how our recruiting department is structured and staffed, but for now, I'm thinking about how adding a new OC impacts things. How do coordinator-level hires impact the recruiting department at the destination school? I'm sure they like to bring with them front-line recruiters, but what about the people behind the scenes? Will an OC hire be enough to restore recruiting levels to those we enjoyed recently? (Kneuse)

A: A coordinator, in this case, can positively affect recruiting by their mere presence. Players can take a look at what he did at school X, see what he's working with at a new school and determine whether it makes him a better fit. A big name can really bring a jolt of excitement, at least temporarily. As for bringing their own recruiting staff along...naw. That's not something that happenes.

Q: What are your biggest pro's and con's for each of the OC candidates you identified in the Tidbits? Longo, Riley, and Grimes?

A: Longo -- (Pros) Experienced coach who has had great success with multiple quarterbacks with differing skill sets. Has succeeded at all levels.

(Cons) A little older (mid-50s), may hold more of the same offensive concepts that Jimbo does.

Riley-- (Pros) Young, innovative coach who made TCU into an offensive machine with limited talent. Their QB's improvement this year stands out.

(Cons) May look at this as a one and done if he succeeds; limited track record and no SEC experience.

Grimes -- (Pros) Has shown the ability to adapt his offense to his personnel. Went from hurry up to ground and pound and succeeded at both. Has experience at A&M (GA) and in the SEC (OL coach, Auburn). Would fill a big need fast.

(Cons) SEC defenses are much better than Big 12 defenses and may figure him out faster. Maybe not as innovative as the other two.

I don't have an issue with young guys who may be in line for a future HC gig. I look at what alabama and others have done, and they just go out and get the next best candidates. What are your thoughts on this? (Maddog83)

A: I think that if you can do what Joe Brady did at LSU, great, because that means you just won big. Go for it.

Q: Why doesn't Fisher just tell Durkin to run a 4-2-5 or at least any 4 man front?

A: Because he trusts his DC to do the right thing.

Any update on what you're hearing about Anthony Hill?

A: Maybe I'm naive, but the fact he didn't immediately flip to Texas makes me think this could go a while and that could help the Aggies.

How would you grade Santucci with the LB's? (tsip despiser)

A: This year, a C. Before that, an A.

Q: Has Jimbo made the mistake of being too loyal to coaches that recruit well instead of hiring coaches that can really develop/coach players? It would be nice to have both... (X-Ray Ag)

A: In the case of a couple, probably. He was definitely too loyal at FSU. But I think some of the guys he's been loyal to have run out of string.

Q: I sure hope the game against LSU doesn’t cause Jimbo pause in hiring an OC and that a deal is already agreed to in principal. Your thoughts on this? (Gmalone)

A: I've had a few of you (you know who you are) text in a virtual panic, believing that last night's results will mean things don't change. I don't think that's a real possibility. This thing is too far gone and it's clear to everyone that major changes have to happen.

Q: How does the portal work? As soon as a player announces their intention, are other schools allowed to contact them?

A: Well, once it officially opens on Dec. 5, they can contact them. Officially, not before.

What was the biggest difference last night with the Oline?

A: They kept things pretty simple and executed well as a unit.

Predictions on Achane/AJ/Robinson going pro or staying? (Ag_2000)

I think Achane and AJ go and Robinson stays.

Q: What are the biggest needs in recruiting and how realistic are the chances A&M can replace losses to the portal or leaving to NFL? (Ag20)

A: You need a wideout or two, an offensive lineman or two, a running back, a couple of linebackers and a corner. Sound like a lot? Ole Miss signed nearly 20 transfers last year. It's doable.

Q: When are we going to hear about the OC hire? (cjohn)

A: If they want to make any impact with 2023 freshmen before early signing, it'll have to be pretty quickly.

Q: Linebacker position getting pretty thin. Why can’t we recruit and keep linebackers? Are we still cursed for firing RC? (KatyAggie)

A: If I knew that answer, I'd be a very rich man. It varies from player to player.

Q: - Who's the OC

A: Not going to answer that.

What coaches on offense/defense can we expect gone-

A: I already said the OL coach. Outside of that, I'm not saying anything.

Best s.w.a.g on players in the portal other than those already there-

A: Again, not going to get into that. There are some things you shouldn't blab or guess on, and this is one of them. It's a lack of respect.

pumpkin pie or pecan (Big Chin)

A: Pumpkin.



















