The Arkansas offense is almost exactly what you’d expect from Chad Morris: up-tempo, shotgun, three wideouts and a very good pass-catching tight end in O’Grady. They’re pass-first and want the ball out fast; Starkel gets the ball in the gun, takes another 3-step drop and wants to get the ball out. There are a lot of horizontal passes or quick outs, then they’ll hit you with a fly pattern.

Starkel looks exactly like he did at A&M. He stands tall in the pocket, can move a little bit to buy time and has the huge arm. He’ll make a gorgeous pass and then follow it up with one that is just horrible. He’s repeating mistakes, which cost him the job with the Aggies. For the San Jose State game, he was 28-50 for 356 yards, 3 TD and 5 INT.

The running game has talent but has struggled. They don’t get many carries, and the interior of their line has struggled to get a push against the likes of Ole Miss and San Jose State. Both Boyd and Whaley want to run up the middle, so that’s clearly an issue.

The wideouts are young but are outstanding. Woods and Knox are big, strong and fast. Their averages are really good at least in part because they can pick up a lot of yards after the catch. Morris likes to get a lot of guys (wideouts and linemen) out on the edge to block for their quick hitters. A&M will have to watch for that. O’Grady is a huge guy who can move that is a threat in the middle of the field.

The Arkansas line hasn’t given up a lot of sacks, but Starkel had to move around a lot against San Jose State. They did give up 6 in their first three games, so suddenly that number doesn’t look as impressive -- especially when they haven’t faced anything like the Aggies yet. They are young and significantly undersized, primarily in the middle. In the running game, they couldn’t get a push on 3rd and 4th and short multiple times against SJSU. If they’re going to run on A&M, it will have to be to the outside.