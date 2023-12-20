It didn't take long to draw a comparison for Pride: with his frame, speed and coverage ability, he looks like Antonio Johnson. The Aggies would take another AJ 10 times out of 10. They're not identical, but it's clear why Alabama, Florida, Georgia, FSU, LSU and a whole lot of other programs wanted him.

Pride has outstanding closing speed. He ran a 11.02 100-meter dash, so he's got both track and football speed. I like how he has great burst off the snap when he's in coverage, and can rapidly cover ground.

His coverage skills are also very good. He can be split out as a corner, or can hang back as a deep safety. When he's in a deep zone look, he really can cover large parts of the field.

Like AJ, he's not afraid to come up in run support and take on a running back. He doesn't quite deliver the same pop Johnson does, but he's also still 15 pounds lighter (and in high school). He doesn't always take the best routes to the back, but his speed more than makes up for it.

Pride has a great frame and could easily get to 200 pounds if the Aggies decide that's where he needs to be. He has the coverage skills to play nickel, but his speed allows him to be a real addition in the defensive backfield. As he gets a little stronger over the next year or so, he could be a very exciting player to watch against SEC competition.