All or nothing at RB?
With the running back haul Texas A&M had last season and the incoming transfer of Cordarrian Richardson, A&M’s 2019 running back class will more than likely be small. Here is a list of who A&M is targeting.
The favorite
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
The one-time Oklahoma commit is considering Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The hiring of Jimbo Fisher completely changed the game for Spiller and made him interested again in A&M. He took a visit to A&M a few months ago and decommitted from Oklahoma. A&M is the favorite, but Spiller making a decision may not happen for a while.
Chances of committing to A&M: High
The Field
IMG running back Trey Sanders
Since people still ask, I will go ahead and end this once and for all. He is not considering A&M.
Chances of committing to A&M: Zero
IMG running back Noah Cain
The Denton native has been at IMG a few years now. A&M was an early offer for him, but Cain never seemed interested in A&M. Even with the Fisher hire, Cain still has not shown much more interest in A&M.
Chances of committing to A&M: Very Low
Detroit, Michigan running back Jaren Mangham
Mangham is from Houston so it is likely A&M, Texas, Michigan, or Michigan State would be the likely spots for him. He is very interested in A&M and if he wants to shut it down early, he could be the guy A&M takes. If he is open to fullback, A&M would be very interested.
Chances of committing to A&M: Medium
Katy running back Deondrick Glass
When Glass hit the scene, everybody figured he was destined for five stars. Injuries have set him back though and he is hoping to have a strong senior season. Glass is the hardest to read in this group. If A&M takes more than one running back, he could find a spot in this class.
Chances of committing to A&M: Medium
Amarillo running back King Doerue
I think Doerue is great running back who will look to stay close to home. That says Texas Tech. I think Tech will make him their number one target. I think A&M has people higher than him on the board.
Chances of committing to A&M: Low