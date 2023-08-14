Ags face season without starting TE
Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed the worst case scenario that had been making its way around Aggieland since Saturday afternoon: tight end Donovan Green had suffered a serious knee injury and was out for the year.
During his Monday press conference, Fisher noted the injury had occurred during the team's scrimmage on Kyle Field.
"Donovan will be out," Fisher said. "He had an ACL."
The loss of Green is certainly a blow for the Aggie offense, as the sophomore was A&M's most productive receiving tight end in 2022 and was expected to play an important role in the offense this season. He caught 22 passes for 223 yards last season, including touchdowns against Alabama and LSU.
A former 4-star prospect out of Dickinson, Green was the top-rated tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com for the 2022 class. He was joined by fellow 4-stars Jake Johnson (4th overall) and Theo Ohrstrom in that class, as the Aggies stocked up on talented tight ends.
Graduate student Max Wright, Johnson, Ohrstrom, redshirt sophomore Fernando Garza and freshman Jalen Platt are the remaining tight ends on the Aggie roster for this year.
How the Aggies may adjust
Green had been coming along slowly in training camp after suffering an injury late in spring practice, allowing for more opportunities for Johnson and Ohrstrom. Johnson was expected to be team with Green as a talented receiving duo at tight end, but Ohrstrom, a native of Sweden, had shown tremendous improvement as he adjusted to the pace of the game in the U.S.
Johnson will now likely start, and Wright will likely play significantly in two-tight end sets which require a blocker. But Ohrstrom will now likely join the rotation, taking the job that had been set for Johnson.
Garza has had solid performances in the spring and this summer, but the coaching staff has been effusive in its praise of Platt, one of the nation's top tight ends in the 2023 class.
The Aggies had interest in Platt early, but he committed to Stanford after A&M had their big haul in the 2022 class. After Blake Smith's departure through the transfer portal, the Aggies got back on him late in the cycle and convinced him to flip. He brings a good combination of size and receiving ability and could make an impact before the end of the season.