Smith, who saw his senior season prematurely ended with a broken ankle against Arkansas, comes back for a last hurrah in a new scheme led by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. During his comments at SEC Media Days Monday, Smith said the idea of playing in the new scheme held more than a little appeal.

"One thing I'll definitely say is Coach Petrino has come in and sparked the energy, sparked some light in us, opened up the playbook a little bit more," he said. "Not going to speak too much on scheme-wise, but it's very exciting."

In Jimbo Fisher's old scheme, A&M's offense had gained a reputation for being slow and plodding. Smith said that should not be the case in 2023, as Petrino has focused on speeding up the offensive tempo.

"We definitely have, let's just say, a quicker mindset on how we should run our offense. Definitely want to start with a lot more energy, a lot quicker, and being a lot more consistent throughout the entire season for sure," he said.

With Smith, Moose Muhammad and Evan Stewart, the Aggies return three well-known and potent receivers. With the addition of Noah Thomas, who had an outstanding spring, A&M appears to have four wideouts ready to challenge opposing defenders. As the most experienced member of the group, Smith said he's taken on a leadership role for the group and the offense as a whole.

"(It's) just showing how much work that I've done, you know what I'm saying, showing how much work we've put in together as a team," he said. "Really just the accountability that we've been holding ourselves to and really just wanting to show everybody our standard, how hard that we work, for sure."

When asked who he thought the starting quarterback would be, Smith said he didn't know whether it would be sophomore Conner Weigman or redshirt junior Max Johnson.

"I don't know who will be QB1, because both of those guys are looking very great.The chemistry between me and Connor, we've played some 7-on-7 before when we were younger. That was the only time we really played ball together other than spring, but I definitely like the way he is throwing the ball," he said. "Both him and Max Johnson are looking real nice, so I just hope for the best."

Smith made sure to address the difficult subject that has surrounded the program in recent weeks, the loss of defensive ends coach Terry Price to cancer.

"I'm doing this for you. We're going to keep balling and praying hard for you, and we're just hoping that you are looking over us," he said in his opening statement.