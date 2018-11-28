Dulles High School 2019 three-star athlete Ainias Smith talks one-on-one with AggieYell about his trip to Aggieland for the game of the year (A&M vs. LSU), as well as his official visit schedule. Smith will be Aggieland again this weekend for his first official.

AY: Tell us what your schedule looks like moving forward...

AS: This weekend I will be heading up to A&M..., a week after that I will be heading to Duke... and then the week after that I will be heading to Vanderbilt.

AY: All three officials?

AS: Yes ma’am.

AY: What are your expectations going into these official visits?

AS: I am looking to have a real good time, get to know the coaches more, get my parents up there and get an inside look. We’ve been through it before with my older brother (now plays in the NFL for. Miami Dolphins) , but to be able to see all the new things and coaches. We also want to get questions answered if they haven’t been answered already.

(...looking to major in mechanical engineering.)

AY: ... Describe the A&M vs. LSU game?

AS: Yes ma’am I was there. It was crazy. A great environment. Everyone was on their feet the entire time. It was wild. I really enjoyed myself.

AY: When you look at the football side of things, what are some of things you and your parents want to find out?

AS: Since I play a lot of positions in high school, the main question is what am I going to be playing in college...How are they going to be using me...what are the opportunities for me to get on the field early?... I know no matter where I go I am going to have to work, and even when you get a starting job that will continue, because someone wants that job right behind you. That will continue the rest of my career, no matter what level; players in the NFL even have to continue to work day in and day out, because someone is always right behind you.

AY: What do you want to play?

AS: I just want to give it all I have wherever the coach and team needs me; offense, defense wherever that may be.

AY: Deep down though do you have a favorite position?

AS: I would say receiver. I’ve been doing that my whole life so it’s just natural for me.

AY: How fast are you?

AS: I run a 4.4 forty.

AY: Mom and dad, will they be on all three visits?

AS: This weekend they can only be there for Friday night and dinner with the coaches.

AY: Do they already have a favorite at this point?

AS: That I would not say...I mean, they want me to pick what I want to pick. They will give me advice of course, but aren’t going to try and sway me one way or another.

(more q&A in the video)