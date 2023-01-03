Lucas, a former 4-star recruit from Arizona, was highly impressive during the spring game and fall practice, working his way into the rotation at defensive end by the start of the season. His production didn't meet the high expectations his preseason work had set, as he tallied just 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in seven games.

Lucas's sole season in Aggieland came to an abrupt end after the South Carolina game when he, Chris Marshall, Denver Harris and PJ Williams were all suspended indefinitely. While the other three quickly headed for the exits when the season ended, Lucas appeared to be leaning towards staying -- until Tuesday morning.

Lucas joins Marshall, Harris, Williams, Smoke Bouie, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ish Harris as one-and-done members of the 2022 class.