During his Monday press conference, Fisher noted the injury had occurred during the team's scrimmage on Kyle Field.

"Donovan will be out," Fisher said. "He had an ACL."

The loss of Green is certainly a blow for the Aggie offense, as the sophomore was A&M's most productive receiving tight end in 2022 and was expected to play an important role in the offense this season. He caught 22 passes for 223 yards last season, including touchdowns against Alabama and LSU.

A former 4-star prospect out of Dickinson, Green was the top-rated tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com for the 2022 class. He was joined by fellow 4-stars Jake Johnson (4th overall) and Theo Ohrstrom in that class, as the Aggies stocked up on talented tight ends.

Graduate student Max Wright, Johnson, Ohrstrom, redshirt sophomore Fernando Garza and freshman Jalen Platt are the remaining tight ends on the Aggie roster for this year.