Anthony Lucas decides to move on
Freshman defensive end Anthony Lucas, one of the members of Texas A&M's record-breaking 2022 recruiting class, is transferring.
Lucas, a former 4-star recruit from Arizona, was highly impressive during the spring game and fall practice, working his way into the rotation at defensive end by the start of the season. His production didn't meet the high expectations his preseason work had set, as he tallied just 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in seven games.
Lucas's sole season in Aggieland came to an abrupt end after the South Carolina game when he, Chris Marshall, Denver Harris and PJ Williams were all suspended indefinitely. While the other three quickly headed for the exits when the season ended, Lucas appeared to be leaning towards staying -- until Tuesday morning.
Lucas joins Marshall, Harris, Williams, Smoke Bouie, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ish Harris as one-and-done members of the 2022 class.
What it means for the Aggies
Not as much as it could have, certainly. The addition of 5-star DJ Hicks -- who has been laying waste to talented opponents all week at Under Armour All-American Game practices -- in the 2023 class could help reduce the sting.
Lucas likely would have seen playing time in 2023, but not as much as he did this year. Fadil Diggs is set as a starter on one side; LT Overton and Shemar Stewart were far more productive in their opportunities. But it's late season emergence of Enai White and Malick Sylla that would have changed Lucas's role. White and Sylla add a dose of speed to the defensive line, something it seriously lacked for much of last year.
Add in Hicks and Shemar Turner and the Aggies are still formidable at defensive end -- at least, on paper.