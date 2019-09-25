Arkansas offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) SEC with breakdown of the Arkansas offense against the Aggie defense. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. central time Sept. 28 and will be televised on ESPN.
Arkansas depth chart
QB: #17, Nick Starkel (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 214; ProFootballFocus season score of 66.6)
#8, Ben Hicks (Sr.; 6-1, 217; 63.7)
RB: #5, Rakeem Boyd (Jr.; 6, 213; 73.9)
#21, Devwah Whaley (Sr.; 5-11, 212; 62.6)
TE: #85, Cheyenne O’Grady (Sr.; 6-4, 256; 62.8)
#89, Grayson Gunter (Jr.; 6-4, 243; 48)
WR: #16, Treylon Burks (Fr.; 6-3, 223; 71.1)
#19, Tyson Morris (So.; 6-1, 200; 57.7)
WR: #7, Trey Knox (Fr.; 6-5, 205; 78.9)
#15, T.Q. Jackson (Fr.; 6-4, 197; 53.9)
WR: #8, Mike Woods (So.; 6-1, 203; 60.8)
#1, De’Vion Warren (Jr.; 5-10, 188; 67.6)
LT: #74, Colton Jackson (Sr.; 6-5, 301; 57.8)
#76, Myron Cunningham (Jr.; 6-6, 290; 64.4)
LG: #54, Austin Capps (Sr.; 6-4, 304; 66.3)
#68, Kirby Adcock (So.; 6-5, 288; 57.9)
C: #66, Ty Clary (Jr.; 6-4, 285; 78.7)
#57, Shane Clenin (So.; 6-6, 302; 60)
RG: #51, Ricky Stromberg (Fr.; 6-4, 266; 69.3)
#55, Beaux Limmer (Fr.; 6-5, 293; 60)
RT: #78, Dalton Wagner (So.; 6-9, 302; 61.6)
#76, Myron Cunningham (Jr.; 6-6, 290; 64.4)
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; ProFootballFocus season score of 63.7)
#8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; 68.2) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 64.2)
DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 79.9)
#92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 76.4)
DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 74.3)
#99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 62.7)
#55, Adarious Jones (Fr.; 6-4, 310; 57.3)
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 71.9)
#93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262; 53.9) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 79.2)
BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 59.3)
#32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 59.7)
MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 56.4)
#12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 75.2)
ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7)
#24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a)
NICKEL: #27, Roney Elam (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195; 79.0)
#21, Charles Oliver (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 196; 68.1)
CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 66.7)
#7 Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 56.4 )
S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 38.9)
#14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 57.6;) OR #25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 60.1)
S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 58.4)
#4 Derrick Tucker (Jr.; 6-1, 202; 62.8) OR #11 Larry Pryor (RS-Sr.; 6, 211; 63.1)
CB: #29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 68)
#2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 63.9)
#21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 68.1)
Injury update
Arkansas: WRs De’Vion Warren (concussion), Treylon Burks (right hand) and Daulton Hyatt (hamstring) are all questionable for Saturday.
Texas A&M: DE Max Wright (neck/shoulder) is questionable.
Arkansas statistical leaders
Rushing: Boyd, 73 carries for 394 yards (5.4 YPC) and 3 TD
Whaley, 32 carries for 136 yards (4.2 YPC) and 2 TD
Warren, 5 carries for 51 yards
Passing: Starkel, 69-114 (60.5%) for 910 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT
Hicks, 21-45 (46.7%) for 241 yards
Receiving: Knox, 21 catches for 299 yards (14.2 YPC) and 2 TD
Woods, 17 catches for 239 yards (14.1 YPC) and 1 TD
O’Grady, 10 catches for 152 yards (15.2 YPC) and 1 TD
Burks, 9 catches for 172 yards (19.1 YPC)
A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 20
Hines, 17
Richardson, 15
Tackles for loss: Madubuike, 4
Buddy Johnson, 3
Five players with 2 each
Sacks: 6 with 1 each
Forced fumbles: Pryor, 1
Fumble recoveries: Oliver, 1
Interceptions: Jones, 2
Elam, 2
O’Neal, 1
Passes broken up: 3 players with 2 each
Arkansas by the numbers
Scoring offense: 29 PPG (74th nationally, 10th SEC)
Rushing offense: 152.8 YPG (79th, 10th)
Passing offense: 288 YPG (30th, 8th)
Total offense: 440.8 YPG (54th, 7th)
First downs: 93 (25th, 6th)
3rd down conversions: 38.6% (80th, 11th)
4th down conversions: 42.9% (84th, 11th)
Sacks allowed: 6 (30th, 4th)
Red zone offense: 68.8% (115th, 11th)
Turnovers lost: 8 (111th, 10th)
Turnover margin: Even (59th, 8th)
Time of possession: 29:05 (81st, 9th)
A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 15.5 PPG (22nd nationally, 5th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 111 YPG (36th, 8th)
Passing yards allowed: 165 YPG (20th, 2nd)
Total defense: 276 YPG (18th, 3rd)
3rd down conversion defense: 26.9% (13th, 3rd)
4th down conversion defense: 0% (1st)
Red zone defense: 87.5% (93rd, 12th)
Tackles for loss: 29 (32nd, 3rd)
Sacks: 6 (101st, 13th)
Turnovers forced: 6 (42nd, 9th)
Turnover margin: -1 (82nd, 12th)
What Arkansas wants to do
The Arkansas offense is almost exactly what you’d expect from Chad Morris: up-tempo, shotgun, three wideouts and a very good pass-catching tight end in O’Grady. They’re pass-first and want the ball out fast; Starkel gets the ball in the gun, takes another 3-step drop and wants to get the ball out. There are a lot of horizontal passes or quick outs, then they’ll hit you with a fly pattern.
Starkel looks exactly like he did at A&M. He stands tall in the pocket, can move a little bit to buy time and has the huge arm. He’ll make a gorgeous pass and then follow it up with one that is just horrible. He’s repeating mistakes, which cost him the job with the Aggies. For the San Jose State game, he was 28-50 for 356 yards, 3 TD and 5 INT.
The running game has talent but has struggled. They don’t get many carries, and the interior of their line has struggled to get a push against the likes of Ole Miss and San Jose State. Both Boyd and Whaley want to run up the middle, so that’s clearly an issue.
The wideouts are young but are outstanding. Woods and Knox are big, strong and fast. Their averages are really good at least in part because they can pick up a lot of yards after the catch. Morris likes to get a lot of guys (wideouts and linemen) out on the edge to block for their quick hitters. A&M will have to watch for that. O’Grady is a huge guy who can move that is a threat in the middle of the field.
The Arkansas line hasn’t given up a lot of sacks, but Starkel had to move around a lot against San Jose State. They did give up 6 in their first three games, so suddenly that number doesn’t look as impressive -- especially when they haven’t faced anything like the Aggies yet. They are young and significantly undersized, primarily in the middle. In the running game, they couldn’t get a push on 3rd and 4th and short multiple times against SJSU. If they’re going to run on A&M, it will have to be to the outside.
How A&M may try to counter
A&M needs to dominate the line of scrimmage and then come after Starkel. The Aggie defense has been at its best when it attacks, and the times that it has laid off, both Trevor Lawrence and Bo Nix made them pay for it. If Madubuike, Brown and Peevy do what they should and get a push in the interior, that’s going to cause real problems for the running game. With the desire of Arkansas to get the ball out quickly, we may see more of the combination of Tyree Johnson and Jeremiah Martin at the end spots. A&M will probably need to use Jones, Renfro, Blades, Oliver and Elam at times to deal with the big receivers Arkansas has.
The Aggies need to make sure they tackle well in space. Arkansas likes to use the quick passes almost as runs, and then let their receivers pick up yards after the catch. If the corners and safeties can hold on and slow the receivers down, Hines and Buddy Johnson can finish them off. I would also expect those two, as well as Aaron Hansford, to blitz a fair amount right up the middle.
A&M knows Starkel and knows they want to get him moving. Not stepping up in the pocket, but moving side to side. When he does that, he’s in trouble. If he’s got a clean pocket, he can hurt you. The safety play in this one must improve, because Starkel will look to take his shots and A&M can’t be caught flat-footed. But if the defensive front does its job, the Hogs may have a long day.