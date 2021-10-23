Ags crush South Carolina 44-14

In a game that was over before the A&M offense even touched the football, the No. 17 Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) crushed a hapless Gamecocks team 44-14 before 103,889 at Kyle Field. A dominating running game and an absolutely suffocating defense made sure a struggling South Carolina team never had a chance.

The staggering totals show the level of A&M’s domination. Before the Aggies pulled their starters at the end of the fourth quarter, A&M had outgained South Carolina 463 to 15. They had two first downs, one by penalty, to A&M’s 25. Gamecocks starting quarterback had 30 yards passing and was sacked 3 times, but was pressured on virtually every drop back. South Carolina had -15 yards rushing at the end of the third period.

The scoring started quickly for the Aggies. After South Carolina returned the opening kickoff to their own 35 and picked up 15 yards on a horsecollar penalty on DeMarvin Leal, the Gamecocks were forced to punt from the A&M 48. Ainias Smith fielded the punt at the 5, cut to his left and went 95 yards virtually untouched to put the Aggies up 7-0.

It took a little longer for the A&M offense to find its rhythm. Zach Calzada was intercepted on the Aggies’ first possession, but things stabilized on the next drive. A&M took over at their own 10 and marched 90 yards in 10 plays, capping the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Calzada to tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The march down the field was largely on the legs of running back Isaiah Spiller, who carried for 53 yards on 7 carries.

The next drive ended in the same result, but largely due to the work of the other part of A&M’s two-headed monster at running back, Devon Achane. Achane picked up 26 yards on the ground before the Aggies set up a perfect screen pass to Wydermyer, who ran 28 yards to the end zone behind freshman center Bryce Foster.

“He was running so fast, I felt slow,” Wydermyer quipped after the game.

The Aggies would score on the next six possessions as well, including an easy one on their next possession. A bad snap on the South Carolina 25 flew over the head of Noland, who was unable to recover the ball before A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford grabbed it at the Gamecocks 5. Three plays later, Spiller strolled into the end zone untouched to make the score 28-0 and the rout was officially on.

“Both lines of scrimmage, we played very physical,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

While the Aggie offense was rolling, the defense was stifling. The Gamecocks punted on seven of their first eight possessions, with the botched snap mixed in. At the end of three quarters, South Carolina’s leading rusher was Juju Mitchell, who had 4 yards. In the second and third quarters, the South Carolina offense went backwards, losing 19 yards. The Gamecocks did not convert a third down until the fourth quarter.

“(The performance) was one of the best ones I’ve ever seen,” Smith said of the defense.

The Aggies emptied the bench on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter with the score 44-0, and South Carolina scored a pair of touchdowns in garbage time. Their 170 yards of offense in the quarter skewed the final stats, but couldn’t change the result. Even though he was disappointed in the late scores by the Gamecocks, Fisher said he was pleased with how his team was playing heading into the bye week.

“I really do (like where the team is) right now. I really do,” he said. “I like the development and the buy-in.”