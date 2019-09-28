“I always feel good. A win’s a win. There’s no bad wins,” he said. “By no means am I happy, satisfied, or content with what we’re doing, how we’re doing and the way we’re doing it.”

In what has become an annoying tradition, the No. 23 Aggies allowed a less talented Arkansas team hang around until the very end before making a late defensive stand to win. The Razorbacks outgained and frequently out-played the Aggies, but A&M still found a way to seize momentum last.

“Credit to Texas A&M. They found a way to win it,” Arkansas coach Chad Morris said.

The annual shootout between these two teams began with a pair of missed opportunities. Arkansas picked up first downs on their first three plays before their seven play, 41-yard drive stalled out at the Aggie 34. Kicker Connor Limpert then proceeded to miss from 51 yards twice (the first negated by a timeout), giving the Aggies their first possession.

The Aggies moved the ball to the Arkansas 44, but after Kendrick Rogers slowed up on a deep pass from quarterback Kellen Mond (23-35, 251 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 14 carries for 33 yards) on 3rd down, A&M would be forced to punt. That would be the last play for Rogers, who Fisher said was dealing with some nagging injuries. His replacement would quickly spark the Aggie offense.

After the Aggies moved the 54 yards in 6 plays behind two catches by Jhamon Ausbon (7 catches, 87 yards) and pair of catches and an 18-yard reverse by Quartney Davis (7 catches, 62 yards, 2 TD), Ainias Smith (5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD) made his presence known with a 9-yard scoring pass from Mond to put the Aggies up 7-0. Arkansas would get a 46-yard field goal from Limpert on their next drive, but Smith’s 30-yard catch and run to start A&M’s next possession would spark an 11-play, 75 yard drive that ended with Isaiah Spiller’s 4-yard touchdown.

“That sucker has a way to make plays now,” Fisher said of Smith. “He's a playmaker.”

Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel (12-17, 109 yards, 1 INT) brought the Razorbacks right back down the field, but then made a critical mistake. On 2nd and Goal from the A&M 3, Starkel, feeling pressure, threw the ball right into the middle of a scrum of players. Linebacker Buddy Johnson deflected the pass into the hands of defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT), who not only made the interception, but ran over his former teammate during an 18-yard return. Starkel was carted to the locker room with a left arm injury and did not return.

If disaster struck for Starkel on that play, it would strike for the Aggie offense a play later. Spiller fumbled a handoff from Mond, which Arkasas linebacker De’Jon Harris picked up and took into the end zone to cut A&M’s lead to 14-10. When A&M got the ball back, Mond was immediately sacked by TJ Smith and fumbled. Even though the Aggies would recover, it would set up a 3 and out. Braden Mann’s 55-yard punt was returned 32 yards to the Aggie 41, setting up new former starter Ben Hicks in prime position for his first possession of the game.

The Aggies would help Hicks out considerably when Madubuike slammed Hicks to the turf for a roughing the passer penalty after an incompletion on 2nd and 8. Two plays later, Hicks (15-27, 188 yards, 1 TD) found Mike Woods (4 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD) for a 13-yard score and Arkansas had the lead.

With 1:55 to go in the half, Mond engineered an 11-play, 75-yard drive that included two first-down conversions to Ausbon and a 4-yard keeper to pick up a key 3rd and 1. It was capped up off with an impressive 22-yard catch and run by Davis, who sprinted across the length of the field and past the entire Razorback defense to give A&M a 21-17 lead with 8 seconds left in the half.

“Our kids were resilient in that,” Fisher said.

The Aggies did nothing with their shot of momentum after halftime, going 3 and out only to see Hicks and the Razorbacks go 84 yards in 8 plays, capped by Devwah Whaley’s 11-yard touchdown. After another 3 and out and an 8-play drive short circuited by an interception in the end zone, A&M entered the fourth quarter down 24-21.

But, for the first time all day, the Aggies were starting to run the ball. Jacob Kibodi picked up 37 yards on 6 carries in the third quarter, and A&M picked up 29 on 3 carries to end the third quarter. Mond then took over, completing passes to Smith for 11 yards and Aubson for 12 to get the Aggies inside the 5, then hit a wide open Davis from 3 yards out to give A&M a 28-24 lead.

Arkansas didn’t go away, taking the ball 53 yards in 11 plays to get another 40-yard field goal from Limpert to cut A&M’s lead to one. Needing to counter, Mond led the Aggies on an 11-play drive of their own that took up nearly 5 minutes. After Jamario Bell sacked Mond at the Arkansas 32 to end the drive, Seth Small came on and drilled a 50-yard field goal for the final score of the game.

“That was huge. A big-time play by a young man who had a tough week last week,” Fisher said.

The scoring may have been over, but the drama wasn’t. Arkansas took the ball from their own 25 to A&M’s 24, converting a 4th down and 2 with a completion to tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (8 catches, 91 yards) in the process. But Madubuike sacked Hicks for a loss of 7, followed by a false start on wideout Treylon Burks that pushed Arkansas into a 3rd and 22. After a desperate run by Hicks to pick up 17, Arkansas had a 4th and 5 with 37 seconds left. Hicks, flushed out of the pocket by a pass rush from Aaron Hansford and Tyree Johnson, threw a pass to a double-covered O’Grady that hit off his hands and fell to the turf.

The Aggies had escaped. Again. They would be able to return to College Station with an eighth consecutive win over Arkansas, but a bit of a sour taste in their mouths after a subpar performance.

“You have a win and you appreciate them,” Fisher said. “But you understand there’s a lot of work to do and things we have got to get fixed.”