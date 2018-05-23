The one-time Oklahoma commit is considering Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The hiring of Jimbo Fisher completely changed the game for Spiller and made him interested again in A&M. He took a visit to A&M a few months ago and decommitted from Oklahoma. A&M is the favorite, but Spiller making a decision may not happen for a while.









IMG running back Trey Sanders

Since people still ask, I will go ahead and end this once and for all. He is not considering A&M.

Chances of committing to A&M: Zero

IMG running back Noah Cain

The Denton native has been at IMG a few years now. A&M was an early offer for him, but Cain never seemed interested in A&M. Even with the Fisher hire, Cain still has not shown much more interest in A&M.

Chances of committing to A&M: Very Low

Detroit, Michigan running back Jaren Mangham

Mangham is from Houston so it is likely A&M, Texas, Michigan, or Michigan State would be the likely spots for him. He is very interested in A&M and if he wants to shut it down early, he could be the guy A&M takes. If he is open to fullback, A&M would be very interested.

Chances of committing to A&M: Medium

Katy running back Deondrick Glass

When Glass hit the scene, everybody figured he was destined for five stars. Injuries have set him back though and he is hoping to have a strong senior season. Glass is the hardest to read in this group. If A&M takes more than one running back, he could find a spot in this class.

Chances of committing to A&M: Medium

Amarillo running back King Doerue

I think Doerue is great running back who will look to stay close to home. That says Texas Tech. I think Tech will make him their number one target. I think A&M has people higher than him on the board.

Chances of committing to A&M: Low