The Aggies have some depth at tight end, but they wanted Karner badly. It's not hard to see why.

His film looks like that of former Aggie tight end Jake Johnson, all the way down to the same number (19). He's got great size at 6-foot-5, a slender frame and looks like he could be a big outside receiver as well as a tight end.

Karner has great footwork for a player of his size. He's elusive, can avoid defenders going low and cuts quickly. His hands are outstanding, and he knows how to use his size to go up and get a pass that defenders are simply too small to compete for.

One thing I like is his willingness to block. He seems to enjoy the opportunity to put a lick on someone, which will help him get on the field faster at A&M.

Karner has a frame that could allow him to put on another 20 to 25 pounds, and he has time to do that. Once he does, he could an elite player, like Jace Sternberger or Jalen Wydermyer. He's got all the skill he needs already.