AggieYell - Alaka settles in to the Ravens' Nest

While hurdling obstacles such as injuries, coaching changes, and annual midseason collapses, Alaka still managed to record over 260 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks in 47 career games for the Maroon and White. He was also an unrivaled leader for a locker room that endured more than its fair share of adversity. Nearly two years removed from his days in an Aggie uniform, the current Baltimore Ravens linebacker sat down with AggieYell.com’s Colton Chumbley to discuss his five-year roller coaster ride in College Station.

Colton Chumbley: How have you been during quarantine, have you been able to train at all?

Otaro Alaka: Oh yeah, but other staying in shape I just haven’t had a whole lot to do. I ended up staying at my place here in Baltimore. I wanted to go back home to Texas, but if I stay with my family I’ve got my Grandma there and I didn’t want to risk getting her sick or anything like that.

CC: How are you liking Baltimore? I always felt like that was a really good fit for your game.

OA: It’s been really good. You know I’ve got Daylon (Mack’s) ugly ass up here with me. We spent four years together at A&M and kept it going up here. It’s definitely fun having him around and now we got Justin (Madubuike) coming in as well.

CC: Were you caught off guard at all when you went undrafted? You and Tyrel (Dodson) both had really good pro days and it seemed like everything was trending in the right direction for you guys prior to the draft.

OA: It was definitely kind of a shock. I saw projections saying I could land in the fifth. Still, my agent told me from the beginning that anything can happen, so, it’s not like I was preparing for it or anything like that, but I at least knew there was a possibility.

CC: What was that process like after you signed? Obviously things have to get real pretty quick when you’re fighting to make the roster against guys who are trying to put food on the table.

OA: It’s a real stressful time for sure. Training camp is demanding and you’ve got to come in with the right mindset. As a free agent the odds are against you, so you’ve got to put some real work in. They’re watching your every move so you can’t take any days off. You got to come with it every rep, every drill, every meeting, all of that. It all matters.

CC: What’s it been like playing for John Harbaugh?

OA: He’s cool. Super easy to talk to and just a really cool person. He’s just a lot of fun to play for. As a coach, it’s obvious how much he cares about his guys. As soon as I got there for rookie mini camp I could tell this was a guy who cares about players.

CC: I want to circle back to your days in college real quick, because between your recruitment, the injuries, coaching changes, and all of those big games, you had one of the most unique experiences you could have during your five years in school.... Let’s start with your recruitment. Obviously it went down to the wire and you flipped from Texas to A&M. What prompted that decision?

OA: Well, first of all it’s not like it was right on signing day, it was like two weeks out so I’m not a total diva or something. I had a good reason though, it was right when Mack Brown got fired. I was actually there on a visit when he told the team. He came up to me and a few guys to let us know and said take your visits. At the time, I already knew in the back of my head that it was only going to be either A&M or Texas that I played at, so that made it a pretty easy decision and I ended up flipping.

CC: What was it about A&M that really stood out to you?

OA: The thought about playing in the SEC and being just an hour from home was always big. That made it a pretty easy choice. Around that time too A&M was buzzing. After Johnny (Manziel) won the Heisman everybody wanted to go there and they did a good job of selling that.

CC: Well from there you get to campus and eventually become a starter at the tail end of your freshman year. One of the most memorable moments from that season has to be beating Auburn on the road when they were in the top five. What all do you remember about that game?

OA: It was crazy. Such a great atmosphere with the crowd and everything. I remember the first play of the game I forced a fumble and that kind of set things off. We went on a run and it was just back and forth. And then a game like that ending on a fumbled snap was just unbelievable.

CC: From there you go on to eventually win MVP at the bowl game and then the battle with injuries started up. Can you walk us through some of that?

OA: I actually played that whole first year with a torn rotator cuff. Then that next year I tore my labrum just a few weeks into the season so it all happened kind of quick.

CC: Your second season was tough for a lot of reasons beyond just those injuries though. There was the Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray drama, and then finally Spav (offensive coordinator Jake Spavital) gets fired which made it back-to-back years of coordinators getting run off. With all of that going on, what is it like from your perspective?

OA: Just like you said, it’s a weird season to look back on. I felt kind of hopeless because all I could do is just sit back and watch. We had so much talent and then it just went downhill. The same deal happened in 2016 too. We might have had even more talent on the team that year. It was just tough because we knew the potential the team had but we just weren't getting it done.

CC: Obviously the next year Coach Sumlin was rumored to be on his way out pretty early into the season. What were some of the emotions going through your head during that time?

OA: It really started up after UCLA. That was terrible. I just felt like there was a certain time in the game that everything felt off. We were up by like 14 and this feeling that they (UCLA) were going to pull this off started creeping in. (QB Nick) Starkel broke his ankle, that interception went right through our hands late in the game to seal it. There was a lot of stuff that you just can’t explain. But after that was when the hot seat talk started. Even though that’s just the nature of the business, it was just unfortunate. I liked Coach Sumlin. That’s my guy and he’s the one who signed me and had been with me my whole career. I spent three years with Coach Chavis too so when it was all said and done I ended up playing under three different coordinators. I think some of that was a blessing in disguise for me though, because learning so many different systems I think got me ready to play in the league.

CC: Your last year Coach Fisher is brought in and it’s this huge splash hire. What was your first impression when you met him?

OA: That he was completely different from Coach Sumlin. His coaching style is just night and day in some ways. He’s just more outgoing and kind of in your face and it caught a lot of guys off guard during spring ball. If somebody isn’t used to that style then they're going to clash at first.

CC: Your senior season is going to be remembered for a while with that seven-overtime game against LSU. What do you remember in particular about that night?

OA: Probably just how tired I was when it was over. After that third or fourth OT it’s like you've just got nothing left in you. We thought the game was over and then obviously after we saw his (Kellen Mond's) knee was down and they made that legendary drive, it was like, "ok, this is ours again".